Thai and I
Appetizers
- Chicken Satay$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers, marinated in Thai spices & coconut milk. Served with ajard and house peanut sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Roll$7.45
Shrimp wrapped in spring roll wrap and fried to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce
- Thai Chicken Spring Roll$7.45
Fried crispy roll filled with chicken, cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli noodles served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.45
Crispy wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet chili sauce
- Dumplings$7.45
Filled with pork, fried or steamed, served with tangy soy sauce and topped with crispy garlic
- Scallion Pancake$7.45
Deep-fried pancake with scallion, served with ginger soy sauce
- Vegetarian Sampler$11.50
3 crispy veggie spring rolls, 4 tofu triangles, 4 scallion pancakes, served with ginger soy and sweet chili sauce
- Thai and I Sampler$14.50
2 chicken satay, 2 chicken spring rolls, 2 crab rangoon, 3 veggie crispy rolls, 2 crispy shrimp. Served with peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce
- Edamame$6.95
Steamed soybean with sprinkles of Himalayan salt
- Sautéed Edamame$7.45
Garlic and chili stir-fry
- Crispy Tofu Triangle$6.95
Crispy tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Thai & I Soft Roll$7.45
Chicken or shrimp, hand-wrapped soft rice paper with green leaves, rice vermicelli noodles, carrots, cucumbers, and basil. Served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Crispy Roll$7.45
Fried crispy roll filled with cabbage, carrot & vermicelli noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
Soups
- Tom Yum$5.95
Popular Thai soup cooked in Thai herbs with chili, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and mushroom. Choice of chicken, shrimp, or vegetable | Chardonnay
- Tom Kha Gai$6.95
Creamy coconut soup with galanga broth with tomato, mushroom, scallion, and cilantro. Choice of chicken, shrimp, or vegetable
- Wonton Soup$5.95
Pork wonton in a delicious clear broth, topped with garlic oil, scallion, and cilantro
- Thai Noodle Soup$14.95
Delicious chicken broth served with rice noodles, and beansprout, topped off with garlic oil, scallion, and cilantro with a choice of meat
- Roasted Duck with Noodle Soup$18.95
Braised duck broth served with rice noodles and sliced roasted duck with crispy garlic oil, cilantro, and scallion
- Tom Yum with Noodle Soup$14.95
Thai-style tom yum with mild spicy broth served with rice noodles. Choice of meat. Topped off with garlic oil, scallion and cilantro
- Pho Beef with Meat Balls$16.95
- Khao Soi$15.95
Northern creamy curry-based soup served with egg noodles and ground chicken. Topped with crispy noodles, cilantro, scallion, lime, and fried red onion
Salads
- Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded fresh papaya, carrots, and tomatoes. With Thai chili-tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
- Laab Chicken$12.95
Ground chicken mixed with chili, lime, onion, crushed roasted rice, and fresh herbs
- Laab Beef$12.95
Beef mixed with chili, lime, onion, crushed roasted rice, and fresh herbs
- Laab Pork$12.95
Pork mixed with chili, lime, onion, crushed roasted rice, and fresh herbs
- Yum Shrimp Salad$12.95
Vermicelli noodles mixed in spicy lime sauce with shrimp, carrots, onion, and cilantro
- House Salad$5.95
A blend of iceberg lettuce, cucumber, carrots, onion, tomato with house dressing
- Thai & I Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken satay served with mixed greens, rice vermicelli noodles, and carrots, served with house peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce
- Thai Beef Salad Nam Tok$12.95
Marinated steaks tossed with Thai herbs and spicy dressing I Singha beer
- Nam Tok Ribeye$28.95
10 oz
Main Dishes
- Red Curry$14.95
Bamboo shoot, green beans, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, basil | Pinot grigio
- Green Curry$14.95
Green beans, bamboo shoots, broccoli, green peppers, basil
- Yellow Curry$14.95
Pineapple, carrots, potato, onion, cabbage
- Massaman Curry$14.95
Potatoes, onion, carrots and roasted peanuts
- Panang Curry$14.95
Bell peppers, carrots, green beans and kaffir lime leaves
- Seafood Curry$18.95
Combination of shrimp, scallops, and calamari in red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers with basil
