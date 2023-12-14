Thai D'Lish
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$2.95
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Sierra Mist$2.95
- Root Beer$2.95
- Moutain Dew$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Honey Chrysanthemum Tea$3.95
- Hot Ginger Drink$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Hot Bael Fruit Drink$3.95
- Thai Iced Tea$4.50
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.50
- Coconut Juice$4.50
- Lychee Refresher$5.50
- Thai Green Cream Soda$4.50
- Thai Jasmine Iced Tea$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Water
- Sparkling Water
- Boba Thai Tea$6.50
- Boba Thai Coffee$6.50
- Thai Pink Drink$4.50
- Sugar Palm Drink$5.00
A LA CARTE
- Cup of Jasmine Rice$2.00
- Cup of Steamed Glass Noodle$4.50
- Cup of Steamed Rice Noodle$2.00
- Side Chow Mein Noodle$4.50
- Side of Cashew$3.00
- Side of Crispy Garlic$0.75
- Side of Curry - Cup$5.50
- Side of Peanut Sauce$0.75
- Side of Pot Stickers Sauce$0.75
- Side of Salad Dressing$0.75
- Side of Spicy Lime Sauce$0.75
- Side of Steamed Veggies$3.00
- Side of Sweet Chili Sauce$0.75
- Side of Sweet Plum Sauce$0.75
- 1 Whole Lime$1.50
- Side Carrot Salad$4.50
APPETIZER
- Appetizer Sampler$9.95
2 Egg Rolls, 2 Crab Rangoons, and 2 Pot Stickers.
- Butterfly Shrimp$6.95
Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce.
- Calamari Rings$7.95
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$6.95
- Chicken Satay$7.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, marinated in Thai spices. Grilled to perfection and serves with our Thai style peanut sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$7.95
- Crab Rangoon$6.95
Lightly flaked imitation crab meat mixed with cream cheese and green onion. Seasoned and wrapped in wonton wrappers then deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
- Crispy Chicken Wings$6.95
Lightly breaded bone-in chicken wings deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
- Crispy Tofu$5.95
Pieces of tofu deep fried to perfect crispy golden brown. Serves with our sweet and sour plum sauce topped with crushed peanut.
- Egg Rolls$5.95
Assorted vegetable and glass noodle wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with our sweet & sour plum sauce.
- Fresh Spring Rolls$6.95
Glass noodle, shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and carrot wrapped in rice paper with choice of shrimp or tofu. Serves cold with our sweet & sour plum sauce and topped with crushed peanut.
- Pot Stickers$5.95
Finely chopped vegetables and marinated pork stuffed in wonton wrapper. Deep fried to perfect golden brown. Serves with pot sticker dipping sauce.
- Shrimp Bikini$6.95
Marinated shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
- Pad Thai Fries$9.95
- Shrimp Tempura$8.95
- Calamari$7.95
- Homemade Fried Chicken Meatballs$8.00
- Homemade Steamed Dumplings$8.00
- Curry Poppers$8.00
- Crab Bites$8.95
- Crab Crackers$5.95
- Curry Puff$7.95
- Popcorn Mussel$7.95
DINNER
Curry
- Crispy Curry$15.95
Your choice of meat, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our famous Thai yellow curry, potato, onion, and carrot.
- Green Curry$12.95
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, and bell pepper.
- Mussamun Curry$12.95
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style mussamun curry paste, coconut milk, potato, and onion. Topped with Thai style peanut sauce.
- Red Curry$12.95
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, and bell pepper.
- Pineapple Curry$13.95
Shrimp with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, and pineapple.
- Yellow Curry$12.95
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style yellow curry paste, coconut milk, and potato.
Entrée
- 3 Flavors Cod$14.95
Breaded Cod Fillet deep fried to perfect golden brown, topped with crispy shallots and drizzle with Chef’s special 3 flavors sauce. Served with steam broccoli, bell pepper, onion and carrot.
- Broccoli Lover$10.95
Broccoli and carrot with your choice of meat. Sautéed to perfection in our Thai style brown sauce.
- Cashew D'Lish$12.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and cashew nut. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
- Crazy Garlic$11.95
Your choice of meat cooked with Thai style garlic & pepper sauce. Serves on a bed of sheared cabbage and broccoli. Topped with crispy garlic.
- Crispy Chicken$13.95
Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.
- Moo Ping$14.95
Chef’s special marinated pork. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with spicy carrot salad.
- Pad Kra Prow$10.95
Your choice of meat with basil, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
- Pad Prik Pow$11.95
Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade sauce and Thai chili paste.
