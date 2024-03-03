Don't see what youre craving? More
Texas Motorplex
Concession Online
hot and fresh
- Hamburger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions
- cheeseburger$13.00
lettuce ,onion tomato, american cheese
- hotdog$5.00
beef frank, bun
- chili dog$8.00
beef frank, bun, chili, onions
- fries$4.00
fried crispy potato fries
- loaded fries$8.00
crispy fries, chili, queso , onions
- nachos$7.00
tortilla chips,queso
- loaded nachos$8.00
tortilla chips, chili , queso, onions
combos
beverage
Beer Tent 1 Beer
- Miller light$12.00
- Coors Light$12.00
- Shiner Bock$12.00
- Eight beer$12.00
- Michalob ultra 16oz$9.00
- Michalob Ultra 25oz$12.00
- Sonic slush$10.00
- Ranch water$6.00
- Sonic seltzer$7.00
- Dos Equis$12.00
- Monster Beast$7.00
- Jalisco Estrella$12.00
- Miller Lite 16oz$9.00
- Dos Equis 16oz$9.00
- Coors Light 16oz$9.00
- Bud Light 16oz$9.00
- Michelob Ultra 16oz$9.00
- Modello 16oz$9.00
Beer Tent 1 NA Bevs
Beer Wagon
