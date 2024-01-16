Yum Yum Thai
APPETISERS
- 1. PRAWN CRACKER (PER BASKET) (P)
Made with potato flour and flavoured with Prawn; a light snack accompanied by a sweet chilli sauce£2.95
- 2. SA-TAY CHICKEN (GF)
Barbecued Chicken on skewers, served with a peanut sauce£7.50
- 3. SA-TAY KING PRAWNS (P)(GF)
Grilled jumbo Prawns marinated in Thai herbs & served with a peanut sauce£13.50
- 4. THAI GOLDEN BAGS
Thai gold bags with minced Chicken & Thai herbs. served with a sweet chilli sauce£9.00
- 5. SOFT SHELL CRAB (P)
Fried soft shell crab with chilli. bread crumbs & garlic£13.50
- 6. FISH CAKES (P)
Minced Cod fish & Prawn cakes served with a sweet chilli sauce£8.70
- 7. CHICKEN BALL
Fillets of Chicken marinated with Thai herbs. Moulded into delicious balls. Deep fried & served with a sweet chilli sauce£8.00
- 8. CRISPY SILVER BAIT (P)
Batter fried Silver Bait served with a Chef's special chilli mayo sauce£9.00
- 9. PRAWN SPRING ROLLS (P)
Crispy Prawn spring rolls served with a sweet chilli sauce£9.15
- 10. SPRING ROLLS CRAB MEAT (P)
Crispy spring rolls filled with Crab meat & served with a sweet chilli sauce£8.50
- 11. VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (V)(VG)
Crispy spring rolls filled with fresh vegetables & served with a sweet chilli sauce£7.25
- 12. MIXED SEAFOOD TEMPURA (P)
Mixed seafood batter fried & served with a sweet chilli sauce£9.75
- 13. VEGETABLE TEMPURA (VG)
Mixed vegetables - batter coated & fried, served with a sweet chilli sauce£7.00
- 14. PUMPKIN & SWEET CORN CAKES (V)
Lightly spiced pumpkin & sweet corn cakes served with a sweet chilli sauce£7.00
- 15. SALT & PEPPER TO-FU TOD (V)(VG)
Crispy To-fu with salt & pepper crumbs£6.50
- 16. MONK'S VEGETABLE ON TOAST (V)(VG)
Mashed vegetables with Thai herbs & sesame seeds. served on a toast with a sweet chilli sauce£7.25
- 17. PRAWNS & CHICKEN ON TOAST (P)
Marinated minced Chicken & Prawns with Thai herbs served on toast with a sweet chilli sauce£8.50
- 18. YUM YUM MIXED PLATTER (P)
Sa-tay Chicken, Prawn spring rolls, Vegetable spring rolls, Prawns & Chicken on toast. Spicy Chicken Wings & Thai Fish cakes - all served with sweet chilli sauce and Peanut sauce - minimum 2 people£9.50
- 19. DIM SUM (P)
Homemade steamed basket of Prawn dumplings served with a chilli sauce£9.25
- 20. YUM YUM VEGETARIAN PLATTER (P)
Vegetable spring rolls, Sweet corn cakes, Deep fried To-Fu, Vegetable Tempura & Monk's Vegetables on toast - all served with sweet chilli sauce and peanut sauce - minimum 2 people£8.75
- 21. YUM YUM SEAFOOD PLATTER (P)
Satay King Prawns, Prawn spring rolls, Thai Fish Cakes, Crab spring rolls & Mixed Seafood Tempura - all served with sweet chilli sauce and peanut sauce - minimum 2 people£11.75
- 22. SPICY HOT WINGS
Chef's special marinated hot Chicken wings£8.00
- 23. SALT & PEPPER SQUID (P)
Crispy salt and pepper coated tender squid£9.50
- 24. PRAWN TEMPURA (P)
Prawns in a tempura batter served with a chilli mayonnaise sauce£13.50
- 25. CRISPY SPICED BEEF
Strips of beef marinated with Thai spices - crispy fried and served with a spicy tamarind jam sauce£10.44
SOUPS
- 30. TOM YUM CHICKEN*
House special hot & sour soup with Chicken, mushrooms & Thai herbs£7.50
- 31. TOM YUM PRAWN (P)*
House special Hot & Sour soup with Prawns, mushrooms & Thai herbs£8.50
- 32. TOM KHAR (P)
Coconut cream soup with mushrooms & Thai herbs£8.95
- 34. TOM YUM SEAFOOD SOUP*
House special Hot & Sour soup with mixed Seafood, mushrooms & Thai herbs£8.95
- 35. TOM YUM (V)(VG)*
Clear hot & sour soup with mushrooms, lime leaves & galangal£7.80
- 36. TOM KHAR (V)(VG)*
Coconut cream soup with mushrooms, lime leaves, galangal & Thai herbs£7.80
SALADS
- 40. THAI BEEF SALAD*
Slices of grilled beef with spicy & hot chilli, onions & lime juice£10.50
- 41. SOM TAM**
Spicy grated papaya & carrot salad with palm sugar & peanuts£10.25
- 42. THAI PRAWN SALAD (P)**
Spicy King Prawns tossed with shallots, lemongrass & lime leaves£12.50
- 43. THAI TO-FU SALAD (VG)
Spicy to-fu, fresh mushrooms & Thai herbs£7.85
