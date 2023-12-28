Tex's Lone Star BBQ Official
Drinks
Tex's Lone Star BBQ
Munchies
- Smokehouse Nachos$14.00
pulled pork or brisket / house sharp cheddar cheese sauce / pico de gallo / fresh jalapeno / bbq sauce / corn tortilla chips
- Smoked Mac Bowl$12.00
pulled pork or brisket / bbq sauce
- Pork Tacos (2)$8.00
BBQ sauce \ pico de gallo \ cilantro \ lime
- Brisket Tacos (2)$12.00
BBQ sauce \ pico de gallo \ cilantro \ lime
- Mashed Potato Bowl$12.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes / Sweet Corn / BBQ sauce or Brisket Gravy / Pork or Brisket
Sandwiches
Combos
Platters
Sides
- BBQ Beans$4.00
- Smoked Mac$4.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Mash /w Gravy$4.00
- Sweet Corn$3.00
- Applesauce$3.00
- BBQ Beans Pint$8.00
- Smoked Mac Pint$8.00
- Cole Slaw Pint$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes Pint$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes w/gravy Pint$8.00
- Sweet Corn Pint$6.00
- Applesauce Pint$6.00
- BBQ Beans Quart$14.00
- Smoked Mac Quart$14.00
- Cole Slaw Quart$11.00
- Mashed Potatoes Quart$14.00
- Mashed Potatoes w/gravy Quart$14.00
- Sweet Corn Quart$11.00
- Applesauce Quart$11.00
BBQ Sauces
Party Packs
- 5 Person Party Pack$75.00
2 lbs of meat / 1.5 quarts of sides / 1/2 pint of BBQ sauce
- 10 person Party Pack$145.00
4 lbs of meat / 3 quarts of sides / 1 pint of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter***
- 15 person Party Pack$215.00
6 lbs of meat / 4.5 quarts of sides / 1.5 quarts of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter***
- 20 person Party Pack$285.00
8 lbs of meat / 6 quarts of sides / 2 pints of BBQ sauce ***If you need your meat split a certain way, please see an employee at the counter*** For orders of 20+ people, we need a 24 hour notice. Please call 717-360-0448