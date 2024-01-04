Skip to Main content
The Bagel Club - Downtown
The Bagel Club - Downtown 186 ne 3rd Ave
Food
Beverages
Market
Build Your Own
Cold Stuff
Hot Stuff
Sweets
Food
Build Your Own
B.Y.O.B.
$3.00
Cold Stuff
Avoca-Duh
$12.00
Super Nova
$16.00
Spicy Nova
$16.00
Tuna Matata
$14.00
Turkey Avo
$16.00
Hot Stuff
Egg Me Baby
$10.00
B.E.C
$14.00
The Rizzo
$15.00
The Club Bagel
$15.00
The Melted Tuna
$14.00
Sweets
BlueBerry Muffin
$5.00
Choc Chip Muffin
$5.00
2x Choc Chip Muffin
$5.00
Cinnabunn
$5.00
Beverages
Coffee and Tea
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Double Espresso
$4.00
Americano
$4.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Cappucino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Chait Latte
$7.00
Matcha Latte
$8.00
Chagaccino
$9.00
Iced Caramel Drizzle
$7.00
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
$8.00
Iced Mocha Latte
$8.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Hot Tea (MISSING FLAVOR CHOICES)
$4.00
Juices, Soda and Water
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Zephyhills Water Bottle
$2.00
San Pellegrino
$6.00
Martinelli Apple Juice
$4.00
Dr. Browns Cream Soda
$2.75
Dr. Browns Diet Cream Soda
$2.75
305 Squeezed Juices
$6.75
Redbull
$5.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Gatorade
$4.00
Market
Market Items
One Bagel
$2.00
A Half Dozen Bagels
$14.00
A Dozen Bagels
$24.00
Out of stock
Cream Cheese (8oