That Island Chicken Food Truck Panama City, FL
Entrée
- that single chicken plate$14.00
one bbq chicken served with chop suey noodles with shredded corned beef, steamed rice, and macaroni salad
- that double chicken plate$17.00
two bbq chicken pieces served with chop suey noodles with shredded corned beef, steamed rice, and macaroni salad
- that kids plate$10.00
bite sized bbq chicken served with chop suey noodles with shredded corned beef, steamed rice, and macaroni salad *for kids 10 and under*
- that barbeque rib plate$17.00
three barbeque ribs served with chop suey noodles with shredded corned beef, rice, and macaroni salad
That Island Chicken Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 866-6414
Closed • Opens Saturday at 5PM