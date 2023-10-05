Thai Sushi by KJ-Marco Island 317 North Collier Boulevard
Food
SUSHI
Ama Ebi
Blue Crab
Chu Toro
Conch
Ebi
Escolar
Hamachi
Hottate
Ika
Ikura
Ikura w Quail Egg
Kani
Maguro
Masago w Quail Egg
Massago
O Toro
Saba
Sake
Scallop with Spicy Mayo
Tako
Tamago
Unagi
Uni
Uni with Quail Egg
White Fish
Dinner From Sushi Bar
Chirashi
Sushi rice topped with a variety of fish in an artful design
Hamachi Don
Sushi rice topped with fillets of yellow tail fish
Hosomaki Combo
California roll, tekka roll, and J.B. Roll
KJ Boat for Four
California roll, J.B. Roll, spicy tuna, 32 pieces of sushi, and 30 pieces of sashimi
KJ Boat for One
California roll, 7 pieces of sushi, and 9 pieces of sashimi
KJ Boat for Three
California roll, J.B. Roll, spicy tuna, 24 pieces of sushi, and 20 pieces of sashimi
KJ Boat for Two
California roll, J.B. Roll, 16 pieces of sushi, and 16 pieces of sashimi
Sahimi Mori
16 pieces chef choice
Sake Don
Sushi rice topped with fillets of salmon
Sushi, Sashimi, and Chicken Teriyaki
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, California roll, and chicken teriyaki
Sushi, Sashimi, and Shrimp Tempura
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, California roll, and shrimp tempura
Sushi, Sashimi, and Sunomono
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi California roll and seafood sunomono
Tekka Don
Sushi rice topped with fillets of tuna
Unagi Don
Sushi rice topped with fillets of BBQ eel
Sushi Mori
Japanese Dinner From the Kitchen
2 Lobster Tails Lobster Teriyaki
Lightly battered deep-fried lobsters and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Chicken Tempura
Lightly battered deep-fried chicken and vegetables
Chicken Teriyaki
Lightly battered pan fried chicken breast and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Ebi Ten
Lightly battered deep fried shrimp and vegetables
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Seafood Tempura
Lightly battered deep-fried mixed seafood and vegetables
Shrimp Teriyaki
Lightly battered deep-fried shrimp and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Steak Teriyaki
Grilled rib eye steak and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Kid's Menu
KJ Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Skewered chicken marinated with coconut milk and yellow curry served with peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wonton wrappers with Krab meat; filled with seasoned cream cheese served with plum sauce
Krab salad
Thin Krab meat, mixed with tamago, avocado, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and a bed of cucumber
Edamame
Original/spicy garlic sauce added $2
Gyoza
Pork filled dumplings - fried or steamed with dumpling sauce
Hama-Jalapeño
Thinly sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeños and ponzu sauce
Island Jalapeño
Lightly battered, deep-fried, jalapeño, stuffed with spicy tuna, and cream cheese
KJ Ceviche
A variety of fish, shrimp, conch, and octopus mixed with kj's special receipe sauce
KJ Ribs
Crispy and tender pork ribs topped with spicy teriyaki sauce
Mixed Seafood
Crab, shrimp, conch, and octopus on a bed of cucumbers, choice of sumono sauce or spicy sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pieces chefs choice
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad bed with cucumber
Sesame Tuna
Seared tuna steak with sesame seeds and seaweed salad in special sauce and wasabi cream
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered deep fried shrimp and vegetables with hot tempura sauce
Spicy Beef
Tender slices of grilled beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and cilantro dressed with roasted chili paste and lime sauce
Summer Roll
Non fried roll with shrimp, Krab, avocado, lettuce, spring mix, campao, wrapped with thin rice paper served with peanut sauce
Thai Spring Roll
Crispy roll with fresh white cabbage, carrots, and celery with plum sauce
Tuna Yu-Ki
Chunk of tuna, avocado, orange, a bed of cucumber, and masago in spicy sauce
Tunatataki
Thinly sliced seared tuna with ponzu sauce and scallion
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered deep-fried vegetables with hot tempura sauce
KJ Nachos
Yummy tuna
KJ Special Sushi Rolls
Big and Giant Roll
Half Lobster Tail Roll
Tempura half lobster, asparagus avocado, scallions, inside out with masago sesame seeds with avocado on top and special sauce
KJ Fire Roll
Krunchy Krab Roll
Maguro Crunch Roll
Marco Island Roll
Ocean Angel Roll
Sky Jammer Roll
Sweetheart Roll
Under the Sea Roll
Whole Lobster Roll
KJ Thai Curry
Green Curry
Prepared with bamboo shoots, basil leaves, bell peppers, green curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk
Massaman Curry
Prepared with potatoes, peanuts, onions, pineapple, bell pepper, massaman curry paste, thai herbs, coconut milk, and tamarind sauce
Panang Curry
