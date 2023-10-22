That Coffee Shop
All Day Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwich Builder with Eggs
Breakfast Burritos
Eggs and American cheese, hash browns, sauteed peppers and onions, spicy mayo
Mushroom onion omelet, garlic hash browns, pine nut pesto spread
Eggs and cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potato, dash red hot sauce, sauteed peppers, avocado spread, roasted tomato salsa
Egg and feta cheese omelet, hash browns, fresh tomato, red onion, pine nut pesto, creamy balsamic
Egg omelet, sauteed onions, lettuce, pickles, avocado spread, sourdough crunch, spicy mayo
Sunny side up eggs and goat cheese, roasted sweet potato, pico de gallo, harissa spread
Egg white and feta cheese omelet, roasted sweet potato, fresh kale, creamy balsamic
Shakshuka eggs, hash browns, sauteed peppers and onions, hummus, harissa spread
Omelet Combos & Plates
Eggs Your Way
Sandwiches & Wraps
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
Just the Bread
Drink Menu
Hot Coffee
Ice Coffee
Specialty Ice Coffee
Specialty Lattes (Hot or Iced)
Iced Shaken Espresso
Signature Blended Frappes
Swiss and White Chocolate, blended with milk, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle. Caffeine free!
Cold brew coffee blended with milk and chocolate, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle
Rich espresso double shot blended with vanilla, milk, and Oreo, lined with strawberry fragola, topped with whip cream and dolce de leche drizzle
Signature Skinny Blended Ice Coffee
Food Menu
Pastries (all baked in house!)
Box of 9 Muffins
Toast
Grab & Go Salad
Seasoned feta, fresh tomato, red onion & kalamata olives, lemon vinaigrette on the side
Fresh Kale*, roasted sweet potato, mushrooms, and red peppers, pickled red onion, fresh cucumber, roasted chick peas on the side, low fat creamy pesto dressing on the side
Fresh Kale*, cubed avocado, walnuts, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, creamy low fat balsamic vinaigrette on the side