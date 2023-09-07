ALL DAY MENU

APPETIZERS

POR PIA TOD

$13.00

Vegetarian. Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Cabbage, glass noodles, taro root, shiitake mushrooms and served with plum sauce

PAK MOR PAK

$13.00

KHA NOM JEEB

$13.00

Steamed dumplings. Ground pork, shrimp, crab meat, Jicama and shiitake mushrooms and served with tangy soy sauce

CURRY PUFFS

$14.00

Minced organic chicken, potatoes and onions cooked with curry powder and served with sweet cucumber relish

CHICKEN SATAY

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and grilled brioche

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Fried turmeric coconut calamari. Crispy fried calamari served with roasted bell pepper-peanut vinaigrette dipping sauce

SHRIMP CAKE

$16.00

Minced shrimp, Ground pork, Egg, Bread crumbs, White pepper,Served with Plum sauce

CHIVE PANCAKE

$12.00

EDAMAME

$7.00

HOUSE SOUP

$7.00

PRIVILEGED - APPETIZERS

MIENG KUM

$15.00

KAO TANG NA TUNG

$15.00

Gluten-free. Rice cracker topped with minced shrimp, minced pork, crab meat, shallots, coconut milk.“Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”

PUN SIB SALMON

$16.00

Puff pastry stuffed with minced salmon, garlic, cilantro and white pepper. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”

RAY RAI NAH PHU

$16.00

CHEF'S SIGNATURE - APPETIZERS

SCALLOPS SKEWERS

$16.00

Seared marinated Scallops in skewers with secret Thai herbs, Thai sweet chili sauce gazed

GAI HOR BAI TOUY

$16.00

Fried marinated chicken wrapped with pandan leaves served with thick sweet soy sauce and sesame dipping.“Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”

SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

Spicy. Deep fried marinated tom yum flavor wings with Thai herbs garnish

DUCK ROLL

$17.00

Roti Stuffed with Roasted Five-Spice Duck, Julienne Cucumber and Scallion with House made sauce

SEE-KRONG MOO NAMDANG

$16.00

Grilled Pork Spare Ribs with Soy-Honey Glazed

SOUPS

TOM YUM

$8.00

Spicy. Gluten free. Shrimp and lemongrass, broth, with bunashimeji mushrooms, evaporated milk, and cilantro

TOM KHA

$8.00

Gluten free. Chicken Bunashimeji mushroom and scallions in a coconut galanga broth

TOM JUAD

$8.00

Gluten free. Mushrooms with ground pork, minced shrimp, crab meat and snow pea leaves

SALADS

THAI SALAD

$13.00

Gluten free. Heart of romaine lettuce, beansprouts, cucumber, fried tofu, cherry tomatoes, and radishes, served with peanut dressing

PAPAYA SALAD

$14.00

Spicy. Gluten free. Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with dried shrimp powder and crispy pork rinds

GRILLED PRAWN PAPAYA SALAD

$19.00

Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with dried shrimp powder and crispy pork rinds with a Grilled Prawn. Spicy. Gluten free

LARB GAI

$15.00

Spicy. Gluten free. Spicy Thai chicken salad. Minced organic chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint and scallions, with Thai chili-lime dressing

YUM PLA DUKE FOO

$18.00

Crispy Catfish, Shredded Mango, Cashew Nuts and Red Onion, scallion, cilantro with Chili-Lime Dressing

YUM HUA-PHEE TOD

$18.00

Batter Fried Banana Blossom and Betel Leaves, Shrimp, Minced Chicken, Red onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Chili Jam and Coconut milk – Thai lime dressing topped with Fried shallot

MANGO SALAD

$15.00

GRILLED SALMON MANGO SALAD

$19.00

Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Spicy

SOFT SHELL CRAB MANGO SALAD

$19.00

Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Spicy

GRILLED PRAWN MANGO SALAD

$19.00

Gluten-free. Shredded mango, peanuts, coconut flakes, red onion, scallion and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing

PRIVILEGED - ENTREE

ROYAL PAD THAI

$28.00

Prawns, shallots, bean sprouts, chive leaves, peanuts, bean curd, and dried shrimp wrapped in egg net. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”

PED RON

$32.00

Deep fried half duck, batter-fried eggplant, served with tamarind sauce and jasmine rice. “Rare & secret recipes from the Thai royal kitchen”

MUK GOONG KAI KEM

$30.00

Sautéed Squid, Shrimp, Onion, Scallion, Sweet Chili, Duck’s Yolk and chili oil

SALMON JIAN

$30.00

Grilled Salmon, Onion, Shiitake mushroom, Scallion, Celery, Sweet pepper, Asparagus, Sesame oil with Thick brown sauce

SHORT RIBS PANANG

$37.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Asparagus, Kaffir lime leaves with special homemade panang curry and Coconut milk

PLA SAM ROS

$39.00

Deep Fried Fillet of Branzino served with Steamed mixed vegetables, Sweet and Spicy Tamarind sauce

CHEF'S SIGNATURE - ENTREE

MOO-OBB NAM PUAUNG

$29.00

Grilled marinated pork with honey-soy glazed, baby bok choy served with coconut sticky rice

GAI YANG

$29.00

Grilled, marinated and de-boned Cornish hen and steamed assorted vegetables served with coconut sticky rice and spicy tamarind sauce

PLA LUI SUAN

$39.00

Deep fired fillet of Branzino, Chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, kaffir lime leaves, basil with Thai chili-lime dressing

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$39.00

Gluten-free. Pan roasted Chilean sea bass, bunashimeji mushrooms and asparagus, served in coconut bisque. Served with jasmine rice

SOFT SHELL CRAB PAD HO-RA-PAH

$35.00

Sautéed Crab meat with Basil leave, Onion, Long Hot pepper, Sweet Bell pepper, Evaporated milk with Chili jam paste Topped with Fried Soft Shell Crab Spicy

GOONG MUK KUA PRIG KUR

$30.00

Sautéed Prawns and Calamari mixed with Garlic, Salt and Black pepper Spicy

HOR MOK TALAY

$33.00

SAUTEED

PAD KRAPRAW

$18.00

Spicy. Thai chili, string beans, onion, long hot pepper and basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

PARAM

$18.00

Sautéed batter fried Protein with peanut sauce and steamed assorted vegetables. Served with jasmine rice

GINGER

$18.00

Shredded ginger, onion,snow pea, scallions, bell pepper and shiitake mushrooms. Served with jasmine rice

GARLIC

$18.00

Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

CASHEW NUT

$18.00

Sautéed Meat, Cashew nut, Pineapple, jicama, , roasted pepper, scallions and chili jam. Served with jasmine rice.Spicy

EGGPLANT BASIL

$18.00

Spicy. Thai chili, eggplant, onion, long hot pepper and basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

KRAPRAW GAI SUB

$20.00

Spicy. Minced chicken, long hot pepper, chili, Thai basil leaves topped with fried egg. Served with jasmine rice

CURRY

RED CURRY

$18.00

Spicy. Bamboo shoots, Eggplant, string beans and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

GREEN CURRY

$18.00

Spicy. Heart of palm, Eggplant, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

MASSAMUN CURRY

$18.00

Spicy. Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

PANANG CURRY

$18.00

Spicy. Sweet potatoes, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

SALMON GREEN CURRY

$29.00

Grilled filled of Salmon, Heart of palm, Eggplant, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy

FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

BASIL FRIED RICE

$17.00

Spicy. Chili, onion, long hot pepper, basil leaves and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$17.00

Pineapple, onion, scallions, cashew nuts, and fried egg mixed with rice. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

TOM YUM FRIED RICE

$17.00

Spicy. Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, long pepper, mushrooms and fried egg mixed with rice

CRAB FRIED RICE

$28.00

Crab meat, onion, scallions, tomato, and fried egg and mixed with fried rice

NOODLES

PAD THAI

$17.00

Gluten free. Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts

PAD SE-EW

$17.00

Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

KEA MAO

$17.00

Spicy. Broad noodles, chili, onion, long hot pepper, chinese broccoli, tomato, egg and basil leaves. Includes house soup or salad and your choice of appetizer

KUA GAI

$17.00

Broad noodles, red onion, scallions, Beansprouts, green leaf lettuce, egg and sesame oil

KHAO SOY

$26.00

Braised Chicken thigh, Egg noodle, Bean spout, Pickled mustard green, Red onion and Topped with Crispy noodle. Spicy

