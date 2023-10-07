Thai Family Sisters Restaurant 130 South Mountain Avenue #P
Main Menu 😋
Appetizers
A1. Fresh Rolls (2)
Choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu Fresh rice paper rolls filled with veggies and noodles, served with a side of peanut sauce.
A2. Vegetable Egg Rolls (5)
A3. Fried Wontons (8)
Deep fried wontons stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet & sauce sauce.
A4. Fried Tofu (8)
Deep fried tofu served with crushed peanuts and sweet & sour sauce.
A5. Shrimp in Cradle (6)
A6. Spicy Chicken Liver
Spicy chicken liver served with hot and sour sauce.
A7. Shrimp Tempura (6)
Shrimp dipped into tempura mix, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
A8. Shrimp Wraps (5)
Shrimps wraps stuffed with ground chicken and eggs noodles.
A9. Cream Cheese Wonton (8)
Deep fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese and crab meat.
A10. Chicken Dumplings (8)
Choice of steamed or deep-fried Dumplings filled with a savory blend of chicken and vegetables.
A11. Chicken Satay (5)
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
A12. Combination Plate (12)
Egg Rolls (2) Wontons (2) Coconut Shrimp (2) Shrimp Tempura (2) Cream Cheese Wontons (2) Chicken Dumplings (2)
Soup
SU1. Tom Yum-Chicken or Tofu
Choice of chicken or tofu Mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass in a hot & sour broth.
SU2. Tom Yum-Shrimp or Fish
Choice of shrimp or fish Mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass in a hot & sour broth.
SU3. Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with vegetables, ground chicken and BBQ pork in clear broth soup.
SU4. Mixed Vegetable Soup
Choice of chicken or tofu Mixed veggies in a clear broth.
SU5. Tom Kha (Coconut Milk Soup)
Choice of chicken or tofu Hot and sour soup infused with creamy coconut milk, fragrant lemongrass, spicy chili paste, and tender mushrooms.
SU6. Rice Soup
Clear broth soup with jasmine rice, ground chicken, ginger slices, garlic oils, green onions and cilantro.
SU7. Egg Noodle Soup
Egg noodles served in a clear broth with ground chicken, BBQ pork, and bean sprouts.
SU8. Spicy Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with ground chicken, BBQ pork, and shrimp, served in a savory chili paste broth with bean sprouts, green onions, and cilantro.
SU9. Potak (Seafood Soup)
Hot and sour soup made with combination seafood, mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime juice.
Salad
S1. Larb
Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu Spiced ground meat with onions, lime juice, and rice powder on a bed of lettuce.
S2. Nam Sod
Spicy ground pork with lime juice, onion, ginger, and peanuts on a bed of lettuce.
S3. Papaya Salad (Bangkok Style)
Add grilled shrimp for $3 Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes, carrots, and crushed peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
S4. Glass Noodle Salad
Bean thread noodles mixed with ground chicken, shrimp, and onions in spicy lime juice.
S5. Yum Neau/Yum Gai
Choice of beef or chicken Grilled slices tossed with spicy lime juice, cucumber, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce.
S6. Yumyai
Grilled chicken, shrimp, and boiled egg served with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peanut dressing.
S7. Pla Goong (Shrimp Salad)
Grilled shrimp tossed with spicy lime juice and chili paste served with lettuce and tomatoes.
S8. Seafood Salad
Combination of seafood and vegetables in spicy lime juice.
Fried Rice
FR1. Thai Fried Rice
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu Stir-fried rice with eggs, onions, and tomatoes.
FR2. Spicy Fried Rice
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu Stir-fried rice, with your choice of meat, garlic, chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil leaves.
FR3. Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables, eggs, onions, and tomatoes.
FR4. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, BBQ pork, shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts, and green onions, all served in a fresh pineapple.
FR5. Combination Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp with eggs, green onions, and tomatoes, served with sliced tomato, and cucumbers.
FR6. Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with shrimps, eggs, and onions served with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers on the side.
FR7. Seafood Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with mixed seafood (including shrimp, fish, green mussels, scallops, squid and imitation crab) mixed with eggs, onions, and tomato.
FR8. South Sea Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with mixed seafood, chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil leaves.
FR9. Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with crab meat, eggs, and onions served with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers on the side.
Noodles
N1. Pad Thai
Pan-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and peanuts.
N2. Lad Nah
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce.
N3. Pad See Ewe
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and a sweet black soy sauce.
N4. Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)
Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs celery, tomatoes , onions, cabbages, green onions, and black mushrooms.
N5. Spicy Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chili, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves.
N6. Chow Mein
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with egg noodles.
N7. Gai Kua (Chicken Noodles)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, chicken, bean sprouts, and green onions, served on a bed of lettuce.
Seafood
SF1. Naked Shrimp
Grilled shrimp skewers with sweet and sour sauce.
SF2. Spicy Seafood
Mixed seafood stir-fried with chili paste sauce, bell peppers, ginger, onions, carrots, and mushrooms.
SF3. Seafood Kaprow
Mixed seafood stir-fry with chili and basil leaves in a house sauce.
SF4. Tilapia
Fried tilapia served with lime sauce.
SF5. Salmon Curry
Grilled salmon with curry sauce, served with steamed vegetables.
SF6. Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce and steamed vegetables.
SF7. Ginger Fish
Deep fried fish served with ginger.
SF8. Spicy Catfish
Deep fried catfish mixed with spicy house sauce.
SF9. Garlic Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with garlic and served with a side of steamed vegetables.
SF10. Sweet & Sour Fish
Deep fried fish fillet served with vegetables and sweet & sour sauce.
Curries
C1. Panang Curry
Coconut milk with red curry, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves.
C2. Yellow Curry
Coconut milk with yellow chili paste, onions, potatoes, and carrots.
C3. Red Curry
Coconut milk and red curry paste stir-fried with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil leaves.
C4. Green Curry
Coconut milk with green chili paste, bamboo shoots, squash, bell pepper, and topped with basil leaves.
C5. Mus-Sa-Mun Curry
Coconut milk with Mus-sa-mun curry paste, tender potatoes, tomatoes and crunchy peanuts.
C6. Pineapple Curry
Coconut milk with red chili paste, pineapple, bell peppers and basil.
A La Carte
AL1. Thai BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken served with honey sauce.
AL2. BBQ Spare Ribs
BBQ spare ribs served with honey sauce.
AL3. Crying Tiger
Grilled marinated beef served with a side of cucumbers and tomatoes accompanied by spicy chili sauce.
AL4. Cashew Nut
Stir-fried vegetables with bell pepper, onions, carrots, spicy chili paste, and topped with cashew nuts.
AL5. Garlic & Pepper
Stir-fried with fresh garlic and black pepper.
AL6. Ginger
Stir-fried dish with fresh ginger, onions, celery, and mushrooms.
AL7. Spicy Mint Leaves
Stir-fried bell peppers with chili, onions, and mint leaves.
AL8. Broccoli
Broccoli and mushrooms stir-fried with savory oyster sauce.
AL9. Baby Corn Mushrooms
Stir-fried baby corn, carrots, and green onion served with oyster sauce.
AL10. Vegetable Delight
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with oyster sauce.
AL11. Spicy Green Beans
Stir-fried green beans with chili paste.
AL12. Spicy Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant with chili and basil leaves.
AL13. Sweet & Sour
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with a homemade sauce.
AL14. Orange Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with orange sauce.
AL15. Magic String Beans
Stir-fried green beans sauteed in garlic with house sauce.
Side Orders
Dessert
Dinner Specials 🌛
