Our Favorite Wines

Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Napa Valley 2018
$70.00

Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2018

Modicum, Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley 2018
$140.00

'Solomon Hills Vineyard', Santa Maria Valley 2018

Modicum, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016
$95.00

Napa Valley, Red Blend 2016

Modicum Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2018
$70.00

Napa Valley, Chardonnay 2018

Feast for Four

Ad Hoc Feast for Four
$350.00

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up. *Party of 8 or more? No problem, just add "Fixings for Four" from our menu to increase the sides. The turkey will feed up to 8 people.

Additional Items

Just the Bird - Diestel Family Ranch Turkey
$150.00

Enjoy a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up.

Fixins' For Four
$200.00

Sides for up to 4, enjoy Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. *Order is for 4 people, please place additional order as needed. **Ready-to-Roast Turkey sold separately**

Bouchon Bakery Apple Pie
$38.00

Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel.

Bouchon Bakery Pumpkin Pie
$38.00

Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with traditional pumpkin custard, topped with a pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and pumpkin seeds.