THAI CURRIES
- 50. THAI RED CURRY**
Special Thai Red curry with roast Duck, Chicken, Beef or Prawns£10.75
- 51. THAI GREEN CURRY*
Thai Green curry with coconut milk, Thai aubergines and kaffir lime leaves - served with roast Duck, Chicken, Beef or Prawn£10.75
- 52. PANENG CURRY*
A dry aromatic curry with coconut cream and kaffir lime leaves - served with roast Duck, Chicken, Beef OR Prawn£10.75
- 53. MUSSAMAN CURRY CHICKEN*
Chicken breast cooked with a curry paste made of roasted peanuts, coconut milk, pumpkin and potatoes£11.25
- 54. MUSSAMAN CURRY LAMB*
Chef's award winning dish - lamb stewed with a curry paste of roasted peanuts, coconut milk, pumpkin and potatoes (Lamb served on the bone)£13.00
- 56. RED CURRY VEG (V)(VG)**
Special Thai Red curry with mixed vegetables & to-fu£9.50
- 57. GREEN CURRY VEG (V)(VG)*
Green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables & to-fu£9.50
- 58. TO-FU MUSSAMAN (V)(VG)*
To-fu, mushrooms, pumpkin & potatoes in a peanut based curry£9.50
- 59. JUNGLE VEG CURRY (V)**
One of the few curries from the forest regions of Northern Thailand without any coconut milk: cooked with scented herbs like galangal, kaffir lime etc along with fresh vegetables£9.50
- 60. JUNGLE CURRY**
One of the few curries from the forest regions of Northern Thailand without any coconut milk;cooked with scented herbs like galangal, kaffir lime etc along with fresh vegetables - Choice of Chicken, Beef OR Prawn£10.75
CHICKEN
- 75. CHICKEN WITH GINGER
Chicken stir-fried with ginger, onions & black mushrooms£9.95
- 76. CHICKEN WITH THAI BASIL***
Chicken stir-fried with fresh chilli, onions, peppers & Thai basil leaves£9.95
- 77. CHICKEN WITH GARLIC
Chicken stir-fried with garlic, onions & peppers£9.95
- 78. CHICKEN CASHEW NUT & ONIONS*
Slightly batter coated Chicken stir-fried with cashew nuts, onions & chilli paste£10.55
- 79. BABY CHICKEN
Whole fried baby Chicken with a Chef's special sauce and a selection of steamed vegetables£12.75
- 80. CHICKEN COCONUT SAUCE*
Golden Chicken breast fried in a batter & served with chilli, coconut cream & fresh Thai herbs£10.55
- 82. SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
Slightly batter coated Chicken stir-fried with fresh vegetables & slices of pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce£9.95
LAMB
BEEF
- 65. BEEF WITH PEPPERCORN (CF)**
Stir-fried beef with chilli, garlic & fresh peppercorns£9.95
- 66. BEEF WITH GINGER (CF)*
Stir-fried beef with ginger, onions & black mushrooms£9.95
- 67. BEEF WITH THAI BASIL***
Stir-fried beef with Thai Basil leaves, chilli, onions & peppers£9.95
- 68. BEEF THAI CHILLI PASTE**
Stir-fried beef with chilli paste & long beans - Spicy£9.95
- 69. BEEF THAI OYSTER SAUCE*
Stir-fried beef with oyster sauce and vegetables£9.95
DUCK
- 92. DUCK WITH SPECIAL SAUCE
Sliced roasted duck topped with vegetables and a Chef's special sauce£12.55
- 93. DUCK WITH THAI BASIL**
Duck stir-fried with fresh chilli, onions, peppers & Thai basil leaves£12.55
- 94. DUCK WITH GINGER
Duck stir-fried with ginger, onions & black mushrooms£12.55
- 95. DUCK WITH TAMARIND
Crispy roast Duck with Tamarind sauce£12.55
FISH
- 100. SEA BREAM COCONUT SAUCE (P)**
Deep fried Sea Bream with chilli, coconut cream & fresh Thai herbs£12.50
- 102. FISH WITH THREE FLAVOURED SAUCE (P)**
Deep fried red Sea Bream with garlic, chilli & tamarind - Our Chef's special sauce£13.50
- 103. SALMON PONGALEE (P)**
Salmon cooked with milk, yellow curry paste, garlic, red chillies, oyster sauce, egg, peppers, celery and onions£15.50
- 104. SEA BASS WITH THAI HERBS (P)**
The combination of flavours & textures makes this a refreshing and healthy treat - slices of steamed Sea Bass stir-{ried with fresh green peppercorns, kaffir lime leaves, garlic, chillies & Thai basil leaves£15.50
- 105. FISH WITH PAPAYA SALAD (P)**
Whole crispy Sea Bass (boneless) served with a freshly grated salad with Papaya, carrots and palm sugar£17.60
- 106. WHOLE SEA BASS (P)**
