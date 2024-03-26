Skip to Main content
The Atlantic Crossing 7200 Woodlawn Ave. NE
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
The Atlantic Crossing 7200 Woodlawn Ave. NE
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Appetizers
Soup and Salad
Sandwiches & More
Entrees
Desserts
Sides
Appetizers
Sausage Rolls
$9.00
Chicken Wings
$20.00
1/2 Chicken Wing
$14.00
Hummus Platter
$14.00
Pretzel
$12.00
Out of stock
Poutine
$14.00
Side Sauce
$0.75
Soup and Salad
Cup Crab Bisque
$10.00
Out of stock
Bowl Crab Bisque
$16.00
Out of stock
Cup French Onion
$8.00
Bowl French Onion
$14.00
House Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$14.00
Bacon Chicken Avocado Salad
$18.00
Spinach Salad
$14.00
Sandwiches & More
Chicken Bacon Pesto Sandwich
$18.00
Rueben
$19.00
Tuna Sandwich
$22.00
Steak Sandwich
$26.00
Out of stock
Dungeness Crab Roll
$28.00
AC Burger
$18.00
Lamb Burger
$21.00
Fish & chips
$21.00
Entrees
Shepherds Pie
$24.00
British Bangers
$22.00
Crab Cakes
$32.00
Out of stock
Steak Frites
$28.00
Out of stock
Desserts
Bread Pudding
$14.00
Out of stock
Guinness Brownie Sundae
$14.00
Out of stock
Sides
Side Fries
$8.00
Side Mash potato & Gravy
$8.00
Side Sauce
$0.75
Side Banger
$5.00
Side Onion Gravy
$3.00
Side Brown Gravy
$3.00
The Atlantic Crossing 7200 Woodlawn Ave. NE Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 729-6266
7200 Woodlawn Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement