The Cooper
LUNCH
Appetizers
- Empanadas de Picadillo$14.00
cuban style beef empanadas, aji amarillo, cilantro garlic aioli, pickled red cabbage
- General Tso's Cauliflower (cp)$17.00
sweet & spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
- Grilled Spanish Octopus (Lunch)$18.00
roasted fingerling potatoes, roasted tomatoes, crushed olives, chorizo, local greens, salsa verde
- Guacamole$14.00
fresh avocado, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, lime juice, served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips
- Korean Pork Ribs$18.00
24-hour marinated, slow roasted and char-grilled, with kimchee & chili-soy dipping sauce
- Lobster Dumplings$18.00
yuzu butter, japanese bbq sauce, pickled daikon
- Merguez Meatballs$14.00
harissa lamb & pork, whipped feta, tomato, preserved lemon
- PEI Mussels$16.00
white wine, chili, tomato, piquillo pepper, grilled crostini
- Black Truffle Risotto$19.00Out of stock
sourdough bread, marinated tomatoes, basil
- Soup of the Day (cp)$12.00
chef's seasonal selection
- Ricotta Toast$12.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad (cp)$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, pumpernickel croutons, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
- Cooper Chopped Salad$13.00
carrots, asparagus, edamame, chickpeas, tomatoes, manchego cheese, red wine vinaigrette
- Heirloom Tomato Salad (cp)$14.00
persian cucumber, basil, sourdough croutons, vincotto
- Tuna Poke Bowl$21.00
carrot, scallions, cucumber, edamame, avocado, pickled onion, gochujang mayo, sweet soy, sticky rice, crispy wontons, furikake seasoning
- Caesar Salad$13.00
tender hearts of romaine, shaved parmigiano reggiano, white anchovies, garlic & herb croutons
- Southwest Wedge Salad$19.00
red & yellow sliced local tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, pickled red onion, chopped bacon, avocado, roasted corn, poblano ranch dressing
- The "Greek" Chicken Paillard (Lunch)$26.00
a not-so traditional greek salad served with valbreso feta, onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, warm naan bread, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
- Cooper Field Greens$12.00Out of stock
baby greens, radish, carrots, cucumber, grape tomatoes, herb polenta croutons, fig balsamic vinaigrette
Lunch Entrees
- The Cooper Burger$19.00
8oz butcher's blend, lettuce, tomato, aged VT cheddar, secret sauce, griddled challah bun
- Grilled Turkey Burger$17.00
goat cheese, shredded lettuce, oven-roasted tomato, multi-gran kaiser roll
- Local Fish Tacos$20.00
corn tortillas, aji amarillo, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, avocado (grilled or blackened)
- Maple Ginger Glazed Salmon (Lunch)$22.00
cauliflower-vegetable fried rice, edamame puree
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich (cp)$17.00
chili aioli, pickles, arugula, challah bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich (cp)$16.00
cider bbq, celery seed slaw, pickled jalapeno, potato roll
- Carne Asada Steak$34.00
skirt steak, romesco sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, fava beans, chimichurri
- Green Curry (Lunch)$14.00
Eggplant, zucchini, snow peas, scallions, red peppers, summer squash, cashews coconut milk, steamed basmati rice
- Lobster Pasta (cp)$36.00
bucatini pasta, calabrian chili, basil, guanciale, tomato, garlic crumbs
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
golden raisins, cranberries, almonds, baby arugula, tomato, applewood bacon, naan bread
- Shakshuka$17.00
Sides
- Side - Brussels Sprouts (cp)$9.00
- Side - Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Side Avocado*$4.50
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Burger$10.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side Chicken*$8.00
