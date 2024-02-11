The Mason Jar
Featured Items
- Wedgy$8.99
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, chopped smoked bacon, & buttermilk ranch
- Upstate Philly$14.99
Seared chopped sirloin or grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, & onions smothered with provolone cheese on a toasted hogie
- Cobby$13.99
Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, chopped egg, chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue & cheddar cheese presented in a mason jar upside down in a bowl
Food
Starters
- Better Than Potato Skins$9.99
Fried sliced potatoes, hatch chili queso, & chopped bacon drizzled with buttermilk ranch and hot sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
- Cheeseburger Meatballs$11.99
5 Meatballs, diced pickles, & Hatch Chili Queso
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla STUFFED with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions, & shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Deep Fried Pickles$8.99
Southern fried pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch
- Devil Went Down To Greer$8.99
Fried jalapeno poppers stuffed with cheese. Served with sweet chili sauce or buttermilk ranch
- Fried Mozzarella$8.99
Parmesan breaded mozzarella served with marinara or salsa
- Nacho Falls$13.99
Tortilla chips, chili, hatch chili queso, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & sour cream
- Pigs in a blanket$8.99
Hot dog links wrapped in a puff pastry served with homemade honey mustard
- Steak Quesadilla$13.99
- Sweet Caroline$13.99
Buttermilk shrimp, sweet chili sauce, & ranch
Mason Jar Salads
- Cobby$13.99
Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, chopped egg, chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue & cheddar cheese presented in a mason jar upside down in a bowl
- Fancy$13.99
Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced strawberries,blue cheese crumbles, & candied presented in a mason jar served upside down in a bowl
- Wedgy$8.99
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, chopped smoked bacon, & buttermilk ranch
- Plain Jane$4.99+
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, and shredded cheese
Wings and Things
Burgers
- Buffalo Blue Cheese$15.99
Tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with smoked bacon, blue cheese, onion straws, shredded lettuce,and tomato on a potato bun
- Build your own Burger$11.99
- Gurky Turkey$12.99
Turkey Burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes on a potato bun
- Hillbilly Hickory$14.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a potato bun
- Moonshine$15.99
Topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, chili, onion straws, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a potato bun
- Patty Melt$13.99
Topped with grilled onions, choice of cheese, served on texas toast
- The Hangover$15.99
Topped with American cheese, over easy egg, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce,tomato, and onion on a potato bun
- The Mason Jar$13.99
Topped with American Cheese, shredded lettuce , and tomato on a potato bun
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shreeded lettuce, tomato with buttermilk ranch or blue cheese
- Mason Jar Chicken Club$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, american cheese, homemade honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun
- Messy Pig$13.99
Slow smoked pork topped with hatch chili queso, pickled jalapenos, and a signature bbq sauce on a potato bun
- Mother Clucker$14.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders or grilled breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and tomato drizzeled with ranch or blue cheese on potato bun
- Shrimp Po' Boy Wrap$13.99
Buttermilk shrimp, remoulade, shreeded lettuce & tomato
- Upstate Chicken Philly$13.99
- Upstate Philly$14.99
Seared chopped sirloin or grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, & onions smothered with provolone cheese on a toasted hogie
Entrees
- Bacon Wrapped Pork Filet$17.99Out of stock
Two bacon wrapped pork tenderloin drizzled with sweet chili sauce, cheese grits, and carmelized carrots
- Chicken Pot Pie$15.99
Diced chicken breast, mixed veggies in a cream sauce. Topped with oven baked crust served with a salad
- Good Gracious$14.99
Creamy white cheddar macaroni & cheese topped with slow smoked pulled pork & pickled jalapenos drizzled with signature bbbq sauce
- Lemon Chicken$12.99
Chicken breast in a lemon sauce served with fried sliced potatoes & baby carrots
- Seaside$18.99
Grilled and seasoned Alaskan salmon served with a grilled grit cake & fried balsamic parmesan brussel sprouts
- Shrimp & Grits$17.99
Cheese grits, buttermilk shrimp, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, hatch chili queso, & bacon brussel sprouts
- The Blakley$17.99
Tender marinated pub steak, sauteed mushrooms & onions served with handcut fries or green beans
- Yard Bird Basket$14.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders, southern fried, served with fries and honey mustard
Dessert
Sides
Brunch
Sunday Meat and 2
Specials
Catering Platters
Beverage
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Hot Tea Chamomile$3.50
- Hot Tea Earl Grey$3.50
- Lemonade$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Sierra Mist$2.75
- Soda Water$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Mocktail$6.00