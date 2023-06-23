Thatcher Hotel 13401 South Highway 101

Cafe Drinks

Coffee

Flash Brew Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

Drip Coffee

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Mocha

$5.00+
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.00+

Expresso shaken with brown sugar and cinnamon poured over milk.

Hot Beverages

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Cold Beverages

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Iced tea

$4.00+

Juice

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$5.00+

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Café Food

Breakfast

Bacon breakfast sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, egg, housemade biscuit, sharp cheddar, chipolte aoli

Veggie breakfast sandwich

$10.00

egg, caramelized onion, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese, housemade biscut

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

egg, potato, carmelized onions, bell pepper, crema, cheese wrapped in tortilla

Greek Yogurt bowl

$11.00

granola, honey, fresh berries

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese Panini

$12.00

sharp cheddar, swiss, pesto aoli, sourdough bread

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto aoli, balsamic glaze, sourdough bread

Prosciutto Panini

$18.00

Fig preserves, arugula, sliced apple, goat cheese, sourdough bread

Soup

$6.00

Seasonal Soup

Charcuuterie Board

$18.00

Mixed local cheese and meats

Baguette Sandwich Ham

$12.00

Baguette Sandwich Salami

$12.00

Baguette Sandwich Caprese

$10.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Café Bakery

Pastries

Scone of the Day

$4.50

Caprese Puff Pastry

$7.00

Cookie

$4.00

Danish

$4.50

Muffin

$5.50

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Guave Quesitos

$5.00

Marketplace

Sugar scrub

$8.00

Chili oil large

$35.00

Chili oil small

$18.00

Olive oil

$38.00

Post card

$1.00

Notebook

$3.00