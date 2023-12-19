Skip to Main content
The Alley 601 Chateau Dr
Quarterdeck
Steel and Timber
Beer
Cocktails
Liquor
Soft Drinks
Snacks
Quarterdeck
Beer
Draft Beer
$4.50
Bottled Beer
$4.00
Canned Beer
$4.00
Pitcher Beer
$15.00
Bucket Beer
$24.00
Cocktails
Mixed Drinks
$4 Cocktail
$4.00
$5 Cocktail
$5.00
$6 Cocktail
$6.00
$8 Cocktail
$8.00
Liquor
Shot Well
$3.00
Shot Call
$4.00
Shot Shelf
$8.00
Tall Well
$5.00
Tall Call
$6.00
Tall Shelf
$14.00
Soft Drinks
Fountain
$3.00
Bottled
$4.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Snacks
Popcorn
$3.00
Chips
$2.00
Steel and Timber
Axe Throwing
Axe Throwing: Half Hour ($10)
$10.00
Axe-Throwing: One Hour ($20)
$20.00
The Alley 601 Chateau Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 771-7760
601 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE 68005
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
