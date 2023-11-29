Thai Orchid Mission, Kansas
Popular Items
• Thai Orchid Specials
• Thai Orchid Event // MERCH
• Appetizers
- Crab Rangoon$8.75
Lightly fried Rangoon wrap stuffed with silky cream cheese filling, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal. (10 pieces)
- Basil Wings$11.00
Our head chef, mark's favorite appetizer. Jumbo wings glazed with Thai chili paste, garlic, and fresh basil gives you a perfect sweet and spicy combination. Its finger-licking good!! (contains: shellfish products). Served mild
- Thai Orchid Samplers$14.50
Enjoy our delicious top 3 appetizers. Two fresh spring rolls, two crispy spring rolls, and 5 crab rangoons.
- Fried Tofu$8.50
Lightly fried diced tofu served with delicious sweet and spicy sauce topped with crushed peanut
- Chicken Sate$12.50
Gluten free. Marinated chicken on skewers and grilled to perfection, served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce.
- Taro Fries$8.50
Taro is a root vegetable similar to potatoes. It's our version of sweet potato fries dipped with sweet plum sauce.
- Crispy Spring Rolls$6.00+
Our signature spring rolls, wrapped with shrimp, ground chicken, jelly noodles, carrot and cabbage, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal.
- Soft Spring Rolls$6.50+
Gluten free. Cooked shrimp, seasoned jelly noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs wrapped in thin rice paper, served with delicious spicy and sweet chili sauce with ground peanut.
- Crispy Squid$11.00
Sliced squid battered in seasoned tempura, fried and served with plum sauce
- Spicy Meatballs$8.50
Deep-fried meatballs served with sweet chili sauce
- Fried Veggy Dumplings$8.50
- Steamed Dumplings$10.50
Seasoned ground pork and shrimp, wrapped in wonton skin, served with soy sauce vinaigrette.
- Coconut Shrimp$11.00
Shrimps dipped in batter, rolled in coconut flakes, fried until golden brown, and served with housemade plum sauce.
- Larb Chicken Bites$9.50
Spicy Crispy Fried chicken bites with larb seasoning (Lime, Fish sauce, chili peppers) *Medium spicy* **CAN NOT BE MADE MILD**
• Salads
- Thai Salad$6.50
Garden green salad served with peanut sauce dressing.
- Larb Chicken$14.95
Minced chicken tossed with salad mixed, onions, shallot, mint, seasoned with ground chilli peppers and lime juice. Gluten free.
- Papaya Salad$11.00
Gluten-free and vegan salad with crunch raw papaya, tomatoes. Seasoned with crushed garlic, thai chili, tamarind extract. Based level spice is mild-medium. (Cant be made no spice)
• Soups
- Small Tom Yum$6.50
Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.
- Large Tom Yum$14.00
Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.
- Tom Kha$7.00+
Sliced chicken or tofu and mushrooms in coconut and cream soup, seasoned with lime juice, galangal, cilantro and chili paste. Gluten free
- Gang Cheud$6.50+
Choice of pork or tofu, served with jelly noodles, dried mushrooms and vegetables in clear soup.
- Tom Yum Po Tek$25.00
A golden spicy soup seasoned with lime juice, lemongrass, basil, chili pepper, tossed with a combination of shrimp, scallop, squid, and muscle, served in a firing hot pot. Gluten-free.
• Curry
- C1. Panang Curry$15.95
Choice of chicken or beef with bell pepper in panang curry and coconut milk sauce, sprinkled with chopped lime leaves. Gluten Free
- C2. Massaman Curry$15.95
Famous southern Thai style red curry, semi-sweet spicy coconut milk accompanied with potatoes, onions, bell pepper and peanuts. Gluten free.
- C3. Green Curry$15.95
Choice of protein, bamboo shoots, bell peppers stewed in authentic Thai green curry and coconut milk
- C4. Red Curry$15.95
Choice of protein cooked in red curry and coconut milk, mixed with bell peppers and bamboo shoots. Gluten Free
- C5. Yellow Curry$15.95
Choice of protein cooked in sweet yellow curry paste and coconut milk, stewed with potato chunks, onions, and bell peppers. Gluten Free
- SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck$26.00
Roast duck in sweet and spicy red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*
• Noodles
- N1. Pad Thai$15.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
- N2. Ba Mee Krob$15.95
Crispy egg noodles with choice of meat & onions in curry sauce. *This dish can not be made no spice*
- N3. Pad Sea Ew$15.95
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg.
- N4. Lard Nah$14.95
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat topped with broccoli and light garlic gravy.
- N6. Pad Kee Mao$15.95
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg in sweet basil chili paste sauce. *Can not be made no spice*
• House Specials
- H1. Orchid Chicken$16.95
Gluten free. Chicken with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage vegetables.
- H2. Gra Prao$15.95
Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp with basil and bell pepper, seasoned with ground chili pepper.
- H3. Chicken Cashew$18.95
Slices of tender chicken breast and crunchy cashew nuts in a chili paste sauce tossed with bell pepper, onions and scallion.
- H4. Double Delight Chicken and Shrimp$19.95
Bite-size chicken and juicy shrimp mixed with medium chili paste tossed with baby corn, cut green bean, celery, mushrooms and scallions.
- H5. Pad King$15.95
Choice of meat sauteed with shredded ginger, dried mushrooms, onions, and scallion. Served with steamed rice
- H6. Gai Tod$15.95
Seasoned battered chicken spread with sweet and spicy chili sauce.
- H7. Pad Curry$15.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with onion, curry powder, and chili paste. Served with steamed rice.
• Mild & Delicacies
• Chef Specialties
- SP1. Phuket Sunset$23.95
A display of shrimp, crab, scallop, squid, and jelly noodle, tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery, broccoli, and bell peppers sauteed in curry powder and special chili sauce.
- SP4. Roasted Duck with Garlic Sauce$26.00
Crispy duck sprinkled with green peas in our tasty Chef's Special garlic sauce. Served mild
- SP5. Orchid Sizzling$21.00
An Array of chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables sauteed in a spicy red chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
- SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck$26.00
Roast duck in a red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*
- SP8. Pad Ped Scallops$23.95
Scallops sauteed with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallion, and bell pepper, lightly sprinkled with curry powder and chili paste. *This dish can not be made no spice*
- SP9. Seafood Combination$23.95
A display of shrimp, mussels, scallops and squid tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery and broccoli sauteed in curry powder and mild chili paste
- SP11. Seafood Hotplate$23.95
An array of scallops, shrimp, imitation crab, squid, and mixed vegetables smothered in spicy red chili sauce. *Can not be made no spice*
• Fried Rice
- F1. Kaw Pad$13.95
Fried rice with your choice of chicken beef, shrimp or tofu. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.
- F2. Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*
- F3. Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Fried Rice with chunks of pineapple and combination of chicken, shrimp, and cashew nuts.
- F4. Fried Chicken Fried Rice$15.95
Thai style fried rice topped with fried chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.
• Veggies
- V1. Red Curry$15.95
Choice of mixed vegetables or mushroom, or egg plant in a red curry and coconut milk sauce.
- V2. Massaman Tofu$15.95
Fried tofu, potatoes, onions, and bell pepper in a semi-sweet and spicy southern thai curry and coconut milk sauce
- V3. Tofu Green Bean Delight$14.95
Tofu and green bean sauteed in a tasty spicy chili paste.
- V4. Pad Thai Pak$15.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with veggies, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
- V5. Gra Prao$14.95
Sauteed veggies or mushroom with basil and bell peppers and seasoned with ground chili peppers.
- V6. Orchid Tofu$16.95
Fried tofu with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage.
- M4. Pad Pak Tofu$14.95
Fried Tofu Stir-Fried with mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce. (Mild)
• Desserts
- Mango Sticky Rice$4.50+
Gluten free and Dairy free. This sticky rice has to be soaked overnight before it is cooked to perfection in a bamboo steamer, marinated in our secret coconut milk sauce, and served to you with ripe mango.
- My Blueberry Night$9.50
Our newest dessert. Blueberry cheesecake wonton served with Vanilla ice cream and blueberry sauce.
- Coconut Cake$7.95
A mixture of mashed tapioca, coconut, cream cheese and coconut milk, blended and baked to perfection.
• Beverages
• Sides
- Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Steamed Rice Noodle$4.00
- Steamed Vegetable$6.00
Steamed Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Green Bean, Bamboo and mushroom
- Peanut Sauce$3.00+
Enjoy our signature peanut sauce
- Plum Sauce (4 oz)$2.00
- Soft spring roll sauce (4 oz)$2.00
Sauce for our soft spring rolls
- Plain Fried Rice$6.00
One scoop of plain fried rice with egg
• Alcohol Togo (21 +)
- My Thai Bottle (12oz)$10.00
Our favorite tropical drink with dark rum, coconut rum, and white rum.
- Alamos Malbec bottle$21.00
- Kung Fu Girl Riesling$20.00
- Plum Wine$21.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle$30.00
- Pinot Grigio Ecco Domani bottle$21.00
- Chang$5.00
- Singha$5.00
- Sapporo$4.00
- Blvd Pale Ale$4.00
- Blvd Wheat$4.00
- Tank 7$5.00