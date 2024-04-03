The B Birria & Burgers Arp
Entree
- Keto Tacos$13.27
- Kid Burger$9.77
- Loaded Fries$13.77
- Flour Birria Tacos$13.77
- Birria Grilled Cheese W/FF$10.27
- Birria Mac$9.27
- Al La Carte birria Taco$3.27
Single Taco a La Carte
- Kids Half Order Tacos$6.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese with fries$6.27
for children 12 and under ONLY
- #4 The B W/FF$14.27
Our new Signarure burger topped with Birria style Meat, bacon, cheeses, grilled onions and chipotle
- #3 Quesadilla Burger W/FF$12.27
Burger done Quesadilla Style between two crispy flour tortillas wih fresh cut fries
- #2 Bubba Burger W/FF$9.77
Build your own Burger with fresh cut fries
- #1 Birria Tacos$11.77
4 Beef or Pork Quesabirria Tacos
- Ramen$8.77
- The Bowl$10.77
Rice, Beans, Corn, Gabriel Ranch Premium Beef Birria or Pork Birria, Mozzarella, cilantro, tomatoes, onions
- PAY IT FORWARD$0.01
If you're purchasing a meal to donate to someone in need, please click this option. Thank you so much for PAYING IT FORWARD!!
Side
Drink
- Fountain Soda$2.27+
- Tea$2.27+
- Jarrito Bottle$2.77Out of stock
- Large Mexican Coke$4.20Out of stock
- Dr Pepper Bottle$2.77Out of stock
- Regular Topo Chico$3.00
- Bottle Water$1.50Out of stock
- Small Mexican Coke$2.75Out of stock
- 24 oz Agua Fresca$3.00Out of stock
- Kids fountain.$1.25
- 32 oz Agua Fresca$4.50Out of stock
- Lg Fanta$3.50Out of stock
Dessert
Merchandise
The B Locations and Ordering Hours
Arp
(903) 574-6421
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM
413 South Main St
(903) 881-5150
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM