Appetizer
Salads
- Burmese Tea Leaf Salad
Fermented tea leaves, crunchy fresh peanuts, toasted garlic, and roasted sesame$15.54
- Burmese Noodle Salad
Burmese type noodle, tamarind sauce, siracha sauce, potatoes, cabbage, cucumber, and roasted bean powder$16.74
- Samosa Salad
Veggie samosa tossed in cabbage, tamarind sauce, siracha, and onion$15.54
- Laab (Ground Pork)$17.94
- Crispy Pork Belly Laab$19.14
- Thai Papaya Salad$15.54
- Thai Cucumber Salad$15.54
Stir Fry
House Special
- Beef Pho Soup$17.94
- Pad Kra Pao
Crispy pork belly, beef, pork, and chicken$17.94
- Thai Fried Rice$17.94
- K'nyaw Rice Platter
2-3 people. Comes with rice, fish paste with chili, chef choice of curry, soup, and vegetables$28.74
- Thai Platter
2-3 people. Sticky rice, papaya salad, pork skewers, variety veggies, chef special sauce$28.74
- Mohinga
Rich fish chowder soup served with rice noodle and fish cakes$17.94
- Orange Chicken Comes with White Rice$17.94
Milk Tea ชานม
- ชานม Milk Tea$6.95
- ชานมเผือก Taro Milk Tea$6.95
- ชานมแคนตาลูป Cantaloupe Milk Tea$6.95
- ชานมสตรอว์เบอร์รี Strawberry Milk Tea$6.95
- โกโก้ Cocoa Milk Tea$6.95
- กาแฟ Coffee Milk Tea$6.95
- ชาไทย Thai Boba Tea$6.95
- ชาเขียวนม Green Milk Tea$6.95
- นมชมพูเชีน Pink Fresh Milk$6.95
- นมเขียวเย็น Green Fresh Milk$6.95
- นมสด บราวน์ชูการ์ Brown Sugar Fresh Milk$6.95
