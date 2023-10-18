Spend $100, save $5
Appetizer

1 Fresh Spring Roll
$3.95
2 Crispy Egg Roll
$3.95
2 Veggie Crispy Egg Roll
$3.95
3 Crispy Fried Tofu
$3.95
4 Golden Pouch
$3.95
5 Fried Calamari
$6.50
6 Edamame
$4.95
7 Chicken Satay
$6.50
8 Chicken Wings
$6.95
9 Bamboo Shrimp
$6.50
10 Vegetable Tempura
$3.95
11 Shrimp Tempura
$6.50
12 Pot stickers
$4.95
13 Thai Fish Cake
$4.95
1 veggies fresh spring roll
$3.95

Soup

24 Sukiyaki
$11.95
23 Egg Drop Soup
$3.95
22 Duck Noodle Soup
$12.95
21 Pho
$11.95
20 Boat Noodle Soup
$11.95
19 Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
$11.95Out of stock
17 Tom Khar Soup
$9.95
16 Tom Yum Soup
$9.95
# Wonton soup
$5.99

Salad

26 Yum
$11.95
30 Tum Mour
$11.95
32 Larp
$11.45
Thai Sausage
$10.45
25 Som Tum
$9.95

Fried Rice

44 Fried Rice
$9.95
45 Basil Fried Rice
$9.95
46 Hawaiian Fried Rice
$9.95

Entree

33 Garden Fresh
$9.95
34 Phad Ped
$9.95
35 Phad Priem Waan
$9.95
36 Pha Raam
$9.95
37 Phad Brocoli
$9.95
38 Phad King
$9.95
39 Phad Basil
$9.95

Noodles

54 Lo Mein
$9.95
53 Lad Na
$10.95
52 Phad Wood Sen
$9.95
51 Mee Gkopt
$9.95
50 Phad Kee Maow
$9.95
49 Phad sa Ew
$9.95
48 Phad Ba Mee
$9.95
47 Phad Thai
$9.95

Curry

40 Panang Curry
$9.95
41 Green Curry
$9.95
42 Red Curry
$9.95
43 Mussamum Curry
$9.95

Chef's Specials

55 Curry Duck Breast
$12.95
57 Orange Chicken
$11.95
58 Salmon Curry
$11.95
60 Sweet and Sour
$11.95
61 Phad Prik
$11.95
67 Cashew Chicken
$11.95
68 Garlic Chicken
$11.95

Kids Menu

63 Chicken Strip and Fries
$7.95
64 Kid Fried Rice
$6.95
66 Kid Lomein
$6.95

Drink

Thai Tea
$2.95
Thai Green Tea
$2.95
Thai Coffee
$2.95
Ice Tea
$1.95
Hot Tea
$1.95
Pepsi
$1.95
Diet Pepsi
$1.95
Starry lemon lime
$1.95
Lemonade
$1.95
Mountain Dew
$1.95
Orange Crush
$1.95
Dr Pepper
$1.95
Thai Tea no ice
$3.50

Deserts

Mango Sticky rice
$4.99