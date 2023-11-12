Thai House Street Eats 3225 Carson st
Beverage
Wine
Sake
Food
Starter
- Mixed Fries$17.99
(4)Chicken wings, (4)crispy dumpling, (2)spring roll, sweet potato fries topped with green onion
- Crispy Spring Roll$4.50
(2)Crispy-fried rolls stuffed with vegetables and glass noodles.
- crispy Chicken Dumpling$4.50
(4)Chicken and vegetables dumpling top with green onion.
- Steamed Chicken Dumpling$4.50
(4)Chicken and vegetables dumpling top with green onion.
- Edamame$4.50
Steamed soy bean with salt.
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Served with ketchup.
- Coconut Shrimp$11.99
(6) Coconut battered, crispy fried shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Triangle Tofu$10.99
Fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce with crusted peanut.
- Exotic Wings$9.99
(6)Crispy chicken wings with sweet and sour sauce.
- TFC$9.99
Taiwanese style spicy fried chicken. Sweet and sour sauce.
- Isan Sausage$10.99
(2)Thai sour sausage served with fresh vegetables and peanut.
Soup
- Tom Kha Shrimp$8.99+
Shrimp in coconut soup with a touch of lemongrass.
- Tom Yum Chicken$7.99+
Chicken in a traditional hot & sour soup with a touch of lemongrass.
- Tom Yum Shrimp$8.99+
Shrimp in a traditional hot & sour soup with a touch of lemongrass.
- Tom Kha Chicken$7.99+
Chicken in coconut soup with a touch of lemongrass.
- Simply Veggies Soup$7.99+
Mixed vegetables in a clear broth.
- Wonton Soup$7.99+
Chicken wonton, shrimp, spinach in a tasty broth.
Salad
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken satay, romaine heart, cucumber, tomato, peanut sauce.
- Crispy Tofu Salad$14.99
Fried Tofu, romaine heart, cucumber, tomato, peanut sauce.
- Papaya Salad$13.99
Fresh shredded green papaya tossed with green bean, tomato, peanut, spicy chili lime sauce.
- Chicken Larb$13.99
Ground chicken, onions, mint, cilantro, roasted rice powder, spicy lime sauce.
- Grilled Pork Nam Tok$15.99
Grilled pork, onions, mint, cilantro, roasted rice powder, spicy lime sauce.
- Spicy Beef Salad$15.99
Grilled beef, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, onions basil, spicy lime sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.99
Grilled shrimp, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, onions, basil, spicy lime sauce.
Specialty
- Bangkok BBQ Pork$16.99
Grilled marinated pork loin, green salad, spicy chili sauce.
- BBQ Platter$45.99
Pork Spare Ribs, BBQ pork, BBQ chicken, green salad, sweet and sour sauce, spicy chili sauce.
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken$16.99
Authentic Thai marinated fried chicken top with crispy shallots.
- Bangkok Sidewalk Favorite$16.99
Ground chicken, basil, bell pepper, sautéed in chili garlic sauce, fried egg topper.
- Pork Spear Ribs$16.99
Grilled pork spare ribs, green salad, sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Satay$16.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast “off the stick”, green salad, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
- Crying Tiger$23.99
Slow grilled marinated rib eye steak, green salad, spicy chili sauce.
- Thai BBQ Chicken$16.99
Grilled marinated chicken thigh, green salad, sweet and sour sauce.
- Whole Red Snapper$26.99
Crispy whole red snapper with sweet, spicy, sour sauce.
Noodles
- Padthai$14.99
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, green onion, crushed peanut.
- Pad See Ew$14.99
Flat noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, sweet dark soy sauce.
- Drunken Noodles$14.99
Flat rice noodles, bell pepper, basil, spicy chili garlic sauce.
- Chowmein$14.99
Egg noodles, vegetables, in a light sauce.
- Lakewood Noodles$14.99
Egg noodles, onions, carrots, in a light savory sauce.
- Crab Noodles$18.99
Rice noodles, blue crab meat, egg, bean sprout, green onion, pan-fried with Thai chili garlic sauce.
- Tom Yum Noodles$15.99
Rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish ball bean sprout, crusted peanut in a spicy and sour soup.
- Khao Soi$15.99
Egg noodles, onions, pickled, crispy noodles, curry sauce, a choice of chicken, tofu, vegetables.
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$14.99
Rice, egg, green onion, a choice of chicken, tofu, vegetables.
- Spicy Fried Rice$14.99
Rice, bell pepper, basil, spicy chili garlic sauce, a choice of chicken, tofu, vegetables.
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$17.99
Rice, egg, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, onions, raisin, curry powder.
- Commander Fried Rice$17.99
Rice, egg, chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage, Chinese broccoli, onions.
- Crab Fried Rice$18.99
Rice, blue crab meat, egg, green onion.
- Surf & Turf Fried Rice$20.99
Cube cut filet mignon, shrimp with garlic sauce atop yellow fried rice.
Over Rice
A La Cart
Curry
Side / Extra
- Brown Rice$2.50
- Sticky Rice$3.50
- Fried Egg$2.50
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$1.99+
- Extra Shrimp$4.00
- Steamed Noodles$4.99
- Extra Tofu$4.00
- Steamed Vegetables$4.99
- Spicy Chili Sauce$1.99+
- Extra Mixed Vegetables$4.00
- Extra Chicken$4.00
- Steamed Jasmine Rice$2.50
- Peanut Sauce$1.99+
- Extra Crab Meat$8.00
- Extra Beef$4.00
- Cucumber Sauce$1.99+
- Extra Filet Mignon$9.00