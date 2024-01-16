The 664-new
Appetizers
Bar Snacks
Beers
- Bud Light$3.50
- Bud Weiser$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Carbliss$4.25
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Coors Lite$3.50
- Corona$4.00
- Cut Water Margarita$3.00
- Jack Daniels wine cooler$3.75
- Mikes$3.75
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Light$3.50
- Mini Corona$2.50
- Stella Artois$4.00
- Twisted Tea$3.75
- Ultra$3.75
- Ultra Infusions$4.00
- White Claw$3.75
- Guinness$4.00
- party drinks$5.00
- car bomb$6.00
- jello shot$2.00
- Bud Light$14.00
- Bud Wieser$14.00
- Busch Light$14.00
- Coors Banquet$14.00
- Coors Light$14.00
- Corona$16.00
- Miller High Life$14.00
- Miller Light$14.00
- Stella Artois$16.00
- Ultra$15.00
- $16 bucket$16.00
- $18 bucket$18.00
breakfast
Burgers
Dinners
Drinks
HH/Special Drinks
- margarita$4.00
- red beer$2.50
- blood mary$4.00
- wine$4.25
- bomb shots$5.00
- jello shot$1.50
- busch$2.50
- budweiser$2.50
- bud light$2.50
- coors$2.50
- coors banquet$2.50
- miller light$2.50
- ultra$2.75
- ultra infusion$3.00
- corona$2.75
- mikes$2.75
- white claw$2.75
- twisted tea$2.75
- jack daniels wine cooler$2.75
- miller high life$2.75
- beer bucket$16.00
- beer bucket special$18.00
- mimosas$5.00
- stella$3.00
Kids Meals
liquor
- Amaretto$3.75
- Apple pucker$3.75
- Bacardi$3.75
- Baileys$4.50
- Barton Gin$3.75
- Bomb Shot$4.00
- Bullet$4.25
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.00
- Caliber Gin$3.75
- Captain Morgan$4.25
- Castillo Rum$3.75
- Chase Bourbon$4.00
- Chase Vodka$4.00
- Crown$4.25
- Crown Apple$4.50
- crown carmel$5.00
- Crown Vanilla$4.50
- Dough Ball$5.00
- Dr McGillicuddy's Grape$4.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry$4.00
- Fireball$3.50
- Four Rose$4.50
- Grey Goose$5.00
- Hennessy$5.00
- Jack$4.25
- Jack Honey$4.50
- Jager$4.50
- Jameson$4.00
- Jim Beam$4.00
- Jimador$4.00
- Jose Gold$4.00
- Jose Silver$4.00
- Kahlua$3.75
- LeRoux Brandy$3.75
- Makers Mark$4.50
- Malibu$4.00
- Maui Blue$3.75
- Maui Tropical$3.75
- Montezuma Tequila$3.75
- Patron$5.00
- Peach Schnapps$3.75
- Pickle shot$4.00
- Reyka$4.25
- Rum Chata$4.00
- Sailor Jerry's$4.00
- Seagram 7$4.00
- Skol Vodka$3.75
- Skrewball$5.00
- Smirnoff Citrus Vodka$3.75
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Spicy pickle shot$4.00
- Tanqueray Gin$4.00
- Titos$4.00
- Triple Sec$3.75
- UV Blue$4.00
- UV Cake$4.00
- Watermelon pucker$3.75
- Windsor$3.75
- Rumplemintz$4.00
- Ol' Smokey$4.50
Noon Special
Sandwiches
Sides
Special
weekly specials
- monday night burger$5.00
- monday night cheeseburger$5.25
- beef taco$2.00
- chicken taco$2.00
- rotell taco$2.50
- cheese quesadilla$6.50
- chicken quesadilla$7.50
- taco salad$9.00
- chips and queso$5.50
- side of rice$1.50
- enchilada meal$10.00
- Philly Wrap$12.00
- BLT$12.00
- Southwest$12.00
- Buffalo$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
- Prime Sandwich$16.50
- Sm Prime$23.50
- lg prime$28.50
The 664-new Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 459-0272
Closed