Thatcher Hotel 13401 South Highway 101
Cafe Drinks
Espresso
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Café Food
Breakfast
Bacon breakfast sandwich
$11.00
Bacon, egg, housemade biscuit, sharp cheddar, chipolte aoli
Veggie breakfast sandwich
$10.00
egg, caramelized onion, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese, housemade biscut
Breakfast Burrito
$12.00
egg, potato, carmelized onions, bell pepper, crema, cheese wrapped in tortilla
Greek Yogurt bowl
$11.00
granola, honey, fresh berries
Overnight Oats
$8.00
Lunch
Grilled Cheese Panini
$12.00
sharp cheddar, swiss, pesto aoli, sourdough bread
Caprese Panini
$15.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto aoli, balsamic glaze, sourdough bread
Prosciutto Panini
$18.00
Fig preserves, arugula, sliced apple, goat cheese, sourdough bread
Soup
$6.00
Seasonal Soup
Charcuuterie Board
$18.00
Mixed local cheese and meats
Baguette Sandwich Ham
$12.00
Baguette Sandwich Salami
$12.00
Baguette Sandwich Caprese
$10.00
Thatcher Hotel Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 239-4367
13401 South Highway 101, Hopland, CA 95449
Open now • Closes at 4PM