Prepared with green beans, ground peanuts, bell peppers, panang curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk
Red Curry
Prepared with bamboo shoots, basil leaves, bell peppers, red curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk
KJ Thai Specialty
Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado and sesame seeds
Beauty and the Beast Roll
Half roll of tuna and eel with scallions, avocado, asparagus, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll with BBQ eel on top
California Roll
Krab, cucumber, avocado, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds
Crazy Roll
Salmon skin, eel, asparagus, avocado, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll with avocado on top
Hamachi Roll
Hamachi, scallions, and sesame seeds
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, and sesame seeds
J.B. Tempura Roll
Deep-fried J.B. Roll with special sauce
Kiss Roll
Escolar, tuna, avocado, scallions, asparagus, and inside out with sesame seeds
Pascale Roll
Cooked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flak, inside out with masago, sesame seeds, and avocado on top
Rainbow Roll
California roll with rainbow of fish on top
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll with tuna on top
Salmon Roll
Salmon, scallions, and sesame seeds
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp and sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, inside out with masago, sesame seeds, and special sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, scallions inside out with sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Deep-fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado, inside out with masago sesame seeds, and special sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Deep-fried sweet potato, avocado, and inside out with sesame seeds
Tanzana Roll
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, and inside out with sesame seeds
Tekka Roll
Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds
Unagi Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, inside out with masago sesame seeds, special sauce, and BBQ eel on top
Veggies Roll
Cucumber, asparagus, campao, carrot, avocado, and inside out with sesame seeds
Vocano Roll
California roll with dynamite on top
Yellow Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura with salmon on top
Spicy salmon roll
Salmon avocado roll
Tuna avocado roll
Rice & Noodles Dishes
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, green beans, and basil with thai fresh chili sauce
Fried Rice
Fried rice sauteed with egg carrots, peas, onion, and brown sauce
Pad See-Ew Noodles
Flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, and sweet brown sauce
Pad Thai Noodles
Rice noodles sauteed with ground peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and pad thai special sauce
Yaki Soba
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with Japanese special sauce
Sautéed Favorites
Basil Sauce
Sautéed with onions, bamboo, bell peppers, basil, green beans, and thai fresh chili sauce
Cashew Nut Sauce
Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots onion, scallion, and roasted chili paste sauce
Fresh Ginger Sauce
Sautéed with ginger, bell peppers, onions, pineapples, celery, mushrooms, and scallions with brown sauce
Garlic Sauce
Sauteed mixed vegetables with garlic sauce
Sweet and Sour
Mixed Vegetables
Side Orders
Soup & Salad
Avocado Salad
Cubbed avocado, cucumber, and oranges in rice vinegar sauce
Chicken Soup
Green Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots with ginger dressing
Miso Soup
Delicate broth with miso, tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Tom Kha
Thai spicy and sour soup in a special herb and lemon grass broth with mushroom, tomatoes, scallions, basil, and flavored with lime juice and a hint of roasted chili paste
Tom Yum
Thai spicy and sour soup in special herb and lemon grass broth with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, basil, and flavored with lime juice and a hint of roasted chili paste and coconut milk
Wonton Soup
Homestyle chicken wontons with bean sprouts and bok choy
SASHIMI
Hand Roll
Avocado HR
Boston HR
California HR
Dynamite HR
Hamachi HR
J.B. HR
Kappa HR
Krab HR
Salmon HR
Salmon Skin HR
Scallop HR
Shrimp HR
Shrimp Temp HR
Spicy Scallops HR
Spicy Tuna HR
Spider HR
Tanzana HR
Tekka HR
Unagi HR
Veggies HR
Cocktail
KJ's Cocktail
Coconut Mojito
Coconut rum, lime juice, coconut cream, and mint
Japanese Mule
Japanese whiskey, Midori, ginger beer, lime, and mint
KJ's Tini
Vodka, Gin, whiskey, and lychee liqueur
Queen of Naples
Light rum, Sweet Vermouth, Grenadine, and lime juice
Sake Me Up
Gin, Sake, Giner Cordial, and lime juice
Sake on Fifth
Shochikubai sake, Soju, and lemon juice
Spicy Mango Magarita
Reposado Tequila, orange curacao, lime, mango juice, and slice jalapeño
Summer in Naples
Vodka Citron, Triple Sec, limoncello, lemon juice, and syrup