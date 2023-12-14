The Alley Cafe 201 Gordon St
Sandwiches
- Sloppy Joe$10.00
- 2 Scoops of Chicken or Pimento Cheese$10.00
- Blackened Turkey$10.00
- Oven Roasted Gold Turkey$10.00
- Rotisserie Chicken$10.00
- Top Round Roast Beef$10.00
- Beef Bologna$10.00
- Tavern Ham$10.00
- Meatball$10.00
- Pimento Cheese$10.00
- Chicken Salad$10.00
- PB&J$4.00
- Veggie$10.00
- Club Sandwich$10.00
Ham Turkey Bacon on bread of choice
Appetizers
Franks
Desserts
The Alley Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 375-1000
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM