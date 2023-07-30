The Back Alley Market
Kitchen
Cookbooks
Big Dips: Cheese, Salsa, Pesto, Hummus
$16.99
Bites On A Board
$26.99
Dutch Oven Camp Cooking
$17.99
Flatbread: Toppings, Dips and Drizzles
$15.99
Cookin' Louisiana by Kevin Belton
$28.00
Muffins, New Edition
$15.99
The Art of Wood-fired Cooking
$19.99
Wild Bread: Sourdough Reinvented
$26.99
Southern Traditions Cookbook
$37.99
Mugs/Glasses
Coffee Is Good For The Heart...
$10.00
LA Words Mug
$10.00
Crazy Stemless Wine Glass
$14.00
Cajun Wineaux Stemless Wine Glass
$14.00
I Just Want To Be a Stay At Home Dog Mom
$10.00
I Never Said I Would Die Without Coffee...
$10.00
Aurora Reactive Glaze Mug 16 oz
$10.00
Horizon Reactive Glase Mug 16 oz
$10.00
Marina Gala Mug 14 oz
$10.00
Ochre Etch Mug 14 oz
$10.00
Slate Blue Etch Mug 14 oz
$10.00
Terracotta Gala Mug 14 oz
$10.00
White Gala Mug 14 oz
$10.00
Etch Jade Mug
$10.00
Gala Cloud Mug
$10.00
Paper Goods
Soap
Towels
All Food Must Go To The Lab...
$13.00
Alligator Words Towel
$13.00
Any Friend Of Coffee...
$13.00
Bee Kind...
$13.00
Crawfish Towel
$13.00
Delta Blues Towel
$13.00
Dog Mom Towel
$13.00
Gumbo Towel
$13.00
I Do Not Have Ducks... Towels
$13.00
I'm Having Fruit Salad...
$13.00
If You Have To Ask...
$13.00
LA Pelican State Towel
$13.00
Louisiana Puzzle Towel
$13.00
Louisiana Words Towel
$13.00
My Cooking Is So Awesome...
$13.00
No Matter What Life Throws At You...
$13.00
One Glass of Wine Away...
$13.00
Pinch Peel Eat Towel
$13.00
Teachers Are Superheroes
$13.00
When You Hear A Southern Girl Yell...
$13.00
Who Dat Towel
$13.00
Wine Gets Better With Time
$13.00
You Will Always Be The Sister...
$13.00
Utensils
Bamboo Salt Spoon
$4.00
Gumbo Spoons Ca Cest Bon Set/4
$28.00
Louisiana Cookie Cutter Set/4
$12.00
Roux Spoon Right Handed
$39.00
Spatula Gold Handle
$8.99
Silicone Basting Brush
$7.99
Silicone Utensil Holder
$7.99
Silicone Spoons
$7.99
Good Food Oven Mitt
$16.99
Thankful Oven Mitt
$16.99
Cook Eat Gather Oven Mitt
$16.99
Life Is Sweet Oven Mitt
$16.99
Reusable Zipper Storage Bags
$11.99
Home & Garden
Tote Bags
Wood Blocks
Being A Mother... 10x10
$26.00
Caution - Dog Can't Hold Its Licker 14x6
$24.00
Controlling My Tongue...
$14.00
Expect Miracles
$14.00
Faith
$14.00
I Do Not Have Ducks... Wood Blocks
$14.00
I'm Not Bossy...
$14.00
Love Louisiana 10x10
$26.00
Magnolia Art Block
$15.00
Mom, I'm Sorry For All The Dumb Stuff... 6x14
$26.99
Mr & Mrs 10x10
$26.00
Pelican Art Block
$15.00Out of stock
Simply Blessed
$14.00
Welcome To Our Backyard Bar & Grill 14x6
$24.00
Health & Beauty
Bath
Lotion
La Belle Goat Milk Lotion 1 oz tube
$4.25
Lemon & Lavender Goat Milk Lotion 1 oz tube
$4.25
Lemon & Lavender Goat Milk Lotion 2 oz bottle
$6.95
Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Goat Milk Lotion 1 oz tube
$4.25
Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Goat Milk Lotion 2 oz bottle
$6.95
Organic Tallow Balm
$28.00
SS Plain Goat Milk Lotion 2 oz bottle
$6.95
Sunday Beach Goat Milk Lotion 1 oz tube
$4.25
White Tea Goat Milk Lotion 1 oz tube
$4.25
Soap
Cedar Vanilla Porter Soap
$8.25
Dark Forest Soap
$8.25
Dish Soap Cube - Basil & Mint
$8.00
Dish Soap Cube - Lemongrass
$8.00
Lady Grey w/Bergamot & Lavender Soap
$8.25
Lemon & Lavender Hand Soap 8 oz bottle
$11.95
Luffa Soap - Lavender
$7.25
Luffa Soap - Little Black Dress
$7.25
Luffa Soap - The Perfect Man
$7.25
Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Hand Soap 8 oz bottle
