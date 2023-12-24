Thai Ginger Fresh Delicious Go
FOOD
Happy 2 for $40
Appetizers
- 1. Steamed Edamame$8.00
Temporary out off stuck by market
- 2. Spring Rolls (4 pc)$8.00
Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli and vegetable with plum sauce.
- 3. Tofu Triangle$8.00
Crispy firm tofu served with oriental sweet chili sauce.
- 4. Chive Veggie Dumplings$12.00
Fried chive vegetable dumpling with spicy garlic soy sauce.
- 5. Curry Puff (3 pcs)$12.00
Pasty puff stuffed with edamame, potato, onion, cumin served with cucumber salad.
- 6. Shumai (6 pcs)$8.00
Shrimp dumpling served with garlic soy sauce
- 7. Dumplings (6 pcs)$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, served with garlic soy sauce.
- 8. Satay (4 pcs)$10.00
Grilled chicken on the skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- 9. Golden Pouch (5 pcs)$10.00
Fried crab meat, cream cheese, carrot and scallion.
- 10. Spicy Thai Herb Ball$10.00
Spicy chicken ball marinated with fresh chili, garlics, onion, rice, kaffir lime leave
- 11.Butterfly Shrimp (6 pcs)$12.00
Coconut shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce
- 12. Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)$15.00
Served with oriental sweet & sour sauce.
- 13.Kai Zabb (6 pcs) ,$15.00
Thai spicy chicken wing with spicy chili lime sauce.
- 14.Lemongrass Pork Rib$15.00
Pork rib marinated with savory spices of lemongrass and garlic served with Shiracha sauce
Soup
- 15. Tom Yum
in lemongrass broth with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, galangal, kaffir-lime leaves and Thai spice
- 16. Tom Kha
in coconut milk with galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, kaffir-lime leaves, cilantro, scallions and lime juice
- 17. Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with seasoned chicken, Napa cabbage, in chicken broth.
Salad
- 18. Thai Salad$10.00
Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Mixed green, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion
- 19. Somtum$12.00
Shredded green papaya with peanut, green bean, tomato and spicy lime juice dressing
- 20. Chicken Larb$12.00
Minced chicken, red onion, scallion and spice tossed in spicy lime juice dressing served over lettuce
- 21. Mango Salad$14.00
Fresh mango tossed with tomatoes, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and chili lime dressing
- 22. Duck Salad$20.00
Crispy duck tossed with red onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew nut, chili and lime juice.
Entree & Curry
- 23. Red Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
- 24. Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
- 25. Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)
Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut
- 26.Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
- 27 .Prik Khing
Authentic Prik Khing curry and seasonal vegetables ( ginger curry )
- 28. Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with garlic brown sauce
- 29. Wild Ginger
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce
- 30. Spicy Basil
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with chili, garlic and Thai basil
- 31. Kai Kra Pow
Minced chicken sauteed with green bean, onion and carrot chili in spicy Thai style basil sauce
- 32. Devil Thai Basil
Your choice of lightly fried chicken, tofu or colossal shrimp with homemade three flavor sauce and crispy Thai basil ( traditional sweet and sour )
- Yellow Curry
Signature Dishes
- 33. Spicy Ginger
Stir fried marinated spicy beef with fresh ginger chili and seasoned vegetables
- 34. Peanut Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with steamed seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce
- 35. Chicken Mango Salsa$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken with fresh mango, seasonal vegetables sweet and sour sauce
- 36. Chicken Ginger Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce and stir fried seasonal vegetables
- 37. Baby Bkk Pork Rib$24.00
Grilled exotic marinated pork rib served with stir fried seasonal vegetables
- 38. Bangkok Salmon$26.00
Norwegian salmon with pineapple red curry
Duck
- 39. Duck Pad Thai$22.00
Crispy duck with rice noodle, egg, crushed peanut, scallion and beansprout.
- 40. Duck Kee Mao$22.00
Stir fried with egg, at noodle, chili, garlic, onion and Thai style basil chilli sauce
- 41. Duck Ginger Fried Rice$22.00
Fried rice with fresh ginger, egg, onion and carrot.
- 42. Duck Tangy$28.00
Topped with homemade three flavor sauce served with steamed vegetable
- 43. Prik Khing Duck$28.00
Sautéed with authentic Prik Khing curry, green bean and carrot and onion.
- 44.Ginger Duck$28.00
Crispy duck topped with ginger, carrot, onion and scallion
- 45. Pineapple Curry Duck$28.00
with authentic homemade pineapple red curry
- 46. Spicy Basil Duck$28.00
Stir fried crispy duck with seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai basil
Seafood & Fish
- 47. Spicy Seafood Ginger
Homemade spicy fresh ginger sauce and seasonal vegetables
- 48. Spicy Prik Khing (Ginger Curry)
Homemade spicy Prik Khing curry sauce and seasonal vegetables
- 49. Salmon mango Salsa$26.00
- 50. Salmon Ginger terriyaki$26.00
- 51. Tangy
homemade three flavor sauce and seasonal vegetables
- 53. Wild Ginger
Choice of your seafood with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce
- 54. Spicy Basil
Choice of your seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai Basil
Fried Rice & Noodle
- 55. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli
- 56. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and pineapple
- 57. Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, chili, carrot, onion and basil.
- 58. Ginger Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, fresh ginger, carrot, onion and scallion
- 59. See-Ew
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.
- 60. Drunken Noodle
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, chili, garlic, onion, pepper in Thai style spicy chili sauce
- 61. Pad Thai
Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
- 62. Phra Ram Long Song
Streamed rice noodle with stir fried seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce
Exotic Noodle Soup
- 63. Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Steamed beef, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with beef broth
- 64. Hot & Sour Noodle Soup$18.00
Colossal shrimp, finely diced chicken, rice noodle, bean sprout
- 65. Duck Noodle Soup$22.00
Boneless duck, rice noodle, bean sprout and Chinese broccoli with duck broth
- 66. Spicy Seafood Udon Soup$18.00
Steamed shrimp, squids, mussels, Chinese broccoli with spicy udon soup
- 67. Ramen Curry$18.00
Breaded chicken, steamed ramen with yellow curry
Side Orders/Extra
- Steamed Broccoli$8.00
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
- Steamed Noodle$8.00
- Steamed Mixed Vegetable$10.00
- Coconut Sticky Rice$4.00
- Brown Rice$2.00
- Jasmine Rice$2.00
- Peanut Sauce 4oz$2.00
- Peanut Sauce 16oz$7.00
- Extra Meat ( chicken or beef )$3.00
- Extra Tofu$2.00
- Extra Vegetable$3.00
- Extra Colossal Shrimp (2 pcs)$5.00
- Extra Duck$10.00
- Side Order Fried Rice$10.00
Stir fried rice with egg,
- Dry Chili (2 oz)$4.00
- Hot Sauce (4 oz)$2.00
- Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce (4 oz)$2.00
- Fresh Chili Vinegar (4 oz)$2.00
Dessert
- Ice Cream$4.00
Coconut, Green Tea or Vanilla Ice Cream
- Fried ice cream$8.00
- Sticky Rice with Mango$10.00
- Banana wrap with ice cream$8.00
- Pistachio cake$8.00
- Chocolate Temptation$8.00
Served with your choice of green tea ice cream, coconut ice cream or vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate Lava$8.00
- Chocolate Raspberry Lava$8.00
- Chocolate Chambord Lava ( New !! )$8.00