That Bowl - Woodbridge Staples Mill Plaza
Chef inspired Signature Bowls (GF)
- The Island Jerk - All The Way
Jerk Chicken, Choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice, Coconut Stewed Red Beans, Braised Cabbage, Pineapple Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Drizzled with Jerk Vinaigrette$12.99
- The Island Jerk -The Salad Way
Jerk Chicken, Green Leaf Medley, Pineapple Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Chilled Coconut Scented Red Beans, Drizzled with Jerk Vinaigrette$11.99
- The Aloha - All The Way
Huli-Huli Chicken, Choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice, Braised Cabbage, Edamame Succotash, Pickled Carrots, Pineapple Salsa, Roasted Red Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Drizzled with Aloha Vinaigrette$12.99
- The Aloha - The Salad Way
Huli Huli Chicken, Green Leaf Medley, Edamame Succotash, Pickled Carrots, Pineapple Salsa, Roasted Red Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Drizzled with Aloha Vinaigrette$11.99
- The Mediterranean - All The Way
Choice of Chicken Shawarma or Lamb Gyro, Choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice, Stewed Chickpeas, Chilled Grilled Squash Medley, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Carrots, Tzatziki Cucumber Feta, Drizzled with Creamy Tahini Dressing$12.99
- The Mediterranean - The Salad Way
Choice of Chicken Shawarma or Lamb Gyro, Green Leaf Medley, Chilled Grilled Squash Medley, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Red Onions, Tzatziki Cucumber Feta, Drizzled with Creamy Tahini Greek Yogurt Dressing$11.99
- The Southwestern - All the Way
Carne Asada, Choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice, Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Chilled Roasted Cumin Scented Sweet Potatoes, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Drizzled with Creamy Chipotle Dressing$13.99
- The Southwestern - The Salad Way
Carna Asada, Green Leaf Medley, Chilled Roasted Cumin Scented Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Drizzled with Creamy Chipotle Dressing$12.99
- Korean BBQ Bowl$13.99