All Day Breakfast Menu

Bagels

Bagel w/ Butter
$4.00
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$4.50
Bagel w/ Eggs
$6.00
Bagel
$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich Builder with Eggs

Eggs on a Brioche Bun
$7.00
Eggs on a Bagutte
$8.00
Eggs on Sourdough MG Baguette
$9.00
Eggs on a Wrap
$7.00
Eggs on Whole Wheat Wrap
$7.00
Eggs on a Croissant
$8.00

Breakfast Burritos

Brooklyn Burrito
Brooklyn Burrito
$12.00

Eggs and American cheese, hash browns, sauteed peppers and onions, spicy mayo

Mushroom Onion Burrito
$12.00

Mushroom onion omelet, garlic hash browns, pine nut pesto spread

Gaucho Burrito
$14.00

Eggs and cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potato, dash red hot sauce, sauteed peppers, avocado spread, roasted tomato salsa

Greek Burrito
$14.00

Egg and feta cheese omelet, hash browns, fresh tomato, red onion, pine nut pesto, creamy balsamic

Ziggy Burrito
$14.00

Egg omelet, sauteed onions, lettuce, pickles, avocado spread, sourdough crunch, spicy mayo

Sunshine Burrito
$14.00

Sunny side up eggs and goat cheese, roasted sweet potato, pico de gallo, harissa spread

Post Workout Burrito
$15.00

Egg white and feta cheese omelet, roasted sweet potato, fresh kale, creamy balsamic

Israeli Burrito
Israeli Burrito
$15.00

Shakshuka eggs, hash browns, sauteed peppers and onions, hummus, harissa spread

Build Your Own Burrito
$14.00

Omelet Combos & Plates

Build Your Own Omelet Combo
$12.00

Choice of 3 veg omelet, choice of regular or sweet potato hash browns, choice of bagel on the side

Skinny Breakfast
$14.00

Egg white omelet w choice of 3 veg, sweet potato hash browns, low carb 70 calorie bagel

Quinoa Salmon Plate
$16.00Out of stock

Eggs Your Way

2 eggs
$6.00
3 eggs
$8.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brioche Bun (add what you like!)
$4.00
Baguette (add what you like!)
$6.00
MG Sourdough Baguette (add what you like!)
$7.00
Regular Wrap (add what you like!)
$6.00
Whole Wheat Wrap (add what you like!)
$6.00
Croissant (add what you like!)
$5.00

Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast

House-Made Pancakes 3 pc (Dairy)
$12.00

3 house-made batter rich pancakes topped with our own signature pancake syrup, whip cream, and caramelized apples

Belgian Waffles 2 pc (Dairy)
$14.00Out of stock
French Toast (Dairy)
$15.00Out of stock

Just the Bread

Brioche Bun
$3.00
Baguette
$4.00
MG Sourdough Baguette
$5.00

Sides

Side of Hash Browns
$6.00
Side of Sweet Potato Hash Browns
$6.00

Drink Menu

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee (Irving Farm Gotham Roast)
$3.00+
Americano
$4.00+

12oz and 16oz double shot 20oz 2 double shot

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
$5.00+
Latte
$5.50+

12oz latte double shot 16oz latte 2 double shots

Espresso
$3.50
16 Cup Coffee Box
$45.00Out of stock

Ice Coffee

Cold Brew Ice Coffee
$5.50+
Ice Coffee
$5.00+
Iced Americano
$5.00+
Iced Cappuccino
$6.00
Iced Latte
$6.50+

Specialty Ice Coffee

Caramel Craze
Caramel Craze
$7.50

Rich Cold Brew Ice Coffee with loads of caramel. Top with whip cream and dolce de leche drizzle for added decadence!