- Sweet and Sour$10.95
Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce.
- Thai BBQ Chicken$14.95
Chef’s special marinated whole chicken leg. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with sweet & sour plum sauce and spicy carrot salad.
- Tiger's Tear D'Lish$15.95
Chef’s special marinated beef. Grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of lettuce and Thai style spicy lime sauce.
- Veggies Delight$10.95
Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, cabbage, and broccoli. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
Fried Rice
- Green Curry Fried Rice$11.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in green curry sauce with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, chili, and basil.
- Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$13.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, egg, raisins, cashew nut, and curry powder.
- Prik Pow Fried Rice$12.50
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in our homemade Prik Pow sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and basil.
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$11.50
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, chili, and basil.
- Thai Fried Rice$10.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.
Noodle
- Drunken Noodle$11.50
Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with onion, mushroom, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and chili in spicy sauce.
- Noodle Soup$11.95
Your choice of meat, rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, and green onion in house broth.
- Pad Se-Ew$11.50
Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, carrot, and broccoli in dark brown sauce.
- Pad Thai D'Lish$12.50
Popular Thai street food dish. Your choice of meat with rice noodle, egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in chef’s special Pad Thai sauce. Topped with crushed roasted peanut.
- Pad Woon Sen$11.50
Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with your choice of meat.
- Sukiyaki$13.95
Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with shrimp and chicken in Sukiyaki sauce.
- Thai Chow Mein$11.95
Thai Chow Mein noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat, broccoli, onion, carrot, mushroom, and cabbage in chef’s special light brown sauce.
- Thai Goulash$12.50
Stir-fried elbow macaroni in our Chef’s special Thai goulash sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, green onion, and tomato.
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.95
Your choice of meat, flat rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, mushroom, and green onion in Tom Yum broth.
Salad
- Crispy Tofu Salad$10.95
Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, and crispy tofu. Serves with Chef’s special peanut sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Salad Thai Style$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast in Thai spice with iceberg lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato slices. Topped with Chef’s special peanut sauce.
- House Salad$6.50
Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Serves with House dressing.
- Pla Goong$13.95
Grilled shrimp mixed with Thai style spicy lime sauce, Thai chili paste, green onion, cucumber, tomato, and chili pepper.
Soup
- Tom Kah Soup - Cup$6.95
Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
- Tom Yum Soup - Cup$6.95
Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
- Tom Kah Soup - Bowl$11.95
Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
- Tom Yum Soup - Bowl$11.95
Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
- Northern Style Curry Noodle$15.95
- Pad Thai Fries$9.95
- Thai Honey Sriracha Bowl$13.95
- Thai Style Fried Chicken$13.95
- Beef Stew Rice Soup$15.95
- Gai Zapp$15.95
- Ginger Summer Stir Fry$12.95
- Fish In The Garden$15.95
- Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai$16.95
- Pan Fried Curry Noodle$14.95
- Tod Mun$15.95
- Lychee Curry$15.95
- Sukiyaki Soup$15.00
- Green Curry Wings$15.95
- Bangkok Fried Rice$13.95
- Spicy Asian Fried Rice$16.95
- Larb Gai$17.95
- Spicy Lime Crispy Chicken Salad$16.95
DESSERT
- Ice Cream (Vanilla)$3.95
- Homemade Ice Cream$5.95
Seasonal Item
- Sticky Rice with Ice Cream$6.95
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with ice cream.
- Sticky Rice with Homemade Ice Cream$8.95
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with homemade ice cream.
- Mango with Sticky Rice$6.95
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with juicy ripe mango. (Seasonal Item)
- Mango with Ice Cream$6.95
Juicy ripe mango serves with vanilla ice cream. (Seasonal Item)
- Fried Banana with Ice Cream$6.95
Banana wrapped in egg roll wrapper, deep fried to perfection. Serves with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Sticky Rice$4.95
- Butter Toffee Cake with Ice Cream$7.95
- Coffee Crumble Cake with Ice Cream$7.95
- Coconut Jelly$6.95
KIDS MENU - FOR 10 YEARS AND UNDER ONLY
- Kids Butterfly Shrimp$8.95
Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with steam broccoli, steam jasmine rice, and sweet & sour plum sauce.
- Kids Crispy Chicken$8.95
Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.
- Kids Crispy Chicken and Fries$8.95
Hand breaded chicken, deep fried to perfection.. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.
- Kids Fish and Fries$9.95
Breaded cod, deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.
- Kids Sweet and Sour$8.95
Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce. Serve with steam jasmine rice.
- Kids Thai Fried Rice$8.95
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.