The Alcove 116 South Main Street
Appetizers
- Spinach Fromage$12.00
Blend of Cheese and Spinach served with Toasted Flatbread.
- Crab Dip$14.00
White Cheddar, Toasted Parmesan Bread Crumbs, served with Toasted Flatbread.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Ginger Poached Oishii Shrimp with Cocktail and Louie Sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp$16.00
Fried Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Mae Ploy Aioli, and Toasted Sesame Seeds.
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
A Variety of Cured Meats and Cheese served with Apple, Honeycomb, Cherry Chutney, and Crostini.
Soup
Salad
- House Salad$9.00
A Blend of Living Lettuces, Cheddar, Cucumber, Tomato, and Croutons. Served with Golden Balsamic Dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Asiago & Parmesan Cheese, Lemon, Parmesan Crisp and Croutons. Served with House-Made Caesar Dressing.
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Tomato. Served with a Dressing of your Choice.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Egg and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with a Dressing of your Choice.
- Spinach Salad$15.00
Spinach and Frisee, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Goat Cheese, Red Onion and Toasted Walnuts. Served with Golden Balsamic Dressing.
Entrees
- Filet Mignon$50.00
7oz. Choice center cut Filet, served with Demi-Glace and a side of your choice.
- Bone Out Ribeye$45.00
16oz. Hand Cut Ribeye from Halpern's Farm. Served with a side of your choice.
- Hanger Steak$38.00
Coffee Crusted Hanger, served with Demi-Glace and a side of your choice.
- Salmon Oscar$34.00
Norwegian sustainable Salmon, served with Truffle Risotto and Asparagus. Topped with Crab Meat and Béarnaise Sauce.
- Sake Sea Bass$42.00
Sake & Soy marinated Chilean Sea Bass with Shrimp Dumplings. Served in a Shiso Broth with Sautéed Carrot, Mushroom, Leeks, and Spinach.
- Scallops$35.00
Large Sea Scallops, Pan Seared and served with Truffle Risotto and Asparagus.