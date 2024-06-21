Thai Thani 600 Market St #110
Beverages
Appetizers
- Chicken Dumplings
Minced chicken, scallion and egg served with chef sauce. Wrapped with dumpling sheet$9.00
- Chicken Pot Sticker
Fried Chicken dumpling$9.00
- Chicken Satay
Chicken in skewers marinated with spices and turmeric powder. Served with peanut sauce$11.00
- Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken seasoned with garlic, soy sauce served with sweet chili sauce$11.00
- Crispy Crab Rangoon
Imitation crab meat, mayonnaise, celery, scallion, cream cheese and chef's sauce$9.00
- Fried Calamari
Crispy fried breaded squid served with sweet chili sauce$10.00
- Fried Tofu
Served with a peanut and sweet & sour dipping sauce.$9.00
- Salad Rolls
Spring mixed salad, cucumber, carrot, shrimp and creamy seafood sauce$10.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls
Deep fried fresh shrimp wrapped with spring roll sheets$12.00
- Thai Thani Sampler
Spring roll, vegan curry puff and Crab Rangoon (no substitutions)$18.00
- Vegan Curry Puff
Potato, white onion, carrot and curry powder, served with sweet cucumber relish$9.00
- Vegan Dumplings
Potato, carrot, broccoli and white mushroom mixed with mushroom soy sauce; steamed and wrapped with dumpling sheet$9.00
- Vegan Pot Sticker$9.00
- Vegan Spring Rolls
Deep fried organic mixed vegetables and carrots wrapped with spring roll sheet$9.00
- Vegan Summer Rolls
Rice noodle, lettuce, basil, carrot, fried tofu, peanut, cucumber served with tamarind hoisin sauce$9.00
Salad
- Green Papaya Salad
Thai favorite spicy-sour green papaya salad with long beans, tomatoes, thai chili, fish sauce, lime juice and crushed peanut$11.00
- Laab
Your choice of chicken or pork seasoned with fish sauce, chili flakes, lime juice, toasted rice, fresh herbs, shallots and scallion$12.00
- Seafood Salad
Shrimp and squid with New Zealand mussels tossed just before serving a simple mixture of fish sauce, fresh or dried chili, carrot, tomatoes, shallot, scallion and lime juice$18.00
- Thai Thani Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, and Carrot with Peanut Sauce.$8.00
Soup
- Chicken Rice Soup
Chicken, rice, ginger and garlic oil$8.00
- Tom Kha
Stalks of lemongrass and galangal, mushroom, onion and coconut milk$9.00
- Tom Yum
Served with lemongrass, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice$9.00
- Wonton Soup
Chicken mint wrapped in Wonton skins, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Scallion, and Garlic Oil.$9.00
Kid's Menu
Noodle
- Pad Thai
Classic thin rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, and peanuts on the side.$16.00
- Pad See Ew
Stir-fry of wide rice noodles with eggs, eggs, and chinese broccoli.$18.00
- Drunken Noodle
Stir-fry of wide rice noodles with bell pepper, chinese broccoli, onion, and basil.$18.00
- Pad Woon Sen
Glass Noodle, eggs, carrot, celery, and onion.$18.00
- Kho Soi
Egg noodle, chicken, coconut curry, red onion, and lemon.$22.00
- Thai Noodle Soup
Chicken broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and scallion.$18.00
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with hot& sour broth, coconut milk, tomatoes, onion, mushroom, and scallion.$18.00
- Lad Na
Wide rice noodle with Chinese broccoli, soybean paste, and oyster sauce$18.00
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, onion, and tomatoes.$16.00
- Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, bell pepper, onion, and basil.$16.00
- Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, carrot, onion, tomatoes, broccoli, scallion, and curry powder.$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, onion, tomatoes, scallion, pineapple, and cashew nut.$20.00
Entrée
- Basil Meat
Basil, onions, scallions and bell pepper in brown sauce$16.00
- Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried cashew nuts with bell peppers and onions$18.00
- Garlic Meat
On bed of vegetables topped with garlic sauce$16.00
- Ginger
Mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers and celery with ginger$16.00
- Pad Kapraw
Thai comfort street food with fresh basil, thai chili, bell peppers, onions and scallion topped of jasmine rice with egg$18.00
- Stir-Fried Catfish
Stir-fried cut catfish, basil leaves, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, Kachai herb and young pepper corn$25.00
- Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and cucumber$16.00
- Veggie Delight
Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage, and Mushrooms in a light Stir-fry Sauce.$18.00
Curry
- Green Curry
Spicy Green Curry with Green Bean, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Eggplant, and Basil.$18.00
- Red Curry
Medium Spicy Red Curry with Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoots, Eggplant, Green Bean, and Basil.$18.00
- Yellow Curry
Mild Spicy Yellow Curry with Potatoes, Onion, and Carrot.$18.00
- Panang Curry
Generally milder than other Thai Curries with Carrot, Broccoli, Green Bean, Kefir Lime Leaves, and Bell Pepper.$18.00
- Masaman Curry
This curry is rich in flavor mild in spice with Onions, fried Red Onion, Potatoes, and Peanut.$18.00
- Roasted Duck in Red Curry
Roasted duck breast simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots and string beans, bell peppers and Thai eggplants$25.00
Chef's Creation
- Meat Volcano
Choice of tempura meat topped with three tasty sauces and steamed vegetables$18.00
- Siam Salmon
Pan-sear salmon topped with bell peppers, scallions, onions and celery in ginger sauce$26.00
- Pepper Steak
Stir-fried sliced beef with bell pepper, mushroom, tomatoes, onions and scallions$18.00
- Andaman Seafood
Mixed seafood in sweet chili sauce with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil$25.00
- Clay Pot
Mixed seafood with glass noodles and vegetables in ginger sauce$28.00
- Phad Poong Karee
Stir-fried mixed seafood in yellow curry powder with egg, celery, bell pepper, onions and scallions$25.00
- Sizzling Duck
Deep-fried duck on bed of vegetables top with thai chili sauce$25.00
- Duck Jacuzzi
Roasted duck with pineapple and lychee nuts topped with panang sauce, kaffir lime leaves, long beans, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers and fresh basil$25.00
- Param
Broccoli, carrots and cabbage with peanut sauce topped with sesame seeds$16.00
- Tiger Tear Beef
Thai style grilled marinated steak on bed of vegetables$20.00
- Eggplant & Tofu Emerald
Eggplants, fried tofu, bell pepper, onions, scallions in basil sauce$18.00
- Bangkok Chicken
Deep fried chicken strips topped with sweet and sour sauce, cashew nuts and sesame seeds on top of steamed vegetables$18.00
- Whole Snapper
Whole Sapper fried with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, OR Thai Seafood Sauce.$50.00
- Kanah Moo Krob
Crispy Pork Belly stir fried with Chinese Broccoli with Brown Sauce.$18.00
- Stir Fried Catfish
Stir fried Catfish with Basil, Bell Pepper, and Ka Chai herb.$25.00
Side Orders
Desserts
- Mango Sticky Rice
(Seasonal) Mango & Butterfly Pea Flower Sticky Rice with Sesame Seeds$12.00
- Crispy Banana Delight
Fried bananas topped with honey$7.00
- Fried Cheesecake$7.00
- Thai Donut
Topped with sweetened condensed milk and ground peanuts$7.00
- Grandma's Ice Cream
Coconut ice cream with sweet sticky rice. Topped with peanuts$7.00
- Lemon Sorbet
Served in lemon shell$12.00
- Pineapple Sorbet
Served in pineapple shell$12.00
- Mango Sorbet
Served in mango shell$12.00
- Coconut Sorbet
Served in coconut shell$12.00
- Orange Sorbet
Served in orange shell$12.00
Vegan Dishes - Starters
- Vegan Dumplings
Potato, carrot, broccoli and white mushroom mixed with mushroom soy sauce and steamed wrapped with dumpling sheet$9.00
- Vegan Spring Rolls
Deep-fried mixed vegetables wrapped with spring roll sheet$9.00
- Vegan Summer Rolls
Rice noodle, spring mix, carrot, fried tofu and cucumber served with tamarind hoisin sauce$9.00
- Vegan Curry Puff
Potato, white onion, carrot and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish$9.00
Vegan Dishes - Soup
Vegan Dishes - Salad
Vegan Dishes - Entrées
- V2. Vegan Stir-fried Chili
Stir-fried basil leaves, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, Kachai herb and young peppercorn$18.00
- Vegan Stir-fried Mixed Veggies
Stir-fried mixed vegetables, carrots and tofu with mushroom$15.00
- Vegan Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, string bean, bell pepper, eggplant and Thai basil$18.00
- V6. Vegan Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, organic potatoes, carrot, Napa cabbage, broccoli, onion and peanuts$18.00
- V7. Vegan Green Curry
Green curry paste with coconut milk, long green bean, green baby Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves$18.00
- V8. Vegan Panang Curry
Thick salty sweet panang curry with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, long beans, carrot, broccoli and bell pepper$18.00
- Vegan Phad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanuts$16.00
- Vegan Tom Yum Rice Noodles
Hot and sour noodle soup, stalk of lemongrass, mushroom, onion, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk$16.00
- Vegan Rice Noodles with Gravy (Rad-Nha)$16.00
- Vegan Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice, onion, scallion, Napa cabbage, broccoli and carrot$16.00
- Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with pineapple, onions, scallions, tomatoes and carrots garnished with roasted cashew nuts$20.00
- Vegan Stir-Fried Rice with Basil
Fresh basil, Thai chili, organic bell peppers, onion and jasmine rice$16.00
- Vegan Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried cashew nuts, bell peppers and onion$18.00