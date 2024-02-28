The Acai Spot NEW
- Signature Bowl$15.24
Coconut flakes, almonds, peanut butter, nutella, strawberries and bananas. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- The Brazilian Bowl$15.24
Açai, strawberries, kiwi, banana-condensed milk drizzle topped with a Brazilian ground peanut candy. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Acai con Coco$15.24
Half açai base Half coconut-topped with strawberries, banana, granola, peanut butter and honey drizzle. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Frutti Bowl$15.24
Açai, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, honey drizzle and goji berries. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Isla Bowl$15.24
Açai, strawberries, banana, blueberries, topped with condensed milk drizzle, Nutella and granola. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Fresa Bowl$15.24
Açai, strawberries, blueberries, white chocolate chip minis, and topped with a condensed milk drizzle. Note; we may substitute white chocolate chips with regular milk chocolate if we are limited. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Rio Bowl$15.24
Acai, fresh pineapple, kiwi, shredded coconut, condensed milk drizzle and paçoca on top (ground peanut candy). Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Muscle Up Bowl$15.24
Acai with your choice of chocolate or vanilla whey isolate protein or vanilla in the center. Topped with fresh banana, blueberries, granola, and almond butter. Please specify protein flavor in notes. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
- Honey Bee Bowl$15.24
This bowl is Gluten free and Dairy free (no powdered milk in center). Acai, pineapples, banana, topped with granola and organic honey drizzle.
- Bom Dia Bowl$15.24
Acai base, strawberries bananas, granola peanut butter and honey drizzle. Contains powdered milk in center* unless otherwise specified.
Salads
- The Açai Spot Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, feta, red onions, feta, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts and dried cranberries topped with grilled chicken. Dressing; Spicy jalapeño vinaigrette
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.99
Spring mix blend with feta, chopped red onion, grilled chicken grape tomatoes and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.