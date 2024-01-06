F5. Thai Nola Boat Noodle Half Pan

$55.00

Boat noodles were a creation that was founded onthe noodle vendors in the floating markets in Thailand. Traditionally people would sell their noodles in boats and thus the name of this dish was born. The broth uses beef bones and pork bones stewed with Thai herbs. It is served with pickled chili sauce on the side. Perfect addition to help warm you up during these cold spells.