SIDE ORDER

JASMINE WHITE RICE

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$4.00

COCONUT STICKY RICE

$4.00

STEAMED ASSORTED VEGETABLES

$7.00

FRIED EGG

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$3.00

SAUTÉED BABY BOK CHOY

$10.00

SUB BROW RICE

$2.00

SUB STICKY RICE

$2.00

CURRY SAUCE

$7.00

STEAM NOODLE

$5.00

DESSERTS

TRIO SORBETS

$12.00

CHOCO-THAI TEA LAVA CAKE

$15.00

BANANA CREPE WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

$14.00

MOR-KHANG BRELEE WITH COCONUT ICE CREAM

$14.00

KHAO NEAW PHUAK

$15.00

BIRTHDAY

DESSERT FEE

$15.00

DRINKS

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SELTZER

$4.00

TONIC

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

STILL WATER

$7.00

COCONUT JUICE

$8.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$6.00

POLAND WATER

$3.00

HOMEMADE

THAI ICED TEA

$7.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$7.00

LYCHEE THAI TEA

$6.00

JASMINE ICE TEA

$5.00

CHERRY TEMPLE

$6.00

MANGO SUNRISE

$12.00

19TH SPRITZ

$12.00

KIWI LEMONADE

$11.00

PEACH PLEASE

$11.00

COFFEE & TEA

JASMINE DRAGON

$10.00

OOLONG

$10.00

SENSHA GREEN TEA

$10.00

BLUEFLY

$10.00

SECRET GARDEN

$10.00

HOT COFFEE

$5.00

BEER & WINE

DRAFT BEER

ALLAGASH WHITE DRAFT

$10.00

MAINE BEER IPA DRAFT

$13.00

SEASONAL BEER

$11.00

SINGHA DRAFT

$10.00

BOTTLED BEER

A LITTLE SUMPIN ALE

$9.00

ATHLETIC LITE

$8.00

BELL AMBER

$9.00

BROOKLYN

$8.00

CHANG

$9.00

DOC S DRAFT CIDER

$8.00

FOUNDERS STOUT

$10.00Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$8.00

TROEG SUNSHINE

$8.00

WINE BY GLASS

(GL) GAMAY

$15.00

(GL) PINOT NOIR

$17.00

(GL) MALBEC

$15.00

(GL) PRIMITIVO ORION

$14.00

(GL) CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$16.00

(GL) GRUNER VELTLINER

$15.00

(GL) ALBARINO

$15.00

(GL) PINOT GRIS

$16.00

(GL) RIESLING

$18.00

(GL) CHENIN BLANC

$15.00

(GL) CHARDONNAY

$16.00

(GL) SAUVIGNON BLANC

$17.00

(GL) PROSECCO

$14.00

(GL) ROSE

$16.00

WINE BTB

BTL GAMAY

$60.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$68.00

BTL MALBEC

$60.00

BTL PRIMITIVO ORION

$56.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$64.00

BTL GRUNER VELTLINER

$60.00

BTL SAUVIGNON DOG POINT

$68.00

BTL ALBARINO

$60.00

BTL PINOT GRIS

$64.00

BTL RIESLING

$72.00

BTL CHENIN BLANC

$60.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$64.00

BTL ROSE

$64.00

BTL PROSECCO

$56.00

BTL BRUT ROSE ARTISAN

$75.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE

$100.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

COCKTAIL

SIGNATURES

LA MORA

$17.00

KHOA POAT MA PRAW

$17.00

AQUA PLAN BEE

$17.00

CB COLLINS

$17.00

DRAGON TATTOO

$17.00

PETCHABOON

$17.00

SI-SA-KET SLING

$17.00

PLUMPINESS

$17.00

LYCHEETINI

$17.00

SMOKEY MEGKHONG

$17.00

CLASSICS

APEROL SPRITZ

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$17.00

LONG ISLAND

$18.00

MAGARITA

$17.00

MAI THAI

$17.00

MOJITO CLASSIC

$17.00

MOSCOW MULE

$17.00

WHISKY SOUR

$17.00

DRAGON TATTOO

$17.00

ESPRESSO MATINI

$17.00

MAGARITA FLAVOR

$17.00

MOJITO FLAVOR

$17.00

NEGRONI

$17.00

RUM MANGO SUNRISE

$17.00

TWO RIVER

$17.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$12.00

VIRGIN MOJITO FLAVOR

$13.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

ABSOLUTE ELYX

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$14.00

TITO'S

$14.00

GIN

BEEFEATER

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

HARDSHORE

$14.00

HENDRICKS

$14.00

MONKEY 47

$16.00

TANQUERAY

$14.00

RUM

BACAIDI

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA

$14.00

GOSLING RUM

$14.00

LAKE HOUSE SPICED RUM

$14.00

LEBLON

$14.00

MALIBU

$14.00

MEKHONG

$14.00

MOUNT GAY ECLIPSE

$14.00

MOUNT GAY XO

$18.00

MYERS'S RUM

$14.00

PHRAYA

$15.00

SMITH AND CROSS

$14.00

STOLEN SMOKED RUM

$14.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$16.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$14.00

DEL MAGUEY SINGLE

$18.00

DON JULIO

$20.00

ESPOLON SILVER

$14.00

FIDENCIO CLACICO

$14.00

FIDENCIO PECHUGA

$22.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$14.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$14.00

MADRE MEZCAL

$15.00

PATRON SILVER

$15.00

VIDA MEZCAL

$14.00

WHISKEY

ABERLOUR 12 YRS

$18.00

ARDBEG UIGEADAIL

$20.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$16.00

BALVENIE

$26.00

BULLEIT RYE

$14.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL

$14.00

DEWAR'S WHITE

$14.00

FAMOUSE GROUSE

$14.00

HIBIKI HARMONY

$34.00

JACK DANIELS

$14.00

JAMESON

$14.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$15.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$14.00

KILCHOMAN SANAIG

$20.00

LAGAVULIN 16 YRS

$34.00

MACALLAN 12 YRS

$24.00

MACALLAN 18 YRS

$26.00

MAKER'S MARK

$14.00

OLD OVERHOLT

$14.00

RAGTIME RYE

$14.00

RUSSELLS RESERVE

$15.00

RUSSELLS RESERVE 6 YRS

$14.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$14.00

WOODFORD RYE

$16.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

WHISTLEPIG RYE

$26.00

YAMAZAKI 12 YRS

$40.00

SCOTCH

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$14.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$14.00

KNOB CREEK

$15.00

COGNAC

PIERRE FERRAND

$14.00

LAIRD'S APPLE

$14.00

HENNESSY VS

$20.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$24.00

CLEAR CREEK RESERVE

$14.00

UTENSILS

