Thai Villa 5 East 19th Street
ALL DAY MENU
APPETIZERS
POR PIA TOD
Vegetarian. Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Cabbage, glass noodles, taro root, shiitake mushrooms and served with plum sauce
PAK MOR PAK
KHA NOM JEEB
Steamed dumplings. Ground pork, shrimp, crab meat, Jicama and shiitake mushrooms and served with tangy soy sauce
CURRY PUFFS
Minced organic chicken, potatoes and onions cooked with curry powder and served with sweet cucumber relish
CHICKEN SATAY
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and grilled brioche
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried turmeric coconut calamari. Crispy fried calamari served with roasted bell pepper-peanut vinaigrette dipping sauce
SHRIMP CAKE
Minced shrimp, Ground pork, Egg, Bread crumbs, White pepper,Served with Plum sauce
CHIVE PANCAKE
EDAMAME
HOUSE SOUP
PRIVILEGED - APPETIZERS
MIENG KUM
KAO TANG NA TUNG
Gluten-free. Rice cracker topped with minced shrimp, minced pork, crab meat, shallots, coconut milk.“Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”
PUN SIB SALMON
Puff pastry stuffed with minced salmon, garlic, cilantro and white pepper. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”
RAY RAI NAH PHU
CHEF'S SIGNATURE - APPETIZERS
SCALLOPS SKEWERS
Seared marinated Scallops in skewers with secret Thai herbs, Thai sweet chili sauce gazed
GAI HOR BAI TOUY
Fried marinated chicken wrapped with pandan leaves served with thick sweet soy sauce and sesame dipping.“Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”
SPICY CHICKEN WINGS
Spicy. Deep fried marinated tom yum flavor wings with Thai herbs garnish
DUCK ROLL
Roti Stuffed with Roasted Five-Spice Duck, Julienne Cucumber and Scallion with House made sauce
SEE-KRONG MOO NAMDANG
Grilled Pork Spare Ribs with Soy-Honey Glazed
SOUPS
TOM YUM
Spicy. Gluten free. Shrimp and lemongrass, broth, with bunashimeji mushrooms, evaporated milk, and cilantro
TOM KHA
Gluten free. Chicken Bunashimeji mushroom and scallions in a coconut galanga broth
TOM JUAD
Gluten free. Mushrooms with ground pork, minced shrimp, crab meat and snow pea leaves
SALADS
THAI SALAD
Gluten free. Heart of romaine lettuce, beansprouts, cucumber, fried tofu, cherry tomatoes, and radishes, served with peanut dressing
PAPAYA SALAD
Spicy. Gluten free. Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with dried shrimp powder and crispy pork rinds
GRILLED PRAWN PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with dried shrimp powder and crispy pork rinds with a Grilled Prawn. Spicy. Gluten free
LARB GAI
Spicy. Gluten free. Spicy Thai chicken salad. Minced organic chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint and scallions, with Thai chili-lime dressing
YUM PLA DUKE FOO
Crispy Catfish, Shredded Mango, Cashew Nuts and Red Onion, scallion, cilantro with Chili-Lime Dressing
YUM HUA-PHEE TOD
Batter Fried Banana Blossom and Betel Leaves, Shrimp, Minced Chicken, Red onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Chili Jam and Coconut milk – Thai lime dressing topped with Fried shallot
MANGO SALAD
GRILLED SALMON MANGO SALAD
Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Spicy
SOFT SHELL CRAB MANGO SALAD
Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Spicy
GRILLED PRAWN MANGO SALAD
Gluten-free. Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion, scallion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing
PRIVILEGED - ENTREE
ROYAL PAD THAI
Prawns, shallots, bean sprouts, chive leaves, peanuts, bean curd, and dried shrimp wrapped in egg net. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”
PED RON
Deep fried half duck, batter-fried eggplant, served with tamarind sauce and jasmine rice. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”
MUK GOONG KAI KEM
Sautéed Squid, Shrimp, Onion, Scallion, Sweet Chili, Duck’s Yolk and chili oil
SALMON JIAN
Grilled Salmon, Onion, Shiitake mushroom, Scallion, Celery, Sweet pepper, Asparagus, Sesame oil with Thick brown sauce
SHORT RIBS PANANG
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Asparagus, Kaffir lime leaves with special homemade panang curry and Coconut milk
PLA SAM ROS
Deep Fried Fillet of Branzino served with Steamed mixed vegetables, Sweet and Spicy Tamarind sauce
CHEF'S SIGNATURE - ENTREE
MOO-OBB NAM PUAUNG
Grilled marinated pork with honey-soy glazed, baby bok choy served with coconut sticky rice
GAI YANG
Grilled, marinated and de-boned Cornish hen and steamed assorted vegetables served with coconut sticky rice and spicy tamarind sauce
PLA LUI SUAN
Deep fired fillet of Branzino, Chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, kaffir lime leaves, basil with Thai chili-lime dressing
CHILEAN SEA BASS
Gluten-free. Pan roasted Chilean sea bass, bunashimeji mushrooms and asparagus, served in coconut bisque. Served with jasmine rice
SOFT SHELL CRAB PAD HO-RA-PAH
Sautéed Crab meat with Basil leave, Onion, Long Hot pepper, Sweet Bell pepper, Evaporated milk with Chili jam paste Topped with Fried Soft Shell Crab Spicy
GOONG MUK KUA PRIG KUR
Sautéed Prawns and Calamari mixed with Garlic, Salt and Black pepper Spicy
HOR MOK TALAY
SAUTEED
PAD KRAPRAW
Spicy. Thai chili, string beans, onion, long hot pepper and basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
PARAM
Sautéed batter fried Protein with peanut sauce and steamed assorted vegetables. Served with jasmine rice
GINGER
Shredded ginger, onion,snow pea, scallions, bell pepper and shiitake mushrooms. Served with jasmine rice
GARLIC
Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
CASHEW NUT
Sautéed Meat, Cashew nut, Pineapple, jicama, , roasted pepper, scallions and chili jam. Served with jasmine rice.Spicy
EGGPLANT BASIL
Spicy. Thai chili, eggplant, onion, long hot pepper and basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
KRAPRAW GAI SUB
Spicy. Minced chicken, long hot pepper, chili, Thai basil leaves topped with fried egg. Served with jasmine rice
CURRY
RED CURRY
Spicy. Bamboo shoots, Eggplant, string beans and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
GREEN CURRY
Spicy. Heart of palm, Eggplant, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
MASSAMUN CURRY
Spicy. Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
PANANG CURRY
Spicy. Sweet potatoes, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
SALMON GREEN CURRY
Grilled filled of Salmon, Heart of palm, Eggplant, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy
FRIED RICE
THAI FRIED RICE
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
BASIL FRIED RICE
Spicy. Chili, onion, long hot pepper, basil leaves and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Pineapple, onion, scallions, cashew nuts, and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
TOM YUM FRIED RICE
Spicy. Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, long pepper, mushrooms and fried egg mixed with rice
CRAB FRIED RICE
Crab meat, onion, scallions, tomato, and fried egg and mixed with fried rice
NOODLES
PAD THAI
Gluten free. Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts
PAD SE-EW
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
KEA MAO
Spicy. Broad noodles, chili, onion, long hot pepper, chinese broccoli, tomato, egg and basil leaves. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer
KUA GAI
Broad noodles, red onion, scallions, Beansprouts, green leaf lettuce, egg and sesame oil
KHAO SOY
Braised Chicken thigh, Egg noodle, Bean spout, Pickled mustard green, Red onion and Topped with Crispy noodle. Spicy