Whole Sea Bass on the bone (please choose: steamed, crispy OR grilled - please allow 15mins) cooked with an amazing yet spicy and somewhat creamy sauce - created with a blend of red curry paste and coconut milk flavoured with kaffir lime leaves - served with crunchy vegetables with a choice of egg fried rice, coconut rice OR steamed rice£22.50
SEAFOOD
- 110. PRAWN WITH THAI BASIL (P)***
Prawns stir-fried with Thai basil leaves, chilli, onions & peppers£12.50
- 111. PRAWN WITH GARLIC (P)
Prawns stir-fried with garlic. onions & peppers£12.50
- 113. PRAWNS COCONUT CREAM (P)**
Prawns stir-fried with chilli, coconut cream & long beans£12.50
- 114. SQUID WITH THAI BASIL(P)***
Squid stir-fried with garlic, onions & peppers£13.25
- 115. SQUID WITH GARLIC (P)
Squid stir-fried with garlic, onions & peppers£13.25
- 119. MIXED SEAFOOD PAD CHA (P)***
The combination of flavours & textures makes this a refreshing and healthy treat - Mixed Seafood stir-fried with fresh green peppercorns, kaffir lime leaves, garlic, chillies & Thai basil leaves£17.00
- 120. SCALLOPS WITH THAI BASIL (P)**
Fresh Scallops stir-fried with chilli & Thai basil leaves£13.25
- 121. SCALLOPS WITH CASHEW NUTS (P)**
Fresh scallops stir-fried with cashew nuts, onions & chilli paste£13.25
- 122. CRAB WITH RED CURRY PASTE (P)**
Crab with red curry paste and coconut milk, sevred with the shell£15.00
RICE & NOODLES
- 140. EGG FRIED RICE£3.50
- 141. STEAMED RICE (VG)£3.00
- 142. COCONUT RICE (VG)£3.70
- 143. STICKY RICE (VG)£3.70
- 145. CHICKEN FIRED RICE
Special Thai fried rice with Chicken & Egg£10.95
- 146. FRIED RICE (P)
Special Thai fried rice with egg & mixed seafood or Prawn£11.55
- 147. PINEAPPLE & PRAWN RICE (P)
Special Thai fried rice with Prawns. Pineapple & Egg. served in a half pineapplE£13.50
- 148. FRIED RICE WITH VEG (V)
Thai fried rice with vegetables & Egg£9.00
- 149. STEAMED NOODLES (V)(VG)
A bowl of steamed noodles£4.50
- 150. PAD THAI CHICKEN
A very traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts & Chicken. topped with crushed peanuts and egg£10.95
- 151. PAD THAI PRAWN (P)
A very traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts & Prawn. topped with crushed peanuts and egg£13.50
- 152. PAD SE-IEW CHICKEN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chicken, vegetables, egg & Thai dark soya sauce£10.25
- 153. PAD SE-IEW PRAWN (P)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Prawns. vegetables. egg & Thai dark soya sauce£13.50
- 154. SPICY NOODLES CHICKEN**
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles with Thai herbs, holy basil leaves. egg & chilli with Chicken£10.75
- 155. SPICY NOODLES PRAWN (P)**
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles with Thai herbs, holy basil leaves, egg & chilli with Prawns£13.50
- 156. PAD WOON SEN TA RAY (P)
Mung beans glass noodles stir-fried in sesame with seafood OR Prawn, onions. scallion, mushrooms, celery, tomatoes & pickled garlic£13.50
- 157. PAD THAI VEGETABLES (V)
A very traditional Thai stir-fried noodles with bean sprouts. topped with crushed peanuts and egg - please chose if you wish to order with or without Tofu£10.25
- 158. PAD SE-IEW (V)(VG)
Stir-fried Thai flat rice noodles with vegetables. egg & Thai dark soya sauce (ask with no egg)£10.25
- 159. SPICY NOODLES VEG (V)**
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles with Thai herbs, holy basil leaves, egg & chilli (ask with no egg)£10.55
- 160. PAD WOON SEN VEG (V)(VG)
Mung bean glass noodles stir-fried in sesame oil with vegetables, onions, scallion, carrots, mushrooms, celery, tomatoes & pickled garlic£10.25
- 162. EGGG NOODLES WITH CHICKEN
Egg noodles stir-fried with Chicken£10.50
VEGETARIAN SIDE DISHES
- 130. SAUTEED AUBERGINES (V)(VG)**
Sauteed aubergines with chilli. onions. peppers & Thai herbs£7.95
- 131. MUSHROOM TOFU (V)(VG)***
Stir-fried mushrooms with chilli, to-fu and Thai basil£7.95
- 132. STIR-FRIED MIXED VEGETABLES (VG)£7.95
- 133. SPINACH WITH YELLOW BEAN (VG)
Spinach stir-fried with yellow beans£7.95
- 134. STIR-FRIED BROCCOLI VG)(GF)
Stir-fried Broccoli with soya sauce£7.95
- 136. SWEET & SOUR TOFU (V)
To-fu stir-fried with fresh vegetables and slices of pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce£7.95