Thai Chef 246 Illinois St, Suite 4
Food
Appetizers
- Fresh Spring Rolls$12.95Out of stock
Rice wrap whit Shredded lettuce, carrot, rice noodles, cucumber, egg, and cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Deep-Fried Egg Rolls$11.95
Shredded cabbage, carrot, and bean vermicelli, wrapped and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Deep Fried Shrimp(6)$11.95
Butterflied shrimp deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Fried Tofu$11.95
Deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Curry Puffs$12.95
homemade Chef puffy crust with chicken, potato, white onion, and yellow curry powder served with our homemade cucumber sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$11.95
wrapper stuff with imitation crab and cream cheese served sweet and sour sauce.
Chef Menu
- CPB. Basil (Crispy Pork Belly)$19.95
Chef Homemade CPB, white onions, green onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, Fresh basil, in Chef sauce.
- Red Chili Beef (ground beef)$18.95
Ground beef stir fried with thai red chili, fresh basil in chef sauce.( With Rice )
- Garlic Chicken (ground chicken)$16.95
Ground chicken stir fried with chef sauce ,top whit fried garlic.( With Rice )
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with Chef Homemade BBQ Pork,Egg, broccoli, and pea&carrots.
- Scallop Pad Thai$20.95
(4)Scallop, Rice noodle, egg, tofu, green onion, bean sprout,ground peanut, in tamarind sauce.
- Spaghetti Beef$16.95
Spaghetti pasta with ground beef, fresh basil and Chef tomato sauce.
- Char Siu Pad Thai$16.95
Homemade Style Char Siu(Chinese BBQ Pork) with rice noodle, egg, tofu, green onion, bean sprout, ground peanut, in tamarind sauce.
Fried-Rice
Noodles
Soups
Stir-Fry
- Pad Cashew$16.95
Stir-fried cashew nuts with white onions, green onion, red bell pepper, and mushrooms. severd with rice.
- Pad basil (Ka-prow)$16.95
Stir-fried fresh basil leaves with red bell pepper, green bell peppers, white onions, and green onion. severd with rice.
- Pad Sweet Pea$16.95
Stir-fried sweet peas with tomatoes and white onions. severd with rice.
- Pad Broccoli$16.95
Stir fried broccoli whit chef sauce. severd with rice.
- Pad Green Bean$16.95
Stir-fried green beans with white onions, red bell pepper, and fresh basil leaves. severd with rice.
- Pad Hed (Mushroom)$16.95
Stir-fried straw mushrooms with white onions, green onion, and bell pepper. severd with rice.
- Pad Baby Corn$16.95
Stir-fried baby corn with green onion, white onions, and red bell pepper. severd with rice.
- Pad Pak (Mixed Vegetables)$16.95
Stir-fried with 15 of vegetables (white onions, green onions, sweet peas, mushrooms, straw mushroom, red bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, napa cabbage, baby corn, tomatoes, green bean, and bean sprouts) severd with rice.
Thai Curry Dishes
- Red Curry$16.95
zucchini, peas & carrots, red bell pepper, and basil leaves simmered with red curry chili paste and coconut milk. severd with rice.
- Green Curry$16.95
zucchini, peas & carrots, red bell pepper, and basil leaves simmered with Green curry chili paste and coconut milk. severd with rice.
- Panang Curry$16.95
green beans, red bell pepper, and sliced lime leaves simmered with Thai Panang curry and coconut milk. severd with rice.
- Yellow Curry$16.95
fried onions and potatoes simmered with yellow curry chili paste and coconut milk. severd with rice.
- Pineapple Curry$16.95
pineapple, peas & carrots, red bell pepper, and basil leaves simmered with red curry chili paste and coconut milk. severd with rice.