Hazelnutella
$7.50
Mocha Lovers
$7.50

Specialty Lattes (Hot or Iced)

Caramel Macchiato
$7.50
Dirty Chai
$7.50
Lotus Latte
$7.50
Mocha Latte 16oz
$7.50
Nutella Latte
$7.50
White Chocolate Mocha
$7.50

Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
$7.50+
Iced Sugar Free Sweet Cream Hazelnut Shaken Espresso
$7.50+
Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Shaken Espresso
$7.50+

Signature Blended Frappes

Classic Coffee Frappe
$8.50
Caramel Frappe
$8.50
Chocolate Frappe
Chocolate Frappe
$8.50

Swiss and White Chocolate, blended with milk, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle. Caffeine free!

Lotus Chai Frappe
$8.50
Mocha Frappe
Mocha Frappe
$8.50

Cold brew coffee blended with milk and chocolate, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle

That Frappe
That Frappe
$9.50

Rich espresso double shot blended with vanilla, milk, and Oreo, lined with strawberry fragola, topped with whip cream and dolce de leche drizzle

Classic Coffee Frappe w Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.00

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Chai
$4.00+
Hot Tea 12 oz
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00+
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.50+

Signature Skinny Blended Ice Coffee

HEAVEN IN A CUP
$10.00

Low fat cold brew frozen yogurt blended with espresso, sugar free vanilla, and skim milk

UR MOM
$10.00

Low fat cold brew frozen yogurt blended with decaf espresso shot, sugar free hazelnut, and unsweetened almond milk

Food Menu

Pastries (all baked in house!)

GF Choc. Chip Muffin
$4.00
Low Fat Carrot Muffin
$4.00
Healthy Morning Glory Muffin
$4.00
SF Banana Muffin
$4.00
SF Banana Walnut Muffin
$4.00
SF Cappuccino Chip Muffin
$4.00Out of stock
Cornbread Muffin
$4.00Out of stock
Oreo Caramel Muffin
$5.00
Plain Croissant
$5.00
Chocolate Croissant
$6.00Out of stock

Box of 9 Muffins

Choose any 9 of our signature house baked muffins. Make the perfect gift!
Box of 9 Muffins
$35.00

Toast

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
$10.00

Toasted multigrain sourdough topped with avocado spread, splash olive oil, pinch flaky salt and red pepper flakes, & diced tomato Pico de Gallo

Grab & Go Salad

Quinoa Salad Bowl
Quinoa Salad Bowl
$12.00
Caesar Salad
$14.00Out of stock
Greek Feta Salad Bowl
Greek Feta Salad Bowl
$12.00

Seasoned feta, fresh tomato, red onion & kalamata olives, lemon vinaigrette on the side

Harvest Salad (Sweet Potato, Mushroom & Quinoa)
Harvest Salad (Sweet Potato, Mushroom & Quinoa)
$16.00

Fresh Kale*, roasted sweet potato, mushrooms, and red peppers, pickled red onion, fresh cucumber, roasted chick peas on the side, low fat creamy pesto dressing on the side

Goat Cheese Avocado Salad with Beets
Goat Cheese Avocado Salad with Beets
$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Kale*, cubed avocado, walnuts, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, creamy low fat balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Grab & Go Wraps

Veg Wrap
$12.00Out of stock
Avocado, Goat Cheese, Beet Wrap
$14.00Out of stock
Kale Feta Wrap
$14.00Out of stock

Grab & Go Salmon

Sushi Grade Salmon
Sushi Grade Salmon
$8.00

5 ounce piece of perfectly cooked sushi grade salmon

Teriyaki Salmon (Sushi Grade)
Teriyaki Salmon (Sushi Grade)
$9.00

5 ounce piece of perfectly cooked teriyaki glazed sushi grade salmon

Soft Serve

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream
$4.00+

Low Fat Frozen Yogurt

Cold Brew Frozen Yogurt
$4.00+

Mix Soft Serve

Mini Mix
$4.00
Classic Mix
$6.00
Large Mix
$8.00

Affogato

Vanilla Ice Cream Affogato
$8.00
Cold Brew Frozen Yogurt Affogato
$8.00

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Milk Shake
$8.00+
Cold Brew Frozen Yogurt Milk Shake
$8.00+

Grab & Go Drinks

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water
$3.50

Pellegrino

Pellegrino Flavored
$3.00

Water

Poland Spring Water Bottle
$2.00