Thai Esane Gurnee Mills 6170 West Avenue
APPETIZERS
- Fresh Rolls$5.00
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce
- Egg Rolls$5.00
Wheat flour rolls filled with chicken, carrots and cabbage, deep fried
- Crab Rangoon$5.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried
- Bangkok Wings$13.00
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in chili sauce
- White Rice$3.00
ENTREES
- Drunken Noodle$13.00
Thick, flat rice noodle sautéed with onions, bell peppers, basil and broccoli
- Pad Thai$13.00
Rice noodle in tamarind-based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
- Red Curry with Rice$15.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil
- Panang Curry with Rice$15.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and Napa cabbage
- Esane Fried Rice$13.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, onions and broccoli
- Garlic Vegetable with Rice$15.00
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein
- Pad Kra Pao with Rice$15.00
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli, topped with a fried egg
- Thai Style Lo Mein$13.00
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables and basil
- Pad See Eew$13.00
Thick, flat rice noodle sautéed black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots, eggs
- Brisket Fried Rice$15.00
Smoked Brisket, eggs, carrots, peas, onions, rice and broccoli