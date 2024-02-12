Thailicious - Commerce
Drinks
Feeling Thirsty?
- Thai Tea$5.00
- Thai Coffee$5.00
- Thai Green Tea$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Mango Lemonade$5.00
- Peach Lemonade$5.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- Pellegrino$3.50
- ItoEn Bottle$3.50
- Soda Can$1.75
- Coke Bottle$2.50
- Sprite Bottle$2.50
- Orange Soda Bottle$2.50
- Water Bottle$1.00
- AriZonna$3.00
- Monster Energy$3.00
- Peach Lemon Black Tea$3.95
- Coconut Juice$2.75
- Palm Juice$2.75
- Summer Mint$4.50
- Hawaiian Vacation$6.00
- HOT TEA$3.00
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Dumpling$8.00
6 pieces chicken dumplings filled with vegetables. Fried or steamed is party in your mouth!
- Curry Fries$8.00
French fries served with our flavorful yellow curry dipping sauce
- Dumpling Curry$10.00
6 pieces chicken dumpling filled with vegetables, topped off with green curry sauce and basil
- Egg Rolls$7.00
4 pieces filled with seasoned shredded cabbage, celery, carrot, and glass noodle
- Fried Wontons$7.95
10 pieces golden fried wontons filled with seasoned ground pork
- Love Triangles$7.00
8 pieces. Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanut
- Orange Chicken Appetizer$9.00
Soup
- 16 Oz Tom Yum$8.00
Hot and sour soup with tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and cilantro. Famous Thai soup that is worth trying!
- 16 Oz Tom Kha$9.00
Light coconut milk broth with tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and cilantro. It is bursting with flavor and simply delicious
- 16 Oz Shrimp Wonton$9.00
Specialty house broth with shrimp wontons, bok choy, garnish with green onions and fresh cilantro
- 16 Oz I Love Tofu Soup$8.00
Soft tofu with bok choy, celery, carrots, and onion in light broth
- 16 oz Egg Flower Soup$8.00
- 32 Oz Tom Yum$15.00
Hot and sour soup with tomatoes, mushroom, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and cilantro. Famous Thai soup that is worth trying!
- 32 Oz Tom Kha$18.00
Light coconut milk broth with tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and cilantro. It is bursting with flavor and simply delicious
- 32 Oz Shrimp Wonton$17.00
Specialty house broth with shrimp wontons, bok choy, garnish with green onions and fresh cilantro
- 32 Oz I Love Tofu Soup$15.00
Soft tofu with bok choy, celery, carrots, and onion in light broth
- King of the Sea$20.00
Shrimp, mussels, calamari, fish fillets, imitation crab
- 32 Oz Egg Flower Soup$15.00
From Da Garden
- Thai Salad$14.00
Your choice of meats tossed with a lime dressing, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, green onion and cilantro on a bed of mix green salad
- Larb$15.00
Choice of ground meat mixed with lime juice, roasted dried chili, onion, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Served with cabbage. Great dish for low carb diet!
Fried Rice
- Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with chili basil, bell pepper, white onion, topped with fresh cilantro
- House Special Fried Rice$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Juicy pineapple, cashew nut, dried cranberries, and egg stir-fried with yellow curry powder
- Simply Fried Rice$14.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with egg, onion, tomato, green onion topped with fresh cilantro
- Thailicious Fried Rice$14.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with egg, chili paste, basil, and green beans. Served with hardboiled egg
From Da Wok
- Cashewnut Chowmein$14.00
Stir-fried yakisoba noodle with cashew nuts, water chestnuts, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, and roasted Thai chili peppers
- Chow Mein$14.00
Stir-fried yakisoba noodles with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, green onions, white onion, beansprouts, celery with your choice of meats
- Kee Mao$14.00
Stir-fried big flat rice noodle with combination of garlic, sweet basil, bell peppers, and white onion on a bed of lettuce
- Pad See Ew$14.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, carrots, broccoli, and black soy sauce
- Pad Thai$14.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meats, egg, red onion, sweet radish, beansprouts and topped with ground peanut in our delicious tamarind sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodle with egg, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, green onion, white onion, celery, tomato, beansprouts, and topped with fresh cilantro
- Thai Spaghetti$14.00
Stir-fried spaghetti noodle with garlic, sweet basil, white onions, bell peppers
Noodle in Da Bowl
- Pho Noodle Soup$16.00
Combination of thin rice noodles, white noodle and thin slices of USDA beef brisket served with condiments of beansprouts, lime, basil, and chopped serrano chilies
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.00
Combination of egg noodle, shrimp wonton, fish ball, chicken, chicken cake, beansprouts and topped with ground peanut, green onion, and fresh cilantro
- Wonton Egg Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice Dish
- Broccoli Madness$14.00
Stir-fried your choice of meats or tofu with broccoli and carrot
- Cashew Nuts$14.00
Stir-fried choice of meat with roasted cashew nuts, celery, carrot, water chestnut, bell pepper, and green onion in chili paste
- Garlic Green Bean$14.00
Stir-fried green beans with garlic and pepper with your choice of meat. Recommend with chicken!
- Garlic Pepper$14.00
Stir-fried your choice of meat or tofu with our cilantro and garlic blended sauce topped with crispy garlic
- Orange Chicken$14.00
Battered chicken breast fried to a crispy goodness and doused in orange sauce topped with roasted sesame seeds
- Rainbow Medley$14.00
Fresh mixed vegetables stir-fried in light soy sauce
- Siamese Eggplant$14.00
Eggplant stir-fried with sweet basil in light soy sauce. Taste best with pork or fried tofu
- Sweet Basil$14.00
It is not as sweet as its name. Sweet basil is a type of fresh basil that we use to stir-fried with bell pepper, white onion and fresh chilies. Tastes awesome with chicken or fried tofu!
- Green Curry$14.00
Historically known as the queen of all curries. We prepare it with your choice of meats, bamboo shoots, and eggplant
- Red Curry$14.00
- Yellow Curry$14.00
Your choice of meat, potato, and carrot in mild yellow curry
- Sweet Basil Crispy Pork Over Rice$14.00
- Sweet Basil Over Rice$13.00
- Thick Cut Pork Belly Over Rice$14.00