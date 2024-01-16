The Bagel Authority
Breakfast
- #1: Lox Bagel$8.95
Lox, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
- #2: Beach Bagel$3.95
Plain Cream Cheese, Cinnamon-Sugar
- #3: The Local$6.95
Scrambled Egg, Bacon, American Cheese
- #4: Real McCoy$7.95
Sausage, Bacon, Egg Patty, Smoked Cheddar
- #5: Denver$6.95
Ham, Egg Patty, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Meunster Cheese
- #6: New Yorker$6.95
Pastrami, Egg Patty, Swiss Cheese
- Hashbrown$1.95
Lunch
- New Bagel of the Month Coming Friday!!!$9.95
Chicken Coated with Buffalo Sauce then topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles along with traditional celery and carrot slices.
- #1: The Five Mile$8.95
Turkey, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Colby Cheese, Smoked Cheddar, Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- #2: Cougar Club$8.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Colby Cheese, Mayo
- #3: Riverside Ave$8.95
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Provolone, Sprouts, Avacado, Mustard
- #4: Italian Job$7.95
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Yellow Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing
- #5: Porker$7.95
Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Olives, BBQ Sauce
- #6: Mustache Ride$8.95
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Sprouts, Olives, Yellow Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing, Parm Peppercorn Dressing
- #7: The Eagle$7.95
Roast Beef, Smoked Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish, Mayo
- #8: Bulldog$7.95
Roast Beef, Swiss, Yellow Onions, Mustard
- #9: Sprague Ave$7.95
Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Parm Peppercorn Dressing
- #10: Pizza$7.95
Pepperoni, Provolone, Pizza Sauce
- #11: The Vandal$7.95
Pastramie, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish
- #12: Grand Salami$7.95
Salami, Pepperoni, Bacon, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Avocado, Parm Peppercorn Dressing
- #13: Greek$7.95
Cream Cheese, Feta, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives
Soup
- Chicken and Wild Rice 12oz$6.00
It’s the soup of the day. We change it up daily.
- Chicken and Wild Rice 16oz$8.00
It’s the soup of the day. We change it up daily.
- Combo: Steamy Cheesy Bagel and 12oz Soup$12.00
chewy, melty, deliciousness... pick a bagel & a cheese. Served with our homemade Soup Of The Day!
Bagels, Bulk Bagels and Schmears
- Bagel$3.45
Pick Your Bagel Type!
- Bagel with Schmear$3.95
Let us know your bagel and Schmear type!
- (12) Dozen Bagels (30% Discount)$30.00
Your choice of any of the following; Plain, Everything, Sesame, Asiago, Garlic and Multi Grain Oat
- (6) Half Dozen (20% Discount)$20.00
- Large Schmear (8oz)$5.95
Choose Between; Chive, Veggie, Jalapeño, Plain and Honey Maple-Nut.
- Small Schmear (4oz)$2.95
Lotus Energy Italian Soda
Chips, Cookies, And Pickles
Soda Bottles and Cans
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Fanta Orange$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Monster$2.75
- Monster SF$2.75
- Red Bull$3.00
- Red Bull SF$3.00
- Peace Tea Caddy Shack$2.50
- Peace Tea Razzleberry$2.50
- Peace Tea Just Peachy$2.50
- Dasani Water$2.00
- Aha Lime+Watermelon$2.00
- Aha Blueberry+Pomegranate$2.00