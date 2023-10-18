Thai Curry ___ 11930 Barker Cypress Road Cypress, TX 77433 ___ (832) 334-5798
Thai Curry Cypress
Spend $100, save $5
SAVEMORE5227
Copied!
Spend $100, save $5
SAVEMORE5227
Copied!
Appetizer
1 Fresh Spring Roll
$3.95
2 Crispy Egg Roll
$3.95
2 Veggie Crispy Egg Roll
$3.95
3 Crispy Fried Tofu
$3.95
4 Golden Pouch
$3.95
5 Fried Calamari
$6.50
6 Edamame
$4.95
7 Chicken Satay
$6.50
8 Chicken Wings
$6.95
9 Bamboo Shrimp
$6.50
10 Vegetable Tempura
$3.95
11 Shrimp Tempura
$6.50
12 Pot stickers
$4.95
13 Thai Fish Cake
$4.95
1 veggies fresh spring roll
$3.95
Soup
Entree
Noodles
Chef's Specials
Drink
Deserts
Thai Curry Locations and Ordering Hours
HWY 6
(281) 861-5496
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Cypress
(832) 334-5798
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Tomball
(346) 336-6850
Open now • Closes at 9PM