Thai Time NorthPark 4102 30th Street
Main Menu
Appetizer
Sampler Platter
combination of egg rolls, fried dumpling, crab Rangoon, crispy pork belly and garlic chicken wing served with lettuce wrap and house dipping sauce
Fresh Spring Rolls
Lettuce, cucumber, mint & cilantro w/ your choice of shrimp or tofu wrapped in rice paper. Served w/ peanut sauce topped w/ crushed peanuts & chili paste.
Thai Samosa
Chicken, Yellow Curry, Potatoes, Carrot, served with Thai Style Cucumber Salad
Stay Chicken
Marinated w/ herbs, then grilled. Served w/ warm peanut sauce & cucumber salad.
Egg Rolls
Fried Vegetarian rolls of cabbage, celery, carrot, served with fresh vegetable and sweet'n sour sauce
Spicy Wonton
A delicious combination of sweet soy sauce, raw garlic, roasted red chili and touch of vinegar to balance.
Garlic Wings
Deep fried chicken wings w/house special Garlic tossed.
Crunchy Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with our house sauce.
Potstickers
Fried wrapper are filled with chicken and cabbages served with house sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Imatation crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped w/ wonton skin serve with sweet and sour sauce
Garlic Edamame
Fresh soy bean (edamame), Garlic Sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke
Crispy Pork Belly
Deep fried marinated pork belly served with house made and spicy sauce.
Isan Sausage
Fermented Pork Sausage from Northeastern Thailand. Pork and Cooked rice with a characteristically of Sour Flavor
Salad
Mango Salad
Grilled Prawn, Fresh mango, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing
Thai Time Salad
A salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot topped with crispy wonton, fried tofu and Thai peanut sauce dressing.
Larb
Minced chicken or pork tossed with spicy lime dressing red onions, dried chili and a touch of rice powder.
Yum Neau
ribeye steak mixed with lime juice, cucumbers, chili, red onions, tomatoes and fresh mint.
Moroheiya Seafood Salad
Sliced seafood, Thai Chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaf, lime dressing.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, green bean mixed with Thai chili, lime juice, garlic and top with peanut.
Soup
Tom Yum (H&S)
Lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomato, fresh kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, green onion, lime juice and cilantro.
Tom Kha (Coconut)
Wonton Soup
Ground pork and shrimp wontons served in a clear broth with chicken, shrimp and vegetables.
Thai Beef Hot Pot
Thai hot pot style, sliced beef, beef, meat balls, native thai herb and meat boiled soup, fried garlic, cilantro, celery, chinese broccoli, served with Fresh bean sprouts, Jalapeño and Thai sweet Basil.
Specialties
Mango Branzino
Deep fried fresh whole Branzino tossed with delicious spicy sweet sauce, Diced mango, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Served with Mango Salad.
Grilled Sea Bass
Wild Caught Chilean Sea Bass (8oz), green onion, ginger, cabbage, soy sauce, soy bean topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Tiger Cry Steak
Grilled Ribeye Steak served with authentic roasted rice powder Thai spicy sauce.
Garlic lamb
Rack of lamb marinated w/ light soy sauce, black pepper. Tossed w/ garlic sauce
Panang Salmon
Salmon topped with panang curry sauce. Served on freshly steamed broccoli and carrot
Immortal Beef
Seared Ribeye Steak cube Cubes in Black pepper sauce, garlic, yellow onion, red bell pepper, and green onion.
Khao Soi Gai
a deliciously rich, creamy, slightly spicy yellow curry dish originating in Northern Thailand. This classic Northern Thai soup will satisfy your craving for a Thai curry dish combined with tender braised chicken in a coconut curry broth with boiled and fried noodles top with pickle.
Khao Soi Tofu
a deliciously rich, creamy, slightly spicy yellow curry dish originating in Northern Thailand. This classic Northern Thai soup will satisfy your craving for a Thai curry dish combined with crispy tofu in a coconut curry broth with boiled and fried noodles top with pickle.
Orange Chicken
Crispy diced chicken with Thai sweet orange sauce.
Honey Duck
Roasted Duck breast, steamed box ahoy topped with honey served with house sauce
Pad Cha Sizzling
Calamari, Shrimp, Scallop, Mussels, Fish, Galangal, Finger root, Young Peppercorn and Sweet Thai Basil, Serve on the hot sizzling plate.
Peanut Steak
Grilled Ribeye steak served with grilled pineapple & broccoli topped with a warm peanut sauce.
Noodles Soup
Stir Fry
Stir Fry Spicy Basil
Sauteed sweet Thai basil with Thai chili, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, carrot, bamboo shoots and garlic.
Spicy Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant, sweet Thai basil, garlic, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper and onion.
Cashew Nut
Stir fried water chestnuts, green and white onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and cashew nuts in special sweet Thai chili sauce.
Garlic&Pepper
Stir fried choice of meat with fresh garlic and fresh ground black pepper over shredded cabbage.
Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed broccoli, zucchini, napa, snow peas, carrots, cabbage, garlic, onion, mushroom and bean sprout.
Fresh Ginger
Sauteed fresh ginger root with mushroom, carrot, onion, snow peas, bell pepper and celery.
Param
Steamed broccoli topped with warm peanut sauce.
Curry
Green Curry
Coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, sweet Thai basil and bell pepper in green curry sauce.
Red Curry
Coconut milk, bamboo, sweet Thai basil and bell pepper in red curry sauce.
Yellow Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, carrot and white onions in yellow curry sauce.
Panang Curry
Coconut milk, green bean, pea & carrot, bell pepper and sweet Thai basil in Panang curry sauce
Massamun Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrot, and cashew nuts in Massaman curry sauce.
Duck Curry
Roasted Duck, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet Thai basil in red curry sauce.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and onion.
Spicy Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, Thai basil, bell pepper, onion and chili.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas carrot and yellow curry powder.
Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Chinese sausage, egg, green & white onions, peas, carrots and Chinese broccoli in special sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with fresh crab meat, egg, green & white onions, peas, carrots in special sauce.
Noodle
Pad Thai
Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanuts aside.
Pad Se Iew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot and broccoli, Chinese broccoli
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, chili, and Thai basil
Chow Mein
Stir fried egg noodles with onion, celery, napa cabbage, bean sprout, snow peas, carrot, zucchini and broccoli.