$11.95
Rosehip & Geranium Soap
$8.25
White Tea Hand Soap 8 oz bottle
$11.95
Food
Baked Goods
Buttermilk Biscuits Frozen
$10.55Out of stock
Cheese & Chive Biscuits Frozen
$10.55
Cinnamon Biscuits Frozen
$11.35
Sharp Cheddar Biscuits Frozen
$10.55
Gluten Free Biscuits Frozen
$16.55
Biscuit Mix
$8.25
Gluten Free Biscuit Mix
$15.25
Cheese Crisps
$11.25
Banana Bread Minis
$1.00
Pound Cake Slices
$1.25
Sourdough Pizza Dough
$5.00
Sourdough Artisan Loaf (large)
$11.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookies Frozen
$9.99
Sourdough Tin Loaf (small)
$10.00
Condiments
Blue Cheese Dressing 12 oz
$6.35
Momofuku Chili Crunch
$13.70
Ranch Dressing 12 oz
$5.47
Sweet BBQ Sauce
$6.25Out of stock
Raspberry Chipotle Finishing Sauce
$9.95Out of stock
Garlic Dip
$5.50
Chipotle Dip
$5.50
Spinach Dip
$5.50
Green Chile Queso 8 oz
$6.75
Blackberry Jam
$14.49
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam
$14.49
Outback Farms Salsa
$8.95
SCF Raw Honey
$15.00
Tamari
$12.00
Dairy
Desserts
Honey
Blackland Prairie Wildflower Honey
$14.75
Fiery Sweet Mesquite Honey
$14.75Out of stock
Lucky Lime & Sea Salt Honey
$14.75
Pure Honey Sticks 10/pack
$6.30
Raw Honey Trio
$27.30
Tuscan Blue Rosemary & Pepper Honey
$14.75
FRF Raw & Unfiltered Honey
$12.00
Lucky Lime & Sea Salt Honey Mini
$6.50
Fiery Sweet Mesquite Honey Mini
$6.50
Tuscan Blue Rosemary & Pepper Honey Mini
$6.50
Blackland Prairie Wildflower Honey Mini
$6.50
Hot Sauce
Meats
44 Farms Prime Beef Hot Dog
$13.50
Angus Smashburger Patties 4 pk
$8.98
Brisket Boudin Ready For Grill 5 pk
$25.00Out of stock
Brisket Enchiladas
$18.00
Duroc/Yorkshire Pork Frenched 10-bone Rack
$71.00
The Frenched Pork Rack comes from the rib area of the loin, which contains a bit more fat making it super flavorful and tender. An impressive centerpiece roast that is easy to prepare whether roasted in the oven or on the grill.
Country Pleasin' Jalapeno Cheese Sausage
$7.37
Country Pleasin' Original Smoked Sausage
$6.80
Pork Belly
$10.00
Duroc Pork Chops
$9.86
Ribeye Steaks
$16.99
Tri-tip Upper Choice
$12.99Out of stock
Ground Beef 3BF
$9.75
Pork Breakfast Sausage 3BF
$7.55
Chickens Whole 3BF
$6.00
Chicken Enchiladas Large
$16.00
Turkey Pot Pie Feeds 2-3
$19.00Out of stock
Natchitoches Meat Pies Mini 12 pk
$13.70Out of stock
Natchitoches Meat Pies Large 12 pk
$26.50Out of stock
Pork Enchiladas
$16.00
Flat Iron Steak 8 oz
$12.95
Hanger Steak 8 oz
$14.95
Flank Steak 8 oz
$15.25
Boneless Short Rib 8 oz
$14.95
Tenderized Round Steak 3BF
$11.25
Stew Meat 3BF
$9.75
Turkey/Cheddar Sandwich on Wheatberry
$6.99
Chicken Enchiladas Small
$12.00
Brisket Tips & Gravy
$26.95
Fresh Duroc St Louis Style Ribs
$10.49
JAC's Smoked Sausage 3 links
$10.39
JAC's Jalapeno Cheese Sausage 3 links
$10.39
Shepherd's Pie (Large)
$28.95
Shepherd's Pie (Small)
$11.99
Half Chicken w/Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$16.25
Beef Tips & Mashed Potatoes (Large)
$26.95
Beef Tips & Mashed Potatoes (Small)
$14.99
Oils/Vinegars
Pasta
Chickpea & Turmeric Pasta
$5.25
Garlic Herb Pappardelle Pasta
$5.25
Golden Egg Pappardelle Pasta
$5.25
Red Lentil & Sweet Potato Pasta
$5.25
Spinach Futtuccine Pasta
$5.25
Marinara Sauce
$9.65
Spicy Soy Noodles 5 pk
$13.00
Spicy Soy Noodles Single
$3.00
Soy & Scallion Noodles 5 pk
$13.00
Soy & Scallion Noodles Single
$3.00
Pickles
Bob's Pickles - Sweet/Mild
$9.00
Bob's Pickles - Sweet/Spicy
$9.00
Laffitte's Cajun Pickles
$10.25
Laffitte's Candied Jalapenos
$8.00
Laffitte's Jalapeno Relish
$8.25
Laffitte's Sweet Pickle Relish
$5.85
Mickles Pickles Crawpickles
$10.00
Mickles Pickles Not Hot Jalapenos
$10.00
MIckles Pickles Original Pickles
$10.00
Mickles Pickles Original Relish
$10.00
Wendy's Cowgirl Cajun Okra
$9.00
Produce
Golden Glory
$2.25
Green Bell Peppers
$2.00
Habanero Peppers
$5.00
Isolate Melons
$7.00
Jalapenos Pint
$5.00
Jalapenos Quart
$6.00
Onions Loose
$2.25
Patty Pan Squash
$2.25
Potatoes Loose
$2.25
Purple Onions Bagged
$8.00
Red Potatoes Bagged
$8.00
Shishito Peppers
$6.00
Watermelons
$12.00
White Onions Bagged
$8.00
White Potatoes Bagged
$8.00
Yellow Squash
$2.25
Zucchini
$2.25
Butternut Squash
$2.75
Celebrity Tomatoes
$2.35
Cherry Tomatoes Pint
$8.00
Purple Cherokee Tomatoes
$3.25
Malibar Spinach Fresh
$6.00
Garlic Chives
$5.00
Rice Products
Seasonings
Black Garlic
$14.99
Black Garlic Salt
$13.66
Cajun Power Cajun Seasoning
$7.65
Cajun Power Chocolate Sweet Treat
$7.65
Flake Sea Salt Bag
$15.76
Italian Fine Sea Salt
$9.46
Original Smoked Sea Salt
$10.25
Salt N Pepper Smoked Sea Salt
$10.25
Sea Salt - Garlic Infused
$10.00
Sea Salt - Original
$15.00
Sea Salt - Rosemary Infused
$10.25
Smoked Turbinado Cane Sugar
$10.25
Smokehouse Blend Smoked Sea Salt
$10.25
Tellicherry Peppercorn Grinder
$11.56
Sides & Salads
Baked Beans
$5.00
Breakfast Hash
$9.00
Chicken Salad
$9.25
House Salad
$5.25
Kale Salad w/Creamy Lemon Dressing
$5.25
Mac & Cheese Serves 2
$6.25
Mac & Cheese Serves 4-6
$19.25
Pasta Salad
$4.25
Potato Salad
$4.75Out of stock
Snack Box
$10.00Out of stock
Twice Baked Potato
$8.50Out of stock
Corn Ribs
$10.00
Kale Salad (Large)
$9.95
Turkey Club Salad w/Ranch Dresing
$9.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich on Wheatberry
$9.25
Mashed Potatoes
$10.95
Chicken Salad Salad
$9.59
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$11.55
Street Corn Medley
$10.99
Fresh Green Beans
$7.99
Kale Salad w/Chicken
$12.95
Snack Mixes/Crackers
Asiago Cheese Straws 6.5 oz
$8.50
Cheddar Cheese Straws 6.5 oz
$8.50
Lemon Straws 6.5 oz
$8.50
Mudpuppies 5.5 oz
$8.50
Potato Chips
$2.50
Spicy Crackers
$3.00
Sriracha Cheese Straws 3.5 oz
$5.25
Three Cheese Cheese Straws 6.5 oz
$8.50
Wicked Minis Cajun Creole Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Minis Chili Cheese Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Minis Crushed Red Pepper Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Minis Garden Dill Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Minis Garlic Parmesan Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Minis Jalapeno Cheddar Crackers
$4.99
Wicked Mix Chocolate Laced
$7.99
Wicked Mix Smoky Hot Chipotle
$7.99
Wicked Mix Spicy Original
$7.99
Pork Skins Gallon Bag
$6.95
Drinks
Coffee Beans
Soft Drinks
Barq's Red Creme Soda Bottle
$2.89
Barq's Root Beer Bottle
$2.89
BODYARMOR Watermelon Strawberry Bottle
$3.99
Boylan Black Cherry Bottle
$3.50
Boylan Cane Cola Bottle
$3.50
Boylan Natural Creme Soda Bottle
$3.50
Boylan Natural Root Beer Bottle
$3.50
Boylan Orange Soda Bottle
$3.50
Coke Bottle
$2.89
Coke Mexico Glass Bottle
$3.50
Coke Zero Sugar Bottle
$2.89
Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle
$2.89
Dr. Pepper Bottle
$2.89
King Springs Water
$2.89
Monster Energy Drink Can
$3.99
Powerade Fruit Punch Bottle
$2.89
Sprite Bottle
$2.89
Sprite Mexico Glass Bottle
$3.50
Abita Root Beer
$2.99
The Back Alley Market Location and Ordering Hours
(318) 570-2194
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM