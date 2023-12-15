Thai Jasmine Leominster 446 Lancaster Street
Full Menu
Special Noodle & Fried Rice
- House Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with egg, onions, and peas with Thai seasoning sauce, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, onions, and peas with mild curry powder, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Mango Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with egg, mango, onions, and peas with mild curry powder, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with egg, mixed vegetables, basil leaves in spicy sauce, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and ground peanut, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Woonsen Pad Thai$13.95
Glass noodle stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and ground peanut, topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Spicy Noodle$13.95
Rice noodle stir-fried with egg, carrots, onions, and broccoli in special spicy sauce topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Basil Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetables, basil leaves in spicy sauce topped with crispy or grilled chicken
- Pad See Ew$13.95
Thai wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, egg. Prepared in a special Thai sweet soy sauce with Broccoli-Carrot-Zucchici-Snow Pea.
- Khao Soi Kai$14.95
Thai Coconut Curry Egg Noodles with Chicken.Topping with crispy Noodle, Red Onion and Lime.
- Seafood Rad Nah Noodle$17.95
Thai wide rice noodle prepared with chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas in thick sauce.
House Specialties (Crispy Meat)
- Crispy Chicken Basil$16.95
Stir-fried with fried breaded chicken, onions, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Crispy Chicken Cashew Nuts$16.95
Stir-fried with fried breaded chicken, cashew nuts, carrots, mushrooms, onions, pineapple, snow peas, and celery in house specialty sauce
- Crispy Chicken Teriyaki$16.95
Stir-fried breaded chicken with steamed assorted vegetables, topped with teriyaki sauce
- Crispy Chicken Lemongrass$16.95
Sauteed crispy chicken with onions, red peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, and sliced lemongrass in special lemongrass sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sweet & Sour$16.95
Pineapple, zucchini, carrots, onions, green peppers, and snow peas in Thai sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sting Bean$16.95
Stir-fried crispy chicken, string bean in brown sauce
Dessert
Side Order
Appetizers
- Crab Rangoon$6.50
Deep-fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab meat
- Chicken Satay$7.95
Marinated chicken and grilled on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Thai Rolls-Veggie Available$6.50
Crispy thai egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce
- Soft Rolls Veggie$7.95
Carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, lettuce, wrapped with rice paper serves with our special house sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Soft Rolls Chicken$8.95
Carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, lettuce, wrapped with rice paper serves with our special house sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Soft Rolls Shrimp$9.95
Carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, lettuce, wrapped with rice paper serves with our special house sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Curry Puffs$7.95
Pea, onion, potatoes, curry powder, and coated with wheat flour
- Scallion Pancakes$6.50
Deep-fried green onion dough served with ginger dipping sauce
- Steamed Dumplings$6.50
Ground chicken and vegetable ravioli served with ginger dipping sauce
- Fried Dumplings$6.50
Ground chicken and vegetable ravioli served with ginger dipping sauce
- Chicken Wings$7.95
Fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
- Hot Wings$7.95
Fried marinated chicken wings topped with hot chili sauce.
