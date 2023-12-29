Thai Place Shrewsbury 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
Popular Items
- D- Pad Thai$13.95
A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
- D- Lemon Grass Chk$13.95
Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.
- Crab Rangoons$7.00
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Curry Dishes
- Red Curry*
With bamboo, pea, carrots, peppers, zucchini, string beans and basil leaves.
- Yellow Curry*
With pineapple, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, onions and potatoes.
- Green Curry*
With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
- Massaman Curry*
With potatoes, onions, carrots, pepper and roasted peanuts.
Meat & Vegetable
- Broccoli
Stir fried with carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.
- Snow Peas
Carrots, onions and mushrooms in house sauce.
- Baby Corn
Carrots, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions in house sauce.
- Sweet 'N Sour
Pineapple chunks, onions, peppers, carrots, tomatoes and black mushrooms in Sweet and Sour sauce.
- Basil Leaves*
Onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers & scallions.
- Ginger
Onions, peppers, scallions and mushrooms, carrots in house sauce.
- Bamboo Shoots*
Carrots, mushrooms, scallions, string beans, green peppers & basil leaves.
- Garlic
Snow peas, baby corn, onions, carrots, cabbage and scallions in house sauce.
- Pad Prik Khing
With string beans, carrots, mushrooms, lime leaves & house curry sauce.
- Zucchini
Squash, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and basil leaves.
- String Bean
Carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.
- Rama
Steamed string beans, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, baby corn and cabbage served with peanut sauce on the side.
- Mix Veg
- Tom Yum Chicken$5.00+
This famous Thai hot and sour soup offers a tasty balance of spices, mushroom, tomato, basil leaves, lemon grass and citrus flavors.
- Tom Yum Seafood$6.00+
Thai hot and sour soup with a mixture of shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, fish fillet, mushroom, tomato, basil leafs, and citrus flavors.
- Tom Kha$5.00
Creamy taste of chicken in coconut milk seasoned with aromatic galanga (Thai herbs), lime juice, lemon grass and scallions.
- Glass Noodle Soup$5.00
Glass noodle with chicken, shrimp, napa, peas and scallions, mushroom, in flavorful broth.
- Thai Wonton Soup$5.00
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
- Tofu Chicken Soup$5.00
Clear soup with tofu cubes, chicken, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and scallions in a clear chicken broth.
- Thai Hot Pot Soup$17.95
Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with fresh vegetables in a hot and sour spicy broth with lemon grass and basil leaves. Perfect for chilly weather.
- Tom Yum Shrimp$5.00+
- Tom Kha Shrimp$5.00
- Vegetables Tum Khai$4.50
- Vegetable Tom Yum$4.50
- L- Thai Curry Squash$10.95
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.
- L- Spicy Ocean*$12.95
A mixed sauté of shrimp, scallops, squid and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Served on a bed of mussels.
- Duck Choo Chee$20.95
Roasted duckling sauteed in choo chee curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, string beans, pineapples and kaffir lime leaves.
- L- Shrimp Choo Chee*$12.95
- L- Chicken Choo Chee*$10.95
- L - Squash Pork$10.95
- L- Squash BF$11.95
- L- Squash SH$12.95
- L- Squash Tofu$10.95
- L- Cashew Nut Chicken$10.95
Tender chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, mushrooms and scallions in our special house sauce.
- L- Spicy Chicken*$10.95
Tender chicken sauteed with celery, carrots, bamboos, string beans, mushrooms, scallions and peanuts in spicy prik pao sauce.
- Tamarind Duck$20.95
Boneless duckling stir-fried with onions, ginger, pineapple, green peppers and a sprite of scallions in a tamarind sauce.
- L- Almond Chicken$10.95
Tender chicken sauteed with carrots, onions, green peppers, pineapples, mushrooms, water chestnuts in delicious sauce.
- L- Lemon Grass Chicken$10.95
Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.
- L- Pork 'N Peppercorn*$10.95
Sliced barbecued loin of pork sauteed with chili peppers, green peppercorns, zucchini & mushrooms, finished with holly basil leaves.
- L- Prik Pao Chicken*$10.95
Lightly fried chicken with onions, green peppers, celery, carrots and scallions
- L - Beef Superb$11.95
- L - Cashew Nut Beef$11.95
- Pirk Pao Sh$12.95
- Cashew Nut Sh$12.95
- L- Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- L- Pork F R$10.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- Beef FR$11.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- L- SH FR$12.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- White Rice$1.75
- Brown Rice$2.75
- Sticky Rice$2.75
- No Meat FR$9.95
- L- Scampi$12.95
Lightly fried shrimp marinated with garlic and pepper sauce, lightly sauteed and served on a bed of cabbage and vegetables.
- L- Shrimp Dynasty$12.95
A delicious sauteed shrimp, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions in luscious brown sauce.
- L- Combo$13.95
The classic combination of shrimp, imitation crabmeat, scallops, squid, fish fillet sauteed with bean sprouts, celery, carrots, snow peas & mushrooms in house sauce.
- L- Med Seafood*$13.95
Sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, sea scallops, squids, fish fillet with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and basil leaves in spicy sauce.
- L- Shrimp Lemon Grass$12.95
Marinated fresh shrimp, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, carrots, ginger, and peanuts.
- L- Delite of 2$11.95
Chicken, shrimp, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, onion and scallions stir fried in a house sauce.
- L- PT$11.95
A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
- L- Pad Mee$11.95
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, egg bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cabbage in house sauce.
- L- Pad See Eaw$11.95
Fresh house wide rice noodle, pan fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, in sweet black bean sauce.
- L- Basil ND$11.95
Egg noodle topped with chicken and vegetables in mild chili sauce.
- L- SP ND$11.95
Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.
- L- Country$11.95
Stir fried rice noodle with combination of vegetables, chicken, egg and basil leaves in Thai curry paste.
- L- P. Fried ND$14.95
Crispy egg noodle topped with shrimp, beef, chicken, carrot, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn and delicious sauce.
- L- Pine FR$12.95
Stir fried rice with shrimp, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, peas, scallions and cashew nuts
- L- Siam FR$12.95
With chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, egg, scallions and curry powder.
- L- SP FR$11.95
With chicken, egg, with mixed vegetables, basil leaves and prik pao sauce.
- L- Sea Fried Rice$12.95
With shrimp, scallops, calamari, egg, onions, peas, scallions, tomatoes in shrimp oil.
- L- Rad Nah$14.95
Soft rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli, pan fried with pork or chicken and gravy.
- L- Crazy$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chicken, and mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.
- Kao Soi$13.95
- Pho$13.95
- L- Sea PT$14.95
- L- CH PT$11.95
- L- SH PT$12.95
- L- CH Pine FR$12.95
- L- Tofu Crazy$11.95
- L- SH Crazy$13.95
- L- SH SP ND$12.95
- L- Tofu PT$11.95
- L- BF PT$12.95
- L- BF Pad See Eaw$12.95
- L- BF SP ND$12.95
- L- BF Crazy$12.95
- L- SH SP FR$12.95
- L- SH Pad See Eaw$12.95
- L -FR (No Meat)$9.95
- L- BF Rad Nah$15.95
- L- Tofu P. See Eaw$11.95
- Basils ND Sh$12.95
- Vegetable Tempura$7.00
Assorted vegetables dipped in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Vegetable Thai Rolls$7.00
Prepared with carrots, celery, cabbage, with vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Triangles Tofu$5.00
Deep fried tofu to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.
- Veg TY$5.00
The famous Thai hot and sour soup, spiced with chili, lemon grass, lime juice and vegetables.
- Veg Tom Khar$5.00
Vegetable coconut milk soup smothered with lemon grass, galanga, lime juice and scallions.
- Veg Soup$5.00
Assorted vegetables in a flavorful broth.
- L- Vegetable Delight$10.95
Stir fried vegetable combinations and tofu in house sauce.
- L- Vegetable Rama$10.95
Assorted steamed vegetables, tofu, served with house peanut sauce on the side.
- L- Vegetable Pad Thai$10.95
Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.
- L- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*$10.95
Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.
- Veg FR$10.95
Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.
- L- Vegetable Pad Mee$10.95
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables and tofu.
- L- Vegetable Curry*$10.95
Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.
- L- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice$10.95
- L- Vegetable Crazy Noodle$10.95
- L- Tofu Almond$10.95
- L- Tofu Cashew$10.95
- L- Veg P.See Eaw$10.95
- L- Veg Country$10.95
- L- No Meat Massaman$10.95
- Veg Basil Noodle$11.95
- Angel Wings$9.00
Boneless chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken, crab meat and assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- BKK RAVIOLI$7.00
Crispy chicken dumpling. Served with sweet soy sauce.
- Basil Mussels$10.00
Mussels stir-fried with fresh lemon grass and basil leaves. Served in a house special sauce.
- But Sh$9.00
Shrimp with minced chicken and Thai spices wrapped in egg roll skin and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet sauce.
- Calamari Rings$8.00
Selection of fresh calamari fried to golden brown served with sweet sauce.
- Chicken Finger$8.00
Chicken in light tempura flour and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Steamed Dumpling$7.00
- Crab Rangoons$7.00
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Curry Puff$7.00
Specialized curry with chicken and potatoes deep-fried in pastry shells.
- Golden Bag$7.00
Steamed wonton skin, stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, shrimp, black mushrooms, scallions and ginger. Served with sweet soy sauce.
- Golden Cups$7.00
Crispy pastry shells filled with a combination of ground chicken, onions, corn, carrots and Thai herbs served with sweet & sour sauce.
- MINI THAI ROLLS$7.00
Prepared with ground pork, carrots, beansprouts, black mushrooms, and vermicelli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Paradise Beef$8.00
Thinly sliced beef steak marinated with honey and soy sauce, coated with freshly crushed coriander seeds. Then fried to perfection
- Beef Satay$9.00
Marinated strips of beef barbecued on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Satay$8.00
Marinated strips of chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Shrimp and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Softshell Crab Tempura$9.00
Softshell Crab and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Thai Chicken Wing$8.00
Marinated chicken wing with Thai herbs and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Thai Platter (for two)$15.00
Thai Roll, Satay, Golden Cup, Butterfly Shrimp. Mini Thai Rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Thai Rolls$7.00
Prepared with minced chicken, carrot, celery, vermicelli and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Veggie Hand Rolls$7.00
- Veg Tempura$7.00
- VEG ROLLS$7.00
- Triangle Tofu$5.00
- Sh Hand Roll$11.00
- Glass Noodle Soup$5.00
Glass noodle with chicken, shrimp, napa, peas and scallions, mushroom, in flavorful broth.
- Thai Hot Pot Soup$17.95
Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with fresh vegetables in a hot and sour spicy broth with lemon grass and basil leaves. Perfect for chilly weather.
- Thai Wonton Soup$5.00
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
- Tofu Chicken Soup$5.00
Clear soup with tofu cubes, chicken, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and scallions in a clear chicken broth.
- Tom Yum Chicken$5.00+
This famous Thai hot and sour soup offers a tasty balance of spices, mushroom, tomato, basil leaves, lemon grass and citrus flavors.
- Tom Yum Seafood$6.00+
Thai hot and sour soup with a mixture of shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, fish fillet, mushroom, tomato, basil leafs, and citrus flavors.
- Tom Yum Shrimp$5.00+
- Veg TY$5.00
- Tom Kha$5.00
- Larb Chicken$14.95
- Larb Pork$14.95
Spicy ground pork or chicken salad cooked in lime juice, chili pepper, Thai herbs and fish sauce.
- Larb Beef$14.95
- Larb Duck$20.95
- House Salad$6.00
- Siam Salad$7.00
Fresh vegetables with chicken, shrimp, egg, tofu, onions and carrots served with house peanut sauce dressing.
- Papaya Salad$12.95
Our special salad with shredded green papaya, tossed with carrots, tomato, lime, fresh garlic and chili pepper.
- Seafood Salad$17.95
Shrimp, scallops, squid and crabmeat tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.
- Yum Nuea$15.95
The meat is barbecued then tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.
- D- Thai Curry Squash Ck$13.95
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.
- D- Spicy Ocean*$18.95
A mixed sauté of shrimp, scallops, squid and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Served on a bed of mussels.
- D- Softshell Crab Curry$16.95
Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with Thai yellow curry and vegetables.
- D- Panang Curry*$13.95
Choice of chicken, beef or pork in Panang curry with string bean, carrots, basil leaves and kaffir limes leaves.
- D- Duck Choo$20.95
Roasted duckling sauteed in choo chee curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, string beans, pineapples and kaffir lime leaves.
- D- Sh Choo$15.95
- Salmon C Chee$17.95
- D- Ch Choo$13.95
- D- Cod Choo$17.95
- DUCK PANANG$20.95
- SALMON PANANG$16.95
- Squash Sh$15.95
- Squash Tofu$13.95
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- D- Cashew Nut Chicken$13.95
Tender chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, mushrooms and scallions in our special house sauce.
- D- Thai Duck$20.95
Half boneless roasted duckling (boneless and crispy), carefully prepared in tamarind sauce accompanied with broccoli.
- D- Spicy Chicken*$13.95
Tender chicken sauteed with celery, carrots, bamboos, string beans, mushrooms, scallions and peanuts in spicy prik pao sauce.
- D- Tamarind Duck$20.95
Boneless duckling stir-fried with onions, ginger, pineapple, green peppers and a sprite of scallions in a tamarind sauce.
- D- Barbecued Chicken$13.95
Chicken breast marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with steamed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.
- D- Barbecued Pork$13.95
Boneless pork loin marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with sauteed of mixed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.
- D- Racha Trio$14.95
Thinly sliced chicken, beef and pork marinated in plum sauce and herbs with pineapples, carrots, peas, mushrooms and snow peas.
- D- Beef Superb*$14.95
Stir fried beef with onions, Italian peppers, red and green peppers, zucchini, carrots, string beans, scallions and cashew nuts in a delicious sauce.
- D- Almond Chicken$13.95
Tender chicken sauteed with carrots, onions, green peppers, pineapples, mushrooms, water chestnuts in delicious sauce.
- D- Lemon Grass Chk$13.95
Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.
- D- Oriental Veggie 'N Chicken$13.95
Tender chicken, lightly fried with Napa cabbage bok choi, carrots and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
- D- Basil Fish Fillet*$17.95
Crispy Cod fillet topped with the sauce of onion, mushroom, green pepper, zucchini and basil leaves.
- D- PORK pepper$13.95
Sliced barbecued loin of pork sauteed with chili peppers, green peppercorns, zucchini & mushrooms, finished with holly basil leaves.
- D- BKK$15.95
Marinated sirloin beef with soy bean sauce and barbecued to perfection. Served with sauteed of mixed fresh vegetables.
- D-Prik Pao$13.95
Lightly fried chicken with onions, green peppers, celery, carrots and scallions
- D- Isaan Steak$22.95
Ribeye steak marinated in Thai spices, served with steamed vegetables and ISAAN tomato sauce
- Mango Chk$14.95
Scrumptious boneless mango infused chicken, marinated in Thai spices and herbs, deep fried, topped with our homemade delicious mango flavored sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.
- D - Buffet Chicken$13.95
- Cashew Bf$14.95
- Imp Lamb$15.95
- Cashew Sh$15.95
- Beef Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- D- PORK FR$12.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
- Fried Rice - No Meat$11.95
- Steamed Egg ND$4.00
- Steamed Wide ND$4.00
- Steamed ND$3.00
- Steamed Veg$3.00
- BROWN RICE$2.75
- White Rice$1.75
- Sticky Rice$2.75
- D- Shrimp Cilantro$17.95
Marinated shrimp with cilantro and honey sauce, grilled to perfection. Served over shredded greens accompanied by sauteed of mixed vegetables.
- D- Hot Basil Calamari**$16.95
Calamari sauteed with an assortment of vegetables, seasoned with tasty prik pao chili paste and basil leaves
- D- Seafood Madness**$18.95
Lightly fried shrimp, scallops, squid simmered in chili sauce with snow peas, baby corn, onions and peppers served on a bed of mussels.
- D- Lover's Scampi$15.95
Lightly fried shrimp marinated with garlic and pepper sauce, lightly sauteed and served on a bed of cabbage and vegetables.
- D- Shrimp Dynasty$15.95
A delicious sauteed shrimp, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions in luscious brown sauce.
- D- Seafood Combo$18.95
The classic combination of shrimp, imitation crabmeat, scallops, squid, fish fillet sauteed with bean sprouts, celery, carrots, snow peas & mushrooms in house sauce.
- D- Seafood Sriracha*$18.95
mixed sauteed of shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, fish fillet, assorted vegetables in Sriracha sauce.
- D- Dragon Jumbo Shrimp$17.95
Marinated Jumbo shrimp, sauteed with carrots, broccoli in tamarind sauce.
- D- BBQ Jumbo Shrimp$17.95
Jumbo shrimp marinated in aromatic herbs and spices then grilled to perfection. Served with chili sauce.
- D- Fisherman's Basket$19.95
Shrimp, scallops, squid, fish fillets, imitation crab meat, mussels and assorted vegetables, steamed in a foil pillow with Thai exotic herbs and white wine.
- D- Salmon Oriental$17.95
Fresh salmon grilled to perfection in house special sauce. Served with assorted sauteed vegetables.
- D- Medallion of Seafood*$18.95
Sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, sea scallops, squids, fish fillet with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and basil leaves in spicy sauce.
- D- Shrimp Lemon Grass$15.95
Marinated fresh shrimp, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, carrots, ginger, and peanuts.
- D- Softshell Crab Ginger$16.95
Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with ginger, onion, peppers, scallions and mushroom in our house sauce.
- D- Delite of 2$13.95
Chicken, shrimp, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, onion and scallions stir fried in a house sauce.
- Pla Jien
Steamed and topped with onions, ginger, baby corn, mushrooms in plum sauce.
- Pla Rad Prik*
Deep fried until crisp, topped w/peppers, onions, fried basil in a red chilli paste.
- Three Flavored Fish*
Deep fried until crisp, topped with onions, pepper, baby corn, and scallions in fresh chili sauce.
- Ginger Fish
Steamed & topped w/ginger, scallions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic in a Thai sweet soy sauce.
- D- Pad Thai$13.95
A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
- D- PM$13.95
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, egg bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cabbage in house sauce.
- D- Pad See Eaw$13.95
Fresh house wide rice noodle, pan fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, in sweet black bean sauce.
- D- Hot Basil Noodles$13.95
Egg noodle topped with chicken and vegetables in mild chili sauce.
- D- Spicy Noodles$13.95
Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.
- D- Thai Country Noodle*$13.95
Stir fried rice noodle with combination of vegetables, chicken, egg and basil leaves in Thai curry paste.
- D- Pan Fried Noodle$14.95
Crispy egg noodle topped with shrimp, beef, chicken, carrot, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn and delicious sauce.
- D- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Stir fried rice with shrimp, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, peas, scallions and cashew nuts
- D- Siam Fried Rice$14.95
With chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, egg, scallions and curry powder.
- D- Spicy Fried Rice*$13.95
With chicken, egg, with mixed vegetables, basil leaves and prik pao sauce.
- D- Seafood Fried Rice$14.95
With shrimp, scallops, calamari, egg, onions, peas, scallions, tomatoes in shrimp oil.
- D- Rad Nah$14.95
Soft rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli, pan fried with pork or chicken and gravy.
- D- Crazy Noodle*$13.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chicken, and mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.
- D- Pho (Noodle Soup)$13.95
A comforting seasoned broth over rice noodles with cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice and bean sprouts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp.
- D- Kao Soi Noodles$13.95
- D- Sea Pad Thai$17.95
- D- Sea Rad Nah$17.95
- D- CH Pad Thai$13.95
- D- SH Pad Thai$14.95
- D- BF Pad Thai$13.95
- D- Sea Pho$17.95
- D- SH Rad Nah$14.95
- D- Tofu Rad Nah$14.95
- D- Tofu Pad See Eaw$13.95
- Tofu Crazy Noodles$13.95
- Tofu Pad Thai$13.95
- D- BF Pad See Eaw$14.95
- D- PT - No Meat$12.95
- D- Tofu SP ND$13.95
- D- SH SP ND$14.95
- Veg Pho$12.95
- D- BF Crazy$14.95
- D- SH Crazy$14.95
- D- CH Pine FR$14.95
- D- BF SP ND$14.95
- D- SH P.See Eaw$14.95
- Pho No Meat$12.95
- Country Nd Sh$14.95
- D- Spicy Fried Rice Sh$14.95
- Vegetable Tempura$7.00
Assorted vegetables dipped in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Vegetable Thai Rolls$7.00
Prepared with carrots, celery, cabbage, with vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Triangles Tofu$5.00
Deep fried tofu to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.
- Veg TY$5.00
The famous Thai hot and sour soup, spiced with chili, lemon grass, lime juice and vegetables.
- Veg Tom Khar$5.00
Vegetable coconut milk soup smothered with lemon grass, galanga, lime juice and scallions.
- Veg Soup$5.00
Assorted vegetables in a flavorful broth.
- D- Vegetable Delight$13.50
Stir fried vegetable combinations and tofu in house sauce.
- V. Rama$13.50
Assorted steamed vegetables, tofu, served with house peanut sauce on the side.
- D- Vegetable Pad Thai$13.50
Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.
- D- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*$13.50
Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.
- D- Vegetable Fried Rice$13.50
Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.
- D- Vegetable Pad Mee$13.50
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables and tofu.
- D- Vegetable Curry*$13.50
Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.
- D- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice$13.50
- D- Vegetable Pad See Eaw$13.50
- D - Tofu Cashew$13.50
- D- Tofu Almond$13.50
- D- Veg Country$13.50
- Veg Pine Fr$13.50
- D- Vegetable Crazy$13.50
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Club Soda$5.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- DR. Pepper$3.00
- Fruit Juice$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.00
- Orange$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Soda$5.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Thai Iced Tea No Ice$6.50
- Green Tea$3.50
- Jasmine Tea$3.50
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Ponga GLS$8.00
- Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- Shiraz Fat Bastard GLS$5.00
- White Zinafandel Gls$6.00
- Chardonnay GLS$6.00
- Merlot GLS$6.00
- Cabernet GLS$6.00
- Duca Red SM BTL$15.95
- Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- Cabernet Corte Moschina GLS$8.00
- Pinot Grigio Corte Moschina GLS$7.00
- Trebbiano Duce White SM BTL$15.95
- Moscato GLS$8.00
- Rose SM BTL$13.95
- Riesling$8.00
- Zenato$8.00
- Nieto Malbbc$8.00
- Zardetto GLS$7.00
- Chardonnay Igt$8.00
- Reisling BTL$27.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$27.00
- Sauvigon Blanc Ponga BTL$27.00
- Pinot Noir BTL$27.00
- Shiraz BTL$17.00
- Malbec BTL$27.00
- White Zin BTL$20.00
- Chardonnay BTL$20.00
- Merlot BTL$20.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$20.00
- Duca Red BTL$30.00
- Pinot Noir Dry BTL$27.00
- Cabernet BTL$30.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$27.00
- Duca White BTL$15.95
- Moscato BTL$28.00
- Rose SM BTL$13.95
- Zardetto BTL$24.00