- Mango Curry$14.95
Mango chunks, carrots, and bell peppers
- Chu Chee Duck$20.95
Crispy duck in red curry with kaffir lime leaves, bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers
- Short Ribs$19.95
Marinated in savory house sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with rice and vegetables
- Ribeye Isan Steak$28.95
Marinated ribeye grilled to perfection, served with steamed vegetables, rice and dipping sauce
- Whole Red Snapper$29.95
Deep fried to perfection served over steamed vegetables and topped off with our three-flavor sauce and side of rice
- Whole Red Snapper* 2 lbs$35.95
Deep fried to perfection served over steamed vegetables and topped off with our three-flavor sauce and side of rice
Noodles and Rice
- Pad Thai$14.95
Rice noodles in pad Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallion & egg topped with crushed peanuts | Sauvignon blanc
- Spicy Pad Thai$14.95
Rice noodles cooked in spicy pad thai sauce with egg, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and basil
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Wide rice noodles cooked in our house sauce with bell peppers, green beans, onions, carrots, basil, and egg | Pinot grigio
- Basil Pad Won Sen$14.95
Vermicelli noodles stir-fried in chili basil sauce with bell peppers, onions, carrots, egg
- Pad Won Sen$14.95
Vermicelli noodles stir-fried in house sauce with carrots, peas, cabbage, scallion and egg
- Pad See U$14.95
Wide rice noodles cooked in our house sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg
- Pad See U with Ribeye$28.95
10 oz
- House Fried Rice$14.95
House fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, peas, and scallion | Singha beer
- Spicy Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice cooked in spicy sauce with egg, bell peppers, onions, carrots and basil
- Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice cooked in basil chili-garlic sauce with red and green peppers, onions, scallion, basil and egg
- Crab & Shrimp Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with crab and shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions, scallions in house special sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Cashew nuts and pineapple in yellow curry fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, scallions
- Mango Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with mango, carrots, peas, onion, and scallion, in yellow curry powder
- Tropical Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with mango and pineapple, carrots, peas, scallion, cooked in yellow curry powder
Specialty Dishes
- Thai & I Ginger and Scallion$14.95
Ginger, scallion, bell peppers, cabbage in-house sauce
- Thai & I Delight$14.95
Carrots, broccoli, green bean, cabbage, scallion in house sauce
- Thai & I Lemongrass$14.95
Lemongrass, bell peppers, onion, cabbage, scallion in-house sauce
- Thai & I Rama$14.95
Creamy peanut sauce cooked in a choice of meat with steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrots
- Garlic Thai & I Kra Tiem$14.95
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots sautéed in house sauce
- Thai & I Cashews$14.95
Pineapple, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, cashew nuts in house sauce
- Thai & I Fish$18.95
Pan-fried salmon topped with sweet & sour chili garlic sauce served with steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrots
- Pad Grapow Thai & I Basil$14.95
Chili garlic sauce with bell peppers, onions, green beans, and basil topped with a crispy sunny-side-up egg
- Thai & I Basil Stir Fry$14.95
Smoked red chili garlic sauce with bell peppers, onions, green beans, broccoli and basil
- Crispy Duck with Basil$20.95
Crispy duck cooked in house special sauce with steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrots
- Tamarind Duck$20.95
Crispy duck topped with house tamarind sauce & fried red onions with steamed broccoli, cabbages and carrots
- Trio$17.95
- Crispy Cod Fish$18.95
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
- Thai Jasmine Tea$2.00
- Thai Iced Tea$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.00
- Fresh Hot Coffee$2.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Half Sweet / Half Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Perrier$3.95
- Water
- Soda$2.50
Coke, sprite, diet, coke zero, ginger ale, Dr Pepper
- Refill Soda$1.50
- bottle water$1.50