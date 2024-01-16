Thai Esane - Enclave
APPETIZERS
- White Rice$3.00
- Fresh Rolls$6.00
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce.
- Egg Rolls$6.00
Wheat flour rolls filled with chicken, carrots and cabbage, deep fried.
- Crab Rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
- Bangkok Wings$13.00
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in chili sauce.
ENTREES
- Drunken Noodle$14.00
Thick, flat rice noodle sautéed with onions, bell peppers, basil and broccoli.
- Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle in tamarind-based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives.
- Red Curry with Rice$16.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil.
- Panang Curry with Rice$16.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and Napa cabbage.
- Esane Fried Rice$14.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, onions and broccoli
- Garlic Vegetable with Rice$16.00
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein.
- Pad Kra Pao with Rice$16.00
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli, topped with a fried egg.
- Thai Style Lo Mein$14.00
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables and basil.
- Pad See Eew$14.00
Thick, flat rice noodle sautéed black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots, eggs