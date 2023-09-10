Thai Place 9359 W 87th St
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Basil Wings
6 pieces. Crispy fried chicken wings sautéed in our garlic basil sauce served over fresh sliced cabbage
Calamari
Crispy calamari tempura style, served with cilantro and sriracha sauce
Crab Rangoon
8 pieces. Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and scallions served with sweet and sour sauce
Garlic Pork Ribs
Miniature pork ribs marinated with garlic, white pepper and fried crisp, served with sriracha sauce
Far East Trio
An appetizer plate with 3 soft spring rolls, 3 Thai egg rolls, and 4 crab rangoon. (Vegetarian available)
Chicken Satay
6 pieces. Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Spring Rolls
3 pieces. Soft spring rolls made with rice wrap stuffed with ground pork, bean thread noodle, lettuce, and cilantro, served with sweet and sour sauce
Spring Roll Deluxe
4 pieces. Combination of two spring rolls and two egg rolls. (Vegetarian available)
Summer Rolls
3 pieces. Fresh spring rolls made with cream cheese, shrimp, shredded carrots, lettuce, cilantro, and fresh cucumber
Dumplings
8 pieces. Steamed or fried dumplings filled with chicken, green onions, ginger, and Napa cabbage served with garlic sauce
Tiger Cry Beef
Grilled marinated beef over fresh cabbage served with cilantro and home-style spicy tiger cry sauce
Soup & Salad
Volcano Soup
Healing lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime broth with fresh sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and scallions
Galanga Soup
Coconut broth with galanga root, lemongrass, kaffir lime, sliced mushrooms, onions, scallions and cilantro
Noodle Soup
Rice noodle soup with your choice of meat, garnished with cilantro, scallions, and fried garlic
Gang Jued
A clear and mild broth soup made with your choice of chicken or pork, bean thread noodles, shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, scallions, cilantro and drizzled with fried garlic
Laab
Ground meat tossed with fresh mint, red onions, scallions, dried chili, cilantro, and squeezed lime served with cabbage
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato and cucumber topped with cashews, fresh pineapple, and honey mustard dressing
Chicken Peanut Salad
Marinated chicken grilled and tossed with shredded carrot, red onion, scallions and cilantro in tamarind peanut dressing
Mint Beef Salad
Grilled beef tossed with fresh mint, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, dried chilli, cilantro and fresh lime
Papaya Salad
Thai style papaya salad made with shredded papaya, tomatoes, green beans, Thai chilli and roasted peanut and fresh lime. Available lao-style with less sugar, no peanuts and shrimp paste
Crazy Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp, scallops, imitation crab meat, mussels and calamari tossed with lemongrass, Thai chili, mint, red onions, scallions and cilantro in a tamarind dressing
Curry
Panang Curry
Our most popular curry. Panang peanut curry in coconut milk simmered with kaffir lime and bell peppers
Red Curry
Red coconut curry stewed with red chili paste, sliced bamboo shoots, Thai basil and bell peppers
Green Curry
Green coconut curry stewed with green chili paste, Thai basil and bell peppers
Yellow Curry
Yellow coconut curry stewed with potatoes and onions
Mussaman Curry
Coconut mussamman curry stewed with potatoes, onions and garnished with roasted peanuts and Thai chili
Favorites
Phad Thai
Our signature dish! Stir-fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp or your choice of meat, eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallions, and roasted peanut on the side
Grapow
Phad Thai Gaeng Daeng
A different version of our pad Thai made with pork and shrimp infused with red curry and coconut milk. Garnished with Thai basil, bell peppers, fresh bean sprouts and roasted peanut
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice made with shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews and scallions
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice made with lump crab meat, garlic, onions, and scallions
King & Ann Chicken
Chicken breast sliced and marinated in garlic and rum, sautéed with shiitake mushrooms and scallions in ginger garlic sauce
Grilled Tamarind Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken with garlic, red onion, and bell pepper over steamed bok choy covered with our spicy chili and tamarind sauce
Thai Place Catfish
Crispy catfish fillets over steamed bok choy served with your choice of sam rod sauce (sweet, sour and spicy), Thai basil sauce or spicy red curry sauce
Mother in Law Beef
Ground beef stir-fried with bell peppers, jalapeños, and Thai chili in our basil garlic sauce
Moon Roasted Duck
Tender roasted duck stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms, Chinese broccoli and scallions in garlic ginger sauce
Grilled Pepper Steak
Grilled beef sliced thin over steamed mixed vegetables covered in our garlic pepper and mushroom sauce
Eight Knights Madness
Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, scallops, mussels, squid, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bell peppers, Napa cabbage, bok choy, and green beans in our delicious native Thai herb sauce
Seafood
Crispy Garlic Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp flash fried with shell, then sautéed with scallions and roasted garlic served over steamed mixed vegetables
Thai Place Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, and scallions in a sweet and spicy tamarind chili sauce
Hurricane Seafood
Shrimp, scallops squid, mussels and imitation crab meat stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, and scallions in a spicy red curry and tamarind sauce
Bangkok Scallops
Jumbo scallops stir-fried with pineapple, cashews, bell peppers, onions and scallions in our Thai place hurricane sauce
Basil Seafood
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid and imitation crab meat stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a garlic basil sauce
Yellow Seafood
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with Napa cabbage, bok choy, celery, bell peppers, onions and scallions in yellow curry cream sauce with egg
Full House
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bean thread noodles, bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions and scallions in a creamy garlic sauce with egg
Rice & Noodles
Phad Sea Ew
Flat noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sliced button mushrooms in sweet dark soy sauce
Phad Kee Mow
Flat noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, bell peppers, jalapeños, Thai basil in sweet dark soy sauce
Sen Mee Phad Sea Ew
Small thin rice noodles with egg, Napa cabbage, bok choy, bamboo shoots, celery, bell peppers
Thai Place Fried Rice
Our house fried rice made with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice made with egg, bell peppers, onions, bok choy, Napa cabbage, carrots and yellow curry powder
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice made with egg, Thai basil, jalapeños and peppers
Tomato Fried Rice
Fried rice made with egg, diced tomatoes, onions and scallions in spicy tomato sauce
Ginger Fried Rice
Fried rice with ginger, onions, jalapeños, egg and scallions
Stir Fry
Garlic Pepper Stir Fry
Made the traditional Thai way with plenty of fresh garlic, ground white pepper and scallions over a bed of sliced fresh cabbage
Ginger Stir Fry
Thin sliced ginger stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, fresh sliced mushrooms and scallions
Cashew Stir Fry
House roasted cashews, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, onions and scallions in brown garlic sauce
Spicy Stir Fry
Bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, and scallions in our roasted garlic stir-fry sauce
Green Bean Stir Fry
Green beans and bell peppers stir-fried in a spicy red curry and kaffir lime sauce
Mushroom Stir Fry
Three types of mushrooms, shiitake, fresh and button mushrooms with scallions and onions in brown garlic sauce
Basil Stir Fry
Thai basil sautéed with bamboo shoots and bell peppers
Phad Phet Stir Fry
Fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions and scallions in a spicy red curry sauce
Peanut Stir Fry
Roasted peanut, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, scallions in our brown garlic sauce
Vegetable Stir Fry
Dessert
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
Sweet sticky rice served with sliced mango. Topped with sweetened coconut milk. (Please ask for availability)
Fried Banana Ice Cream
Fried banana topped with honey and paired with coconut ice cream
Cheesecake
Coconut Ice Cream (C)
Your choice of coconut, mango, taro, and green tea
Coconut Ice Cream (B)
Your choice of coconut, mango, taro, and green tea