- Garlic Wings$7.95
Fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp in Blanket$7.95
Delicate whole shrimps and ground chicken wrapped in roll pastry served with sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
Deep-fried shrimp in light batter, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Golden Triangles$6.50
Diced potato and onion seasoned with mild curry powder wrapped in a roll pastry served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Tofu Triangles$6.50
Deep fried tofu until golden brown served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Edamame$6.50
Steamed soybeans in the pod, served with salt
- Platter for 2$15.95
2 Thai rolls, 3 wings, scallion pancakes, 3 crab rangoon, and 2 fried dumplings
- Thai Chives Cake$6.95
Deep fried premium chives. Rice flour, and Thai seasoning. Served with sweet soy sauce
Soups
- Tom Yum Chicken$6.95
Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with lemongrass, chili paste, lime juice, basil, and mushrooms
- Tom Yum Veggie$6.95
Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with lemongrass, chili paste, lime juice, basil, and mushrooms
- Tom Yum Shrimp$7.95
Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with lemongrass, chili paste, lime juice, basil, and mushrooms
- Seafood Tom Yum$8.95
Combination of shrimp, scallops, mussels in Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with lemongrass, chili paste, lime juice, basil, and mushrooms
- Tom Kha Chicken$6.95
Coconut soup seasoned with galangal and lime juice
- Tom Kha Veggie$6.95
Coconut soup seasoned with galangal and lime juice
- Tom Kha Shrimp$7.50
Coconut soup seasoned with galangal and lime juice
- Silver Soup Chicken$6.65
Glass noodle with chicken, mushrooms and lettuce in a flavorful broth
- Silver Soup Shrimp$7.50
Glass noodle with shrimp, mushrooms and lettuce in a flavorful broth
- Veggie Tofu Soup$6.65
Tofu and fresh veggies in clear veggie broth
- Shrimp Wonton Soup$7.95
Shrimp ravioli and lettuce in a clear broth
Salads
- Garden Salads$7.95
Assorted fresh vegetables served with peanut dressing
- Beef Salad$16.95
Sliced beef mixed with tomato, red onion, lime juice, and chili pepper. Garnish with chopped cilantro leaves and lettuce
- Chicken Salad$14.95
Ground chicken mixed with red onion, lime juice, and chili pepper. Garnish with chopped cilantro leaves
Pho (Noodle Soups)
- A.1 Tai Nam Gan Sach$14.95
Rare steak, well-done flank, and tripe
- A.4 Tai Nam Sach Rare Steak$13.95
Rare steak
- A.5Tai Nam Sach Beef Ball$13.95
Beef meat ball
- A.6 Pho Ga$13.95
Shredded chicken
- A.7 Seafood Noodle Soup$15.95
Shrimp, squid, and imitation crab meat
- A.8 Vegetable Tofu Pho$13.95
Mixed vegetable and tofu
- A.9 Kao-Lao Soup$13.95
Shredded chicken and mixed vegetable soup without noodles
- A.10 Tom Yum Chicken Pho$13.95
Shredded chicken in Thai hot and sour broth
- A.11 Tom Yum Seafood Pho$15.95
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and imitation crab meat in Thai hot and sour broth
Special Noodle
Noodle and Fried Rice
- Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, and ground peanut
- Chicken and Shrimp Paradise Pad Thai$14.95
Rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, ground peanut, paprika, shrimp paste, stir-fried in Pad Thai sauce, topped with fresh bean sprout
- Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai Country$13.95
Rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, and ground peanut, sriracha sauce
- Basil Pad Thai*$12.95
Rice noodle stir fried with chicken, egg, mixed vegetables topped with basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Woonsen Pad Thai$13.95
Glass noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimps, egg, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, snow pea, celery, and bean sprout. Mixed vegetables and ground peanut
- Crazy Noodle$13.95
Thai wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, egg, i broccoli, carrot, bamboo, onion, red pepper, green pepper, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Spicy Noodle w/ Thai Sauce$13.95
Rice noodle stir fried with chicken, egg, carrots, onions, and broccoli in Thai special spicy sauce
- Pad See Eew$13.95
Thai wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, egg. Prepared in a special Thai sweet soy sauce with broccoli, carrot, zucchini, and snow pea
- Rad Nah Noodle$14.95
Thai wide rice noodle prepared with chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and snow peas in thick sauce
- House Fried Rice w/ Thai Sauce$13.95
Fried rice with chicken, shrimps, egg, onions, peas, and carrot with Thai seasoning sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice w/ Curry Powder$13.95
