Appetizers
Butterflies (Quantity 6)
Cream cheese and imitation crab meat wrapped in wonton sheet and deep fried
Butterfly Shrimp (Quantity 8)
(Quantity of 8) deep fried battered shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay (Quantity 5)
Skewered grilled curry chicken (5 sticks) served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip
Fried Spring Rolls (Quantity 4)
(quantity of 4) Cabbage, carrots, ground pork, bean thread noodles and egg rolled in won-ton wrap and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce. Meatless also available
Potstickers (Quantity 8)
(Quantity 8) Fried Wonton served with sweet & Sour sauce
Appetizer Special (1 butterfly, 1 potsticker & 1 spring roll)
Curries
Red
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers. Thai basil in red curry sauce served with steamed rice and choice of protein.
Green
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai basil choice of protein in a green curry sauce served with steamed rice
Yellow
Potatoes, Carrots & White onions
Massaman
Carrots, potatoes, and white onions, peanuts, choice of protein in a massaman curry sauce served with steamed rice
Panang
Bell peppers, Thai basil choice of protein in a panang curry sauce served with steamed rice
Pineapple
Basil, pineapple, bell peppers, choice of red curry or panang curry base with choice of protein.
Pumpkin
Thom Ka
Mushrooms, white onions, Galangal Root, lemon grass, tomatoes, kafir lime leaves coconut milk, cilantro choice of protein served with steamed rice
Thom Yum
Mushrooms, white onions, Galangal Root, lemon grass, tomatoes, kafir lime leaves, cilantro choice of protein served with steamed rice
Fried Rice
Thai Co Fried Rice
Fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, white onions, green onions, cilantro and choice of meat.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Pineapple, Cashews, Raisins and choice of proteins
Spicy Fried Rice
Fried Rice in a red curry paste with eggs, basil and red bell peppers.
House specialties
Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken
Deep fried chicken tenders served with pineapple and tomatoes and green onions in a sweet & sour sauce and served with steamed rice
Crispy Orange Chicken
Deep fried chicken tenders served with orange pieces in a sweet & sour sauce and served with steamed rice
Teriyaki Bowl
Sliced chicken, pork, or beef with broccoli and steamed rice cooked in house special teriyaki sauce.
Wonton Soup
Pork wonton dumplings with green onions, fried garlic and house special broth
Salad Rolls
Mixed greens with bean thread noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay Special
3 skewers of chicken Satay, fried rice, and cucumber salad
Noodles
Phad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried in a sweet sauce with eggs, bean sprouts ground peanuts and choice of meat
Phad Kee Moa (Drunken Noodles)
Rice noodles cooked in red curry paste with eggs, white onions bell peppers, Thai basil and choice of protein.
Pad Ba Mee
Stir fry egg noodles with eggs, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, white onions and choice of meat
Pad See Ew
Large rice noodles stir fried with Eggs, broccoli, Choice of meat cooked in sweet sauce.
Pad Woonsen
Bean thread noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, celery, mushrooms and white onions.
Teriyaki Noodles
Egg noodles with broccoli, carrots, cabbage and choice of beef, chicken of pork cooked in our house teriyaki sauce
Stir Fries
Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli stir fried in house broccoli stir fry sauce with choice of protein and served with steamed rice
Cashew Stir Fry
Celery, cashews, bell peppers, white onions and choice of meat served with steamed rice
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots and mushrooms, choice of protein served with steamed rice.
Sweet & Sour Stir Fry
Celery, white and green onions, pineapple, tomatoes and bell peppers served with steamed rice
Phad Krapoa (Spicy Stir Fry Basil)
Green beans, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Thai basil stir fried in a red curry paste with choice of protein and served with steamed rice
Phad Prik King
Green beans and bell peppers stir fried in a red curry paste served with steamed rice
Drinks, Desserts & Sides
Soda
Choice of Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Sprite, Diet Coke or Diet Pepsi
Bottled Water
Bottled Purified Water
Thai Tea
Sweet creamy iced beverage
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
Sticky rice in a sweet coconut sauce covered with sweet mango.
Sticky Rice Pudding
Sticky rice in a sweet coconut sauce
Steamed Rice Small
Steamed Riced Large
Peanut Sauce
Ground Chili peppers, Chili Oil or spring roll sauce
Extra cashews
Extra Vegetables
Extra Basil
Ground Peanuts
Extra Lime
