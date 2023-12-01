Thai Rock 375 Beach 92nd Street
Kin Lenn (Appetizers)
- Crab Rolls$20.00
Crab, shrimp, pork in tofu skin, sweet chili sauce
- Kui Chai$13.00
Scallion cakes
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts
- Crispy Spring Roll$13.00
Carrots, cabbage, bean noodles
- Thai Dumpling$15.00
Thai rock signature. Steamed thai-style crepe filled with peanut and turnip
- Chicken Satay$15.00
Grilled chicken on a skewer with peanut sauce
- Chicken Wing$15.00
Sweet and sour sauce top with sesame
- Roti and Massaman Curry$13.00
Pan fried roti bread with curry dipping sauce
- Curry Puff$13.00
Thai rock signature. Fried pastry filled with potato, peas and carrot
- Shrimp Roll$15.00
Wrapped tiger shrimp with ground chicken
- Dumplings$13.00
Steamed pork, steamed shrimp, pan-fried chicken
- Calamari$15.00
Deep fried with a sweet chili sauce
- Lime Shrimp$15.00
Thai rock signature. Contains fish sauce. Sliced lime, orange, tomatoes in a chili lime dressing
- Thai Rock Sausage$15.00
Fresh ginger, onion, peanuts, chili and lime
Soup and Salad
- Tom Kha$15.00
Contains fish sauce. Hot-sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, galangal, lemongrass and scallion
- Tom Yum$15.00
Contains fish sauce. Hot-sour soup with mushrooms, galangal, bell pepper, lemongrass and scallions
- Mango Salad$15.00
Contains fish sauce. Shredded mango, pineapple, scallion, red onion, cashews, tomato and green apple a chili lime, fish sauce dressing
- Som Tum$15.00
Contains fish sauce. Shredded green papaya, tomato, string beans and peanuts in a chili, garlic lime, fish sauce dressing
- Yum Moo Yang$15.00
Contains fish sauce. Grilled pork, tomato, cucumber, red onion, scallion, lemongrass in a chili lime, fish sauce dressing
Kids Menu
Curry (Coconut Milk & Chilli)
- Green Curry$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Eggplant, bamboo shoots, peppers, and fresh basil
- Yellow Curry$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Cashew nuts, potatoes, peppers, onion, and fresh basil
- Red Curry$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Bamboo shoots, peppers, string beans, and fresh basil
- Massaman Curry$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Potatoes, red onion, peanuts, and bay leaf
- Khow Soy$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Northern thai style fried egg noodles, red onion, and bean sprouts
Sauté
Noodles
- Pad Thai$20.00
Contains fish sauce. Stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, scallion, black tofu and peanuts with sweet fish sauce
- Pad See-Ew$20.00
Stir-fried broad rice noodles, eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli (when in season) with dark sweet soy sauce
- Pad Kee Maow$20.00
Stir-fried broad rice noodles, fresh basil and mixed vegetables with chili sauce
- Lad Nah$20.00
Thai rock signature. Crispy egg noodles topped with broccoli and Chinese broccoli (when in season) ladled with oriental gravy
Fried Rice
Thai Grill
- Gai Yang$25.00
Grilled jumbo chicken leg and thigh seasoned with garlic and herbs served with steamed broccoli, carrot, sweet chili dipping sauce and sticky rice
- Moo Yang$25.00
Thin pork chops marinated with garlic, cilantro and white pepper served with steamed broccoli and carrot, our tamarind chili dipping sauce and sticky rice
- Crying Tiger$42.00
Thai cilantro marinated grilled skirt steak served with carrots and broccoli and our tamarind dipping chili sauce choice of sticky rice or potato fries
- Thai Rock Burger$17.00
Seasoned with fresh basil and onion served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and potato fries
Side Dishes
- Peanut Dressing$3.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$3.00
- Dumpling Sauce$3.00
- Plum Sauce$3.00
- Tiger Sauce$3.00
- Cucumber Sauce$3.00
- Egg$3.00
- Jasmine Rice$4.00
- Brown Rice$4.00
- Sticky Rice$4.00
- Roti Bread$4.00
- Steamed Noodle$6.00
- Any Curry Sauce$6.00
- Steamed Broccoli & Carrots$10.00
- Steamed Mixed Veggies$10.00
- Steamed Chicken$10.00
- Grilled Shrimp$10.00
Desserts
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Delicious warmed chocolate cake with an eruption of oozing molten chocolate
- Fried Banana$10.00
Banana and cream cheese wrapped and deep drizzled with honey and topped with whipped cream
- Fried Ice Cream$10.00
Vanilla ice cream wrapped and fried garnished with our pineapple puree
- Sweet Roti$10.00
Thin fried bread rolled with sweetened condensed milk and sugar