- Side Chop Salad$5.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Side Greek Salad$7.00
- Side Naan$3.00
- Side Octopus*$13.00
- Side of Basmati Rice$5.00
- Side of Broccolini & Shallots$9.00
- Side of Cauliflower Rice$8.00
- Side of Coleslaw$4.00
- Side of Fries$7.00
- Side of Green Beans$9.00
- Side of Grilled Asparagus$9.00
- Side of Roasted Mushrooms$9.00
- Side of Sweet Fries$7.00
- Side of Truffle Fries$9.00
- Side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$8.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Salmon*$12.00
- Side Shrimp*$12.00
- Side Steak*$13.00
- Side Tofu*$6.00
- Side Tuna*$14.00
BEVERAGES ToGo
Non-Alc Bevs
DINNER
Appetizers
- Grilled Spanish Octopus (Dinner)$19.00
roasted fingerling potatoes, crushed olives, andouille, roasted tomatoes, local greens, salsa verde
- Bone Marrow App$18.00
crimini & shiitake mushrooms, fennel-parsley salad
- Tuna Tartare$19.00
green beans, tomato confit, potato, lemon oil, garlic-dijon aioli, hard-boiled egg
- Cooper Slider$5.00Out of stock
caramelized onion, aged cheddar, secret sauce
- AmuseOut of stock
Salads
- Cooper Chopped Salad (Dinner)$15.00
carrot, asparagus, edamame, chickpeas, manchego cheese, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
- Traditional Caesar Salad$14.00
tender hearts of romaine, shaved parmigiano reggiano, white anchovies, garlic & herb croutons
- PF Chopped Salad (cp)$7.00Out of stock
- Grilled Chicken Cobb$23.00
Dinner To Follow
- Jerry's Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf$26.00
green beans & shallots, cheddar mashed potatoes, BBQ sauce
- Murray's Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
broccolini & shallots, yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted chicken jus
- Halibut$44.00
kimchee fried rice, blistered snow peas
- Wagyu Burger$25.00
double cut bacon, smoked mozzarella, bourbon-caramelized onion, steakhouse aioli
- Grouper (cp)$39.00
local black grouper, melted leeks, spinach, fennel-potato chowder
- Green Curry (Dinner)$22.00
Eggplant, zucchini, snow peas, scallions, red peppers, summer squash, cashews coconut milk, steamed basmati rice
- Scallops (cp)$39.00
atlantic scallops a la plancha, chorizo, corn, roasted pepper, chipotle butter, scallions
- Swordfish$36.00
grilled swordfish, fregola sarda, citrus gremolata, cherry tomatoes, olives, aleppo pepper
- Ginger Salmon$34.00
- Lamb$44.00
Sides
- Gluten Free Roll$2.00
- Side - Brussels Sprouts (cp)$9.00
- Side Avocado*$4.50
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Burger$12.00
- Side Chicken*$8.00
- Side Naan$3.00
- Side Octopus*$13.00
- Side of Basmati Rice$5.00
- Side of Broccolini & Shallots$9.00
- Side of Cauliflower Rice$8.00
- Side of Coleslaw$4.00
- Side of Fried Rice$8.00
- Side of Fries$7.00
- Side of Green Beans$9.00
- Side of Grilled Asparagus$9.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese (cp)$8.00
- Side of Roasted Mushrooms$9.00
- Side of Sweet Fries$7.00
- Side of Truffle Fries$9.00
- Side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$8.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Salmon*$12.00
- Side Shrimp*$12.00
- Side Steak*$13.00
- Side Tofu*$6.00
- Side Tuna*$14.00
- SIDE WATERMELON$5.00
- Side Of Meatball$8.00
- Sunny Side Up$5.00
Chophouse
DESSERT
*Dessert*
- D Sp Dessert (cp)$14.00
- BREAD PUDDING$10.00
- Carrot Cake$11.00
layers of house made carrot cake, cream cheese frosting and candied pecans with toasted coconut
- CREME BRULEE$8.00
- Choc Chip Cookie (cp)$10.00
giant cookie, vanilla ice cream on top, hot chocolate fudge
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
ancho chili dusted flourless chocolate cake with whipped cream
- A La Mode$3.00