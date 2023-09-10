Dinner Menu

Appetizers

1/2 Crab Rangoon

$4.95
Basil Wings

$12.95

6 pieces. Crispy fried chicken wings sautéed in our garlic basil sauce served over fresh sliced cabbage

Calamari

$12.95

Crispy calamari tempura style, served with cilantro and sriracha sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

8 pieces. Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and scallions served with sweet and sour sauce

Garlic Pork Ribs

$11.95

Miniature pork ribs marinated with garlic, white pepper and fried crisp, served with sriracha sauce

Far East Trio

$18.95

An appetizer plate with 3 soft spring rolls, 3 Thai egg rolls, and 4 crab rangoon. (Vegetarian available)

Chicken Satay

$12.95

6 pieces. Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Shrimp Spring Roll

$11.95
Spring Rolls

$8.95

3 pieces. Soft spring rolls made with rice wrap stuffed with ground pork, bean thread noodle, lettuce, and cilantro, served with sweet and sour sauce

Spring Roll Deluxe

$10.95

4 pieces. Combination of two spring rolls and two egg rolls. (Vegetarian available)

Summer Rolls

$11.95

3 pieces. Fresh spring rolls made with cream cheese, shrimp, shredded carrots, lettuce, cilantro, and fresh cucumber

Dumplings

$11.95

8 pieces. Steamed or fried dumplings filled with chicken, green onions, ginger, and Napa cabbage served with garlic sauce

Tiger Cry Beef

$12.95

Grilled marinated beef over fresh cabbage served with cilantro and home-style spicy tiger cry sauce

Veg Deluxe

$10.95

Veg Egg Roll

$8.95

Veg Spring Roll

$8.95

Soup & Salad

Volcano Soup

$12.95

Healing lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime broth with fresh sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and scallions

Galanga Soup

$12.95

Coconut broth with galanga root, lemongrass, kaffir lime, sliced mushrooms, onions, scallions and cilantro

Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodle soup with your choice of meat, garnished with cilantro, scallions, and fried garlic

Gang Jued

$12.95

A clear and mild broth soup made with your choice of chicken or pork, bean thread noodles, shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, scallions, cilantro and drizzled with fried garlic

Laab

$13.95

Ground meat tossed with fresh mint, red onions, scallions, dried chili, cilantro, and squeezed lime served with cabbage

House Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato and cucumber topped with cashews, fresh pineapple, and honey mustard dressing

Chicken Peanut Salad

$13.95

Marinated chicken grilled and tossed with shredded carrot, red onion, scallions and cilantro in tamarind peanut dressing

Mint Beef Salad

$14.95

Grilled beef tossed with fresh mint, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, dried chilli, cilantro and fresh lime

Papaya Salad

$14.95

Thai style papaya salad made with shredded papaya, tomatoes, green beans, Thai chilli and roasted peanut and fresh lime. Available lao-style with less sugar, no peanuts and shrimp paste

Crazy Salad

$20.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp, scallops, imitation crab meat, mussels and calamari tossed with lemongrass, Thai chili, mint, red onions, scallions and cilantro in a tamarind dressing

Hot Sour Soup

$12.95

Small Salad

$3.95

Curry

Panang Curry

$16.95

Our most popular curry. Panang peanut curry in coconut milk simmered with kaffir lime and bell peppers

Red Curry

$16.95

Red coconut curry stewed with red chili paste, sliced bamboo shoots, Thai basil and bell peppers

Green Curry

$16.95

Green coconut curry stewed with green chili paste, Thai basil and bell peppers

Yellow Curry

$16.95

Yellow coconut curry stewed with potatoes and onions

Mussaman Curry

$16.95

Coconut mussamman curry stewed with potatoes, onions and garnished with roasted peanuts and Thai chili

Favorites

Phad Thai

$15.95

Our signature dish! Stir-fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp or your choice of meat, eggs, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallions, and roasted peanut on the side

Grapow

$16.95

Phad Thai Gaeng Daeng

$18.95

A different version of our pad Thai made with pork and shrimp infused with red curry and coconut milk. Garnished with Thai basil, bell peppers, fresh bean sprouts and roasted peanut

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice made with shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews and scallions

Crab Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice made with lump crab meat, garlic, onions, and scallions

King & Ann Chicken

$17.95

Chicken breast sliced and marinated in garlic and rum, sautéed with shiitake mushrooms and scallions in ginger garlic sauce

Grilled Tamarind Chicken

$17.95

Grilled marinated chicken with garlic, red onion, and bell pepper over steamed bok choy covered with our spicy chili and tamarind sauce

Thai Place Catfish

$22.95

Crispy catfish fillets over steamed bok choy served with your choice of sam rod sauce (sweet, sour and spicy), Thai basil sauce or spicy red curry sauce

Mother in Law Beef

$18.95

Ground beef stir-fried with bell peppers, jalapeños, and Thai chili in our basil garlic sauce

Moon Roasted Duck

$21.95

Tender roasted duck stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms, Chinese broccoli and scallions in garlic ginger sauce

Grilled Pepper Steak

$19.95

Grilled beef sliced thin over steamed mixed vegetables covered in our garlic pepper and mushroom sauce

Eight Knights Madness

$22.95

Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, scallops, mussels, squid, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bell peppers, Napa cabbage, bok choy, and green beans in our delicious native Thai herb sauce

Seafood

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp flash fried with shell, then sautéed with scallions and roasted garlic served over steamed mixed vegetables

Thai Place Shrimp

$21.95

Shrimp stir-fried with mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, and scallions in a sweet and spicy tamarind chili sauce

Hurricane Seafood

$21.95

Shrimp, scallops squid, mussels and imitation crab meat stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, and scallions in a spicy red curry and tamarind sauce

