Thai Barbeque
Beverage
House Special
- S Combo$17.00
1/4 Chicken (Leg & Thigh) 2 Ribs, Salad, Fried Rice, Shrimp
- S1 BBQ Chicken$15.50
1/2 Chicken(Leg,Thigh,Breast,WIng), Fried Rice, Shrimp
- S2 BBQ Pork Spareribs$16.50
4 Ribs, Fried Rice, Shrimp
- S4 Teriyaki Salmon$17.50
Grilled Salmon, Fried Rice, Shrimp, Broccoli
- S5 Shrimp Scampi$16.50
Fried Rice, Broccoli
- S8 Satay$17.00
8 Marinated Skewers, Fried Rice, Shrimp, Peanut Sauce, Cucumber Salad
Curries w/ Steam Rice
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$13.00
Protein, Egg, Green Onion & Slice of Lime
- Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Bell Peppers, Basil Leaves, Thai Chili
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken, Shrimp, Pineapples, Onion, Raisins, Cashew
- N/A
Chinese Sausage, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
- Crab Fried Rice$15.50
Real Crab! Snow Crab stir Fried with Egg
- Vegetable Fried Rice$13.50
Egg, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Baby Corn, Sprouts
- Combination Fried Rice$15.00
Steam Rice Entree
- Spicy Basil$14.00
Basil, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
- Spicy Mint$14.00
Mint, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
- Broccoli$14.00
- Ginger$14.00
Ginger, Mushroom
- Garlic & Pepper$14.00
Served on Bed of Lettuce
- Cashew Nut$15.50
Cashew Nuts, Bell Peppers, Onions
- Green Garden$13.50
Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Baby Corn, Sprouts
- Gulf of Siam$17.50
Crab, Mussels, Swai Fillet, Squid, Shrimp
- Fried Catfish$16.50
Catfish Fillet
- Baby Corn & Mushrooms$14.00
Stir Fried Noodle
- Pad Thai$13.50
Tofu, Sweet Radish, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Peanuts, Slice of LIme
- Pad Si Eew$13.50
Broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$13.50
Bell Peppers, Mint Leaves
- Chicken Noodle$13.50
Served on a bed of lettuce
- Chow Mein$13.50
Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Baby Corn, Sprouts
- Pad Woon Sen$13.50
Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Baby Corn, Sprouts
- Rad Nah$13.50
Broccoli & Gravy
Soup
- Tom Yum Shrimp$15.00
Mushroom
- Tom Yum Chicken$13.50
Mushroom
- Tom Kha Gai$14.00
Mushroom, Coconut Milk
- Wonton Soup$14.00
Shrimip Wontons(5), Chicken, Napa Cabbage
- Seafood Soup$17.50
Crab, Mussels, Swai Fillet, Squid, Shrimp
- Boat Noodle Soup$14.50
Beef, Beefballs, Noodles
- Combination Soup$14.00
Chicken, Shrimp & Cabbage in light Broth
Salad
- Small Side Salad$5.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
- Chicken Salad$10.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
- Yum Nuea (Beef Salad)$14.50
Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Lime Juice
- Larb$14.50
Ground Chicken or Beef, Chopped Red Onions, Lime Juice
- Papaya Salad$12.50
Shredded Papaya, Tomato, Carrots, Peanuts
- Grilled Shrimp(10) Salad$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber
Appetizer
- Thai Eggrolls(4)$10.50
Ground Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion, Cilantro, Glass Noodle
- Vegetable Eggrolls(6)$10.00
- Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Fried or Steamed
- Crab Rangoons(8)$13.00
Real Crab Meat, Green Onion, Cream Cheese
- Satay 4 Piece$12.50
Marinated Skewers with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Dressing
- Satay 8 Piece$16.50
Marinated Skewers served with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad16
- Fried Tofu$12.50
Side of sweet sauce topped with crushed Peanuts & Cilantro
- Fried Shrimp(8)$14.50
Battered in House
- Chicken Wings(9)$13.00
Mini Wings
- Thai Beef Jerky & Sticky Rice$15.50
Marinated Beef
- N/A$15.50
Lettuce, Ginger, Peanuts, Lime, Thai Chili
- N/A$12.00
Cucumber Salad
- N/A$12.00
Fried Beef Balls, Cilantro
Side Orders
- Steamed Rice$3.00
Steamed White Rice
- Egg Fried Rice$4.50
Steamed White Rice Stir Fried with Egg
- Brown Rice$4.00
- Sticky Rice$4.00
- Steamed Vegetables$6.00
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Sprout, Onion, Baby Corn
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Peanut Sauce$0.50
- Cucumber Salad$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Mustard Dressing$0.50
- Sesame Dressing$0.50
- Dumpling Sauce$0.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Beef Jerky Sauce$0.50
- Catfish Sauce$0.50