Thai Thai Restaurant - EM 221 E North St
Food
Appetizers
Entrees
- Basil Stir-Fry$9.99
- Broccoli Stir-Fry$9.99
- Curry Stir-Fry$9.99
- Fresh Ginger Stir-Fry$9.99
- Cashew Stir-Fry$9.99
- Mixed Vegetables Stir-Fry$9.99
- Thai Thai Beef in Oyster Sauce$9.99
- Red Curry
Hot Curry (Spicy Level can't be reduced)$9.99
- Green Curry
Hot Curry (Spiciy Level can't be reduced)$9.99
- Panang Curry
Hot Curry (Spicy Level can't be reduced)$9.99
- Yellow Curry
Medium Spicy Curry (Spice Level can't be reduced)$9.99
- Massaman Curry
Mild Curry (Spice Level can't be reduced)$9.99
- Tom Yum Soup$9.99
- Tom Kha Soup$9.99
- Pad Thai$9.99
- Drunken Noodles$9.99
- Pad See-Ew$9.99
- Crystal Noodles$9.99
- Rad Na$9.99
- Thai Thai Fried Rice$9.99
- Pinapple Fried Rice$9.99
- Basil Fried Rice$9.99
Sides
Thai Noodle Soup
Kids Meal
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Coke$2.59
- Diet Coke$2.59
- DR Pepper$2.59
- Sprite$2.59
- Mello Yello$2.59
- Thai Iced Tea$3.99
- Thai Iced Coffee$3.99
- Thai Iced Green Tea$3.99
- Nom Yen (Thai Pinky Milk)$3.99
- Fresh Coconut (Seasonal)$5.99
- White Milk$1.99
- Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Hot Coffee$1.99
- Juice$1.99
- Ramune Original$4.49
- Ramune Stawberry$4.49
- Ramune Grape$4.49
- Ramune Lychee$4.49
- Ramune Orange$4.49
- Ramune Melon$4.49
- Unsweetened iced tea
Free refills$2.59
- Water
- Water No Ice
Thai Thai Restaurant - EM 221 E North St Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 669-2190
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM