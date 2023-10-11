Skip to Main content
The Artist Vibez Cafe
Food
Beverages
BAR
Taco Tuesday Menu (Dinner)
Sides
Food
Taco Tuesday Menu (Dinner)
Beef Tacos
$6.00
3 total
Salmon Tacos
$12.00
3 total
Shrimp Tacos
$12.00
3 total
Vegan Tacos
$10.00
6 total
Mild Wings
$8.00
6 total
Hot Wings
$8.00
6 total
Crinkle Garlic Fries
$4.50
Sides
Crinkle Garlic Fries
$4.50
Beverages
The Starburst
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.50
Orange Juice
$2.75
BAR
Cocktails
The Smily J
$10.00
Happy Vibes
$10.00
Liquor
New Amsterdam
$8.00
Bacardi
$7.00
1800 Pineapple
$10.00
Jose Cuervo Margarita
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Hennesey
$10.00
Bottle Beer
Corona
$6.50
Heinekin
$7.00
MODELO
$7.00
The Artitst Vibez Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(948) 203-9952
2200 Colonial Avenue Suite 20, Norfolk, VA 23517
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 12PM
All hours
Order online