Bangkok Scallops

$21.95

Jumbo scallops stir-fried with pineapple, cashews, bell peppers, onions and scallions in our Thai place hurricane sauce

Basil Seafood

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid and imitation crab meat stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a garlic basil sauce

Yellow Seafood

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with Napa cabbage, bok choy, celery, bell peppers, onions and scallions in yellow curry cream sauce with egg

Full House

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bean thread noodles, bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions and scallions in a creamy garlic sauce with egg

Rice & Noodles

Phad Sea Ew

$15.95

Flat noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sliced button mushrooms in sweet dark soy sauce

Phad Kee Mow

$15.95

Flat noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, bell peppers, jalapeños, Thai basil in sweet dark soy sauce

Sen Mee Phad Sea Ew

$15.95

Small thin rice noodles with egg, Napa cabbage, bok choy, bamboo shoots, celery, bell peppers

Thai Place Fried Rice

$15.95

Our house fried rice made with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice made with egg, bell peppers, onions, bok choy, Napa cabbage, carrots and yellow curry powder

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice made with egg, Thai basil, jalapeños and peppers

Tomato Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice made with egg, diced tomatoes, onions and scallions in spicy tomato sauce

Ginger Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with ginger, onions, jalapeños, egg and scallions

Stir Fry

Garlic Pepper Stir Fry

$15.95

Made the traditional Thai way with plenty of fresh garlic, ground white pepper and scallions over a bed of sliced fresh cabbage

Ginger Stir Fry

$15.95

Thin sliced ginger stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, fresh sliced mushrooms and scallions

Cashew Stir Fry

$15.95

House roasted cashews, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, onions and scallions in brown garlic sauce

Spicy Stir Fry

$15.95

Bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, and scallions in our roasted garlic stir-fry sauce

Green Bean Stir Fry

$15.95

Green beans and bell peppers stir-fried in a spicy red curry and kaffir lime sauce

Mushroom Stir Fry

$15.95

Three types of mushrooms, shiitake, fresh and button mushrooms with scallions and onions in brown garlic sauce

Basil Stir Fry

$15.95

Thai basil sautéed with bamboo shoots and bell peppers

Phad Phet Stir Fry

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions and scallions in a spicy red curry sauce

Peanut Stir Fry

$15.95

Roasted peanut, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, scallions in our brown garlic sauce

Vegetable Stir Fry

$15.95

Sodas

Juice

$3.95

Soda

$2.95

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Coffee with Cream

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea with Cream

$3.95

Mocktail

$5.00

Wine

Wine by the GLASS

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay (G)

$7.00

Merlot (G)

$7.00

Pinot Noir (G)

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$7.00

KJ Cabernet (G)

$9.00

KJ Chardonnay (G)

$9.00

KJ Merlot (G)

$9.00

Fuki Plum Wine (G)

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

saki

$7.00

Wine by the BOTTLE

Chardonnay (B)

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$22.00

Pinot Noir (B)

$22.00

Merlot (B)

$22.00

Cabernet (B)

$22.00

KJ Cabernet (B)

$34.00

KJ Chardonnay (B)

$34.00

KJ Merlot (B)

$34.00

Sake (B)

$25.00

Cocktails

Mai Tai

$8.95

Margarita

$8.95

Long Island

$8.95

Screwdriver

$8.95

Thai Punch

$8.95

Thai Sling

$8.95

Tequila Sunrise

$8.95

Dirty Martini

$8.95

Lemon Drop

$8.95

Cosmo

$8.95

Siam Ruby

$8.95

Liquor

Vodka

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel 1

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Gin/Tequila

**Tequila

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Rum

Meyers Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

**Rum

$8.00

Appleton Estate

$9.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfidditch

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cordial

Amarretto

$8.00

Camus XO

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy Privilage

$15.00

Hennessy White

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$18.00

Remy Martin VS

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Sides

Side Orders

Bowl of Rice

$3.00
Plain Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$5.95

Steamed Noodles

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$5.95

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Panang Sauce

$5.95

Mussaman Sauce

$5.95

Yellow Curry Sauce

$5.95

Red Curry Sauce

$5.95

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.95

Sweet sticky rice served with sliced mango. Topped with sweetened coconut milk. (Please ask for availability)

Fried Banana Ice Cream

$6.95

Fried banana topped with honey and paired with coconut ice cream

Cheesecake

$5.95

Coconut Ice Cream (C)

$3.50

Your choice of coconut, mango, taro, and green tea

Coconut Ice Cream (B)

$6.50

Your choice of coconut, mango, taro, and green tea

Mango Ice Cream (C)

$3.50

Mango Ice Cream (B)

$6.50

Taro Ice Cream (C)

$3.50

Taro Ice Cream (B)

$6.50

Green Tea Ice Crean (C)

$3.50

Green Tea Ice Cream (B)

$6.50

Catering

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (50 pieces)

$45.00

Egg Roll (30 pcs)

$70.00

Veg Egg Roll (30 pcs)

$70.00

Soft Spring Rolls (30 pcs)

$70.00

Veg Soft Spring Rolls (30 pcs)

$70.00

Chicken Satay

Basil Wings (40 pcs)

$70.00

Rice & Noodles

Phad Thai

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Phad Sea Eaw

Phad Kee Mow

Sen Mee Phad Sea Eaw

Curry

Red Curry (Small Tray)

Green Curry (Small Tray)

Panang Curry (Small Tray)

Mussaman Curry (Small Tray)

Yellow Curry (Small Tray)

Stir Fry

Garlic Pepper Stir Fry

Thai Cashe Stir Fry

Thai Spicy Stir Fry

Basil Stir Fry

Mushroom Stir Fry

Peanuts Stir Fry