- Amaretto Nut Ice Cream$10.00
- Mango Sorbets$10.00
- Coconut Sorbets$10.00
Specials
Winter Special
- Shrimp Patties$20.00
Shrimp, pork, garlic, pepper, cilantro
- Goong Yang$30.00
Grilled shrimps in skewer with tomato, pineapple served with salad and peanut sauce
- Grilled River Prawn$45.00
Grilled river prawns served with steamed broccoli and seafood sauce
- Kuay Tiew Nuer$30.00
Rice noodle, beef stew, meatballs, bean spouts, scallions, Chinese broccoli, daikon in a beef broth
- Kuay Tiew Gai$25.00
Rice noodle with chicken drumstick, bean spouts, scallions, Chinese broccoli, daikon in clear chicken broth
Mom's Specials
- Crab Fried Rice$28.00
Crab, scallion, and egg with our house special seasoning a thai specialty
- Chef's Bowl$25.00
Soup filled with egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions, and roasted garlic choose pork or chicken dumplings
- Snapper Kaproaw$70.00
Thai rock signature. Contains fish sauce. Fried whole red snapper accompanied by our kaproaw (basil) sauce of sautéed onions, peppers, scallion, fresh basil, and chili with jasmine rice
- Fisherman Ginger$28.00
Thai rock signature. Fired cod fish with pepper, onion, scallion, salted soybean, fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms in our house brown ginger sauce with jasmine rice
- Pad Prik Khing$25.00
Thai rock signature. Sautéed with string beans, ground peanuts, and kaffir lime leaf in a rich chili sauce. Choose shrimp, beef, tofu, chicken, veggie duck, squid
- Salmon Yellow Curry$38.00
Salmon fillet, grilled or fried, with cashews, potatoes, peppers, onion, and fresh basil in a chili coconut sauce with jasmine rice
- Big Bowl$25.00
Streamed shrimp, woonsen noodles, baby com, onion, Napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, peppers, and scallion in our sesame oil white wine sauce
- Pad Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed in our house brown sauce may substitute with mixed veggies
- Pineapple Curry Duck$40.00
Thai rock signature. Contains fish sauce. Half roasted duck in pineapple curry sauce, cherry tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and fresh basil in a chili coconut sauce with jasmine rice
- Vegan Delight$20.00
Sautéed tofu, bean sprouts, scallion, red onion, and garlic in our mushrooms soy sauce, served with brown rice
NA Beverages
- Hot Coffee$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Thai Cooler$5.00
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Homemade Ginger Tea$5.00
- Spring water$3.00
- Coconut Water$10.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Pink Lemonade$5.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Homemade Ginger Ale$5.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Cherry Coke$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
Mocktails
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut$9.00+
- Absolut Mandarin$9.00+
- Absolut Ruby Red$9.00+
- Ciroc$10.00+
- Ciroc Black Raspberry$9.00+
- Ciroc Coconut$10.00+
- Ciroc Pineapple$10.00+
- Crop Lemon Organic$9.00+
- Crop Organic Cucumber Vodka$9.00+
- Crop Organic Vodka$9.00+
- Grey Goose$10.00+
- Ketel One$10.00+
- Stoli$9.00+
- Stoli Ohranj$9.00+
- Stoli Razberi$9.00+
- Stoli Vanil$9.00+
- Tito's$9.00+
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Bruxo No. 1 Espadin$10.00+
- Ilegal Joven$10.00+
- Los Nahuales Joven$12.00+
- Avion Silver$10.00+
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$10.00+
- Cantera Negra Anejo$12.00+
- Cantera Negra Resposado$10.00+
- Cantera Negra Silver$10.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00+
- Deleon Premium Platinum$10.00+
- Don Julio 1942$30.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00+
- Espolon Anejo$10.00+
- Espolon Anejo Bourbon Brl$10.00+
- Gran Corralejo Anejo$25.00+
- Gran Patron Smoky$30.00+
- Hornitos Anejo$10.00+
- Hornitos Plata$10.00+
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00+
- Hornitos Black Barrel$9.00+
- Jose Cuervo Gold$9.00+
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver$9.00+
- Milagro Silver$13.00+
- Partida Anejo$13.00+
- Patron Anejo$13.00+
- Patron Estate Silver$20.00+
- Patron Extra Anejo$20.00+
- Patron Reposado$15.00+
- Patron Roca Anejo$15.00+
- Patron Roca Reposado$15.00+
- Patron Roca Silver$15.00+
- Patron Silver$10.00+
- Patron Tequila Gran Platinum$30.00+
- Tequila Ocho Single Barrel Anejo$15.00+
- Volcan Reposado$30.00+
- Banhez Mezcal$10.00+
- Teremana Reposado$9.00+
Whiskey
- Baker's$18.00+
- Basil Hayden$15.00+
- Blanton's$30.00+
- Booker's$30.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00+
- Duke Kentucky Straight$9.00+
- J.P. Trodden$20.00+
- Jack Daniel's Black$10.00+
- Jack Daniel's$10.00+
- Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack$11.00+
- Jack Daniel's Honey$11.00+
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$13.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea$15.00+
- Jim Beam$10.00+
- Knob Creek Reserve$15.00+
- Maker's Mark$11.00+
- Michter's US 1 Bourbon$13.00+
- Noah's Mill$15.00+
- Rowan's Creek$15.00+
- Southern Comfort 80$9.00+
- Stagg Jr$30.00+
- Widow Jane 10$15.00+
- Wild Turkey 81$10.00+
- Willett Pot Still Reserve$15.00+
- Woodford Reserve$15.00+
- Courvoisier VS$12.00+
- Hennessy VS$12.00+
- Remy Martin 1738$15.00+
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00+
- Bastille 1789$15.00+
- Bushmills$10.00+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Powers Gold Label$11.00+
- Bulleit Rye$9.00+
- Crown Royal$9.00+
- Ragtime Rye Whiskey$11.00+
- Templeton Rye 6$15.00+
- WhistlePig 10 Rye$18.00+
- Whistlepig Old World 12 Rye$25.00+
Scotch/Bourbon
- Aberlour 12$12.00+
- Aberlour A'bunadh$15.00+
- Auchentoshan Three Wood$15.00+
- Balvenie 12 Double Wood$15.00+
- Chivas Regal$10.00+
- Four Roses Bourbon$10.00+
- Dewar's White Label$10.00+
- Glenfiddich 12$15.00+
- Glenfiddich 15$18.00+
- Glenfiddich 18$22.00+
- Glenlivet 12$15.00+
- Glenlivet 15$22.00+
- Glenlivet 18$25.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$40.00+
- Johnnie Walker Platinum$20.00+
- Laphroaig Select$15.00+
- Macallan 12 BTL$20.00+
- Macallan 15 Yr$25.00+
- Macallan 18 BTL$60.00+
- The Glenrothes Select Reserve$18.00+
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaredtto Di Sarrono$8.00+
- Amaro Montenegro$8.00+
- Bailey's$8.00+
- Campari$8.00+
- Chambord$8.00+
- Cointreau$8.00+
- Drambuie$8.00+
- Fireball$8.00+
- Frangelico$8.00+
- Godiva$8.00+
- Grand Marnier$8.00+
- Jagermeister$8.00+
- Kahlua$8.00+
- Midori$8.00+
- Patron XO Cafe$8.00+
- Romana Sambuca$8.00+
- St Germain$8.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Malthide$8.00+
- Taylor Fladgate$8.00+
Cocktails
Cocktails
- A Midnight Coffee$17.00
- The Coco Blue$17.00
- My Queen$17.00
- Anchan Siam$17.00
- One Night Story$17.00
- Thai Rock Sunset$17.00
- Pink Mistake$17.00
- Call Me Sweetie$17.00
- Spicy Preeya$17.00
- Asian Never Die$17.00
- Lavender Lush$17.00
- Dead's Man Old Fashioned$17.00
- Sake (Plum or Lychee)$15.00
- Classic Junmai Daiginjo$15.00
- MaiTai$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Paradise$15.00
- Rockaway Princess$15.00
- Hurricane$15.00
- Pattaya Shock$15.00
- Bangkok Shock$15.00
- Tiger Bomb$15.00
- Horse's Neck$15.00
- Michelada$15.00
- Lemon Twist$15.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Belini$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Margaritas$15.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Bay Breeze$15.00
- Sea Breeze$15.00
- Cape Cod$15.00
- Grey Hound$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Tequila Sunset$15.00
- Tom Collins$15.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$8.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Side Car$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf$25.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Daiquiri$16.00
- Pina Colado (Choice of Classic, Strawberry, Mango)$16.00
- Lychee Minst Slush$16.00
- Virgin Frozen Drinks$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Lychee Minst Slush$12.00
- Frozen Daiquiri$15.00
- Frozen Piña Colada$15.00
Martini
Sangria
Beer
Beers - Bottle
- Singh$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Modelo Negra$7.00
- Coors Light$7.00
- Sapporo$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA$7.00
- Founders All Day IPA$7.00
- Allagash White$7.00
- Magic Hat$7.00
- Chang Beer$7.00
- Corona Extra$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Heineken Premium Light$7.00
- Lucky Buddha$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Twisted Tea$7.00
- Thai Rock Hoodie$45.00
- Thai Rock Staff T-Shirt$20.00
- Thai Rock T-Shirt$20.00
Beer - Draft
- 16oz Sapporo$8.00
- 16oz Blue Moon$8.00
- 16oz Stella$8.00
- 16oz Lagunitas IPA$8.00
- 16oz Founder All Day IPA$8.00
- 16oz Allagash White$8.00
- 16oz Magic Hat$8.00
- 16oz Sixpoint Sweet Action Draft$8.00
- 16oz Sam Adam Lager$8.00
- 16oz Sam Adam October Fest$8.00
- 16oz Booklyn$8.00
- 16oz Long Trail$8.00
- 16oz Modelo$8.00
- 16oz Thai Rock Brew$8.00