Fried rice with chicken, shrimps, egg, pineapple, onions, peas, and carrots with mild curry powder
- Mango Fried Rice w/ Curry Powder$14.95
Fried rice with chicken, shrimps, egg, mango, onions peas, and carrots with mild curry powder
- Basil Fried Rice*$13.95
Fried rice with chicken, mixed with broccoli, carrot, bamboo, onion, red pepper, green pepper, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Madness Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with chicken, shrimps, egg, onions, peas, and carrot with Thai seasoning sauce and shrimp paste
- Lomein$13.95
Egg noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimps, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, snow pea, celery, and bean sprout
- Beef Black Pepper
Egg noodle stir-fried with beef, mushroom, onion in a black pepper sauce topped with fresh bean sprouts
Lunch
House Specialties-Lunch
- Chicken in the Garden Lunch$13.95
Steamed assorted vegetables and sliced chicken served with peanut sauce
- Kai-Ka-Prao Lunch$13.95
Stir fried ground chicken and string beans, onions, peppers, and basil leaves in a Thai hot basil sauce
- Lemongrass Chicken & Shrimp Lunch$13.95
Sautéed chicken and shrimps with onions, red peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, and sliced lemongrass in special lemongrass sauce
- Bangkok Beef Lunch$13.95
Stir-fried beef with sting beans, carrots, mushroom, and onion in special spicy sauce
- Seafood Prik-Pow Lunch
Sauteed shrimps, scallops, and mussels in prik-pow chili sauce with onions, mushrooms, and cashew nuts
- Tamarind Duck Lunch
Roasted duck, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, pineapple, and ginger topped with tamarind sauce
- Chili Duck Lunch
Roasted duck, stir fried with onions, basil leaves, mushrooms, and green peppers in spicy chili sauce
- Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Lunch$14.95
Grilled chicken with broccoli, carrot, onion, snow pea, and topped with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki Lunch
Grilled salmon with broccoli, carrot, onion, snow pea, and topped with teriyaki sauce
Combo Specialties-Lunch
- Broccoli Lunch$13.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, and carrots in house special sauce
- Basil Lunch$13.95
Onions, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, and basil leaves in Thai spicy sauce
- Bamboo Lunch$13.95
Bamboo slices, mushrooms, carrots, celery, snow peas, green peppers, and basil in spicy sauce
- Cashew Nuts Lunch$13.95
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, pineapples, snow peas, and celery in house specialty sauce topped with cashew nuts
- Garlic Lunch$13.95
Baby corns, celery, mushrooms, snow peas, onion, and carrots in garlic sauce
- Ginger Lunch$13.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, and fine-sliced ginger in ginger sauce
- Sweet & Sour Lunch$13.95
Pineapple, zucchini, carrots, onions, green peppers, and snow peas in Thai sweet and sour sauce
- Broccoli Dinner$15.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, and carrots in house special sauce
- Basil Dinner$15.95
Onions, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, and basil leaves in Thai spicy sauce
- Bamboo Dinner$15.95
Bamboo slices, mushrooms, carrots, celery, snow peas, green peppers, and basil in spicy sauce
- Cashew Nuts Dinner$15.95
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, pineapples, snow peas, and celery in house specialty sauce topped with cashew nuts
- Garlic Dinner$15.95
Baby corns, celery, mushrooms, snow peas, onion, and carrots in garlic sauce
- Ginger Dinner$15.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, onions, and fine-sliced ginger in ginger sauce
- Sweet & Sour Dinner$15.95
Pineapple, zucchini, carrots, onions, green peppers, and snow peas in Thai sweet and sour
Curry Dishes-Lunch
- Red Curry Lunch$13.95
Red curry sauce with broccoli, bamboo, carrots, zucchini, string bean, green pepper, and basil leaves
- Green Curry Lunch$13.95
Green curry sauce with broccoli, bamboo, zucchini, string beans, green peppers, and basil leaves
- Yellow Curry Lunch$13.95
Yellow curry sauce with pineapple, potatoes, onions, carrots, snow peas, and green peppers
- Massaman Curry Lunch$13.95
Massaman curry sauce with potatoes, peppers, zucchini, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts
- Panang Curry Lunch$13.95
Panang curry sauce with carrots, string beans, broccoli, zucchini, snow peas, and green peppers
- Mango Curry Lunch$13.95
Yellow curry sauce with mango, onions, carrot, snow peas, and green peppers
- Pineapple Curry Lunch$13.95
Curry sauce peppers, pineapple chunk, and topped with sliced lime leaves