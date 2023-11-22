Ad Hoc at Home Thanksgiving Pick Up Wednesday, November 22nd.
Our Favorite Wines
Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2018
'Solomon Hills Vineyard', Santa Maria Valley 2018
Napa Valley, Red Blend 2016
Napa Valley, Chardonnay 2018
Feast for Four
Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up. *Party of 8 or more? No problem, just add "Fixings for Four" from our menu to increase the sides. The turkey will feed up to 8 people.
Additional Items
Enjoy a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up.
Sides for up to 4, enjoy Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. *Order is for 4 people, please place additional order as needed. **Ready-to-Roast Turkey sold separately**
Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel.
Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with traditional pumpkin custard, topped with a pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and pumpkin seeds.