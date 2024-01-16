Thai In Town 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Satay Gai$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken with Thai Herbs and coconut milk, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
- Satay Tofu$8.00
Tofu with Thai Herbs and coconut milk, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
- Thai Crispy Spring Rolls$7.00
Crispy golden brown vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Goong Hom Pah (Shrimp Rolls)$9.00
Fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$9.00
Fried coconut batter shrimp, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Fish Cake$7.00
Ground marinated fish with curry paste, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Cream Cheese Wonton$7.00
Deep fried wonton skin filled with cream cheese, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Fried Tofu$7.00
Deep fried tofu, served with peanut chili sauce
- Chicken Curry Puff$9.00Out of stock
Small pie consisting of specialized curry with potatoes, deep-fried, served with cucumber salad
- Vegetable Curry Puff$9.00Out of stock
Small pie consisting of specialized curry with potatoes, deep-fried, served with cucumber salad
- Fried Pork Pot Sticker$8.00
Thai-style shrimp pot sticker, served with homemade pot sticker sauce
- Curry Dumpling$8.00
Thai-style steamed pork & vegetable dumplings, served with green curry sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.00
Light battered deep-fried calamari with creamy Siracha sauce
- Shrimp Balls$9.00
Deep fried Shrimp balls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Fresh Tofu Spring Roll$8.00
- Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.00
Freshly rolled with mixed green, carrot, mint, cucumber, basil with your choice of shrimp or tofu, served with peanut hoisin sauce
- Chicken Wings$8.00
Deep fried Thai style marinated chicken wings, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Lunch Special
- Basil Stir Fry Lunch$7.99
Stir-fried fresh garlic, Thai chili, bell pepper, onion, green bean and Thai basil
- Cashew Nut Stir Fry Lunch$7.99
Stir-fried roasted chili, cashews, carrot, garlic, onion, and mushroom
- Ginger Stir Fry Lunch$7.99
Fresh ginger and garlic sautéed with bell pepper, onion, mushroom and green onion
- Pad Prik Khing Lunch$7.99
Red curry paste stir-fried with bell pepper and green bean
- Chinese Broccoli Lunch$7.99
Stir-fried broccoli with garlic and oyster sauce
- Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry Lunch$7.99
Stir-fried vegetables with garlic and oyster sauce
- Pad Preaw Wan Lunch$7.99
Thai style sweet and sour stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, mushroom, onion, cucumber, and carrot
- Red Curry Lunch$7.99
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and Thai basil
- Green Curry Lunch$7.99
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant and Thai basil
- Yellow Curry Lunch$7.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
- Massaman Curry Lunch$7.99
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
- Param Lunch$7.99
Steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce
Lunch Noodles&Rice
- Pad Thai LUNCH$8.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
- Pad See Ew LUNCH$8.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg in a dark soy sauce
- DRUNKEN NOODLES LUNCH$8.99
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, and Thai basil
- Thai Fried Rice LUNCH$8.99
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and green onion
Beverages
Dinner Menu
Soups
- Tom Yum Chicken$7.00+
Spicy & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushroom and cilantro
- Tom Yum Shrimp$8.00+
Spicy & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushroom and cilantro
- Tom Kha Chicken$7.00+
Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cabbage and mushroom
- Tom Kha Shrimp$8.00+
Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cabbage and mushroom
- Po Tak$18.00
Tureen size spicy seafood combination soup with Thai herbs, fresh chili, basil and lime
- Thai Noodle Soup (Thai Pho)$10.00
Fresh rice noodle soup served with sliced BBQ pork, pork balls, bean sprouts and cilantro
- Thai Wonton Soup$10.00
Delicious marinated chicken wontons with sliced BBQ pork and baby bok choy
Thai Salads
- Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$13.00
Shredded papaya, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, peanuts and chili, topped with grilled prawns
- Larb Gai$14.00
Chopped chicken breast tossed with red onion, chili, cilantro, toasted rice, and mint in spicy lime dressing. Served with sticky rice
- Nuea Num Tok (Water Fall Steak)$16.00
Sliced charbroiled steak mixed with toasted rice, red onion, chili, mint, chili lime dressing. Served with sticky rice
- Beef Salad (Yum Nuea)$15.00
Sliced charbroiled steak, onion, mint, green onion and cilantro in chili lime dressing
- Pla Goong (Shrimp Salad)$15.00
Grilled shrimp lightly tossed with thin sliced lemongrass, mint, shallot in chili lime dressing
- Mixed House Salad$7.00
Fresh green salad topped with fried tofu. Served with your choice of peanut sauce or sesame dressing
- Tofu Salad$9.00
Fresh green salad topped with fried tofu. Served with your choice of peanut sauce or sesame dressing fresh green salad topped with fried tofu. Served with your choice of peanut sauce or sesame dressing
- Yum Woon Sen Chicken$14.00
Bean thread noodles mixed with spicy chili lime dressing, onion, green onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Yum Woon Sen Seafood$18.00
Bean thread noodles mixed with spicy chili lime dressing, onion, green onion, cilantro, and tomato
Stir Fry
- Basil Stir Fry (Pad Ga Prow)$14.00
Stir-fried fresh garlic, Thai chili, bell pepper, onion, green bean and Thai basil
- Cashew Nut Stir Fry (Pad Him Ma Parn)$14.00
Stir-fried roasted chili, cashews, carrot, garlic, onion, and mushroom
- Garlic and Pepper (Pad Gra Team Prik Thai)$15.00
Marinated meat served with a fried egg
- Ginger Stir Fry (Pad Khing)$14.00
Fresh ginger and garlic sautéed with bell pepper, onion, mushroom and green onion
- Pad Prik Khing$14.00
Red curry paste stir-fried with bell pepper and green bean
- Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry$14.00
Stir-fried broccoli with garlic and oyster sauce
- Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry$14.00
Stir-fried vegetables with garlic and oyster sauce
- Pad Preaw Wan$14.00
Thai style sweet and sour stir-fried with pineapple, tomato, mushroom, onion, cucumber, and carrot
- Param (No Meat Dish)$14.00
Steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce
- Pad Eggplant$14.00
Thai eggplant stir-fried with garlic, chili, and Thai basil
Curries
- Red Curry$14.95
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and Thai basil
- Green Curry$14.95
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant and Thai basil
- Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
- Panang Curry$14.95
Panang curry paste, coconut milk and bell pepper
- Massaman Curry$14.95
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
Pan Fried Noodles and Rice Dishes
- Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
- Pad See Ew$14.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg in a dark soy sauce
- Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$14.00
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, and Thai basil
- Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and green onion
- Spicy Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Spicy jasmine rice stir-fried with chili, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot, onion, green bean, and Thai basil
- Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Glass noodles stir-fried with cabbage, onion, green onion, tomato, and egg
Thai Grills
Chef's Special Menu
- Pad Pong Curry$16.00
Stir-fried curry powder, egg, onion, green onion, and milk with sweet chili paste. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, or vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp. Served with brown or jasmine white rice
- Pineapple Curry$16.95
Red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and Thai basil. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, or vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp. Served with brown or jasmine white rice
- Pumpkin Curry$16.95
Red Curry paste, pumpkin, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, or vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp. Served with brown or jasmine white rice
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Cashew, pineapple, carrots, raisin, onion, green onion and curry powder. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp
- Khao Soi$18.00
Traditional Northern Thai curry noodle soup, served with shallot, pickle mustard, fried onion, and topped with crispy noodles. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, or vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp.
- Ba Mee Moo$17.00
Egg Noodle with dumplings, baby bok choy, bean sprouts topped with roasted BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, and egg, served with a side of house special sauce and clear soup
- Crying Tiger$23.95
Grilled Ribeye Steak, served with special spicy roasted rice tamarind sauce, served with brown or jasmine white rice
- Tiger Prawn Garlic Noodle$23.00
Egg noodles in garlic coconut milk special sauce, broccoli, topped with grilled tiger prawns and crispy Thai basil
- Garlic and Pepper Soft Shell Crab$22.00
Deep-fried soft shell crabs with garlic and black pepper, served with brown or jasmine rice
- Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Thai style crab fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, served with Prik Nam Pla (Traditional spicy Thai sauce)
- Panang Salmon Curry$17.95
Fried Salmon with our special Panang Curry, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves, served with brown or jasmine white rice
- Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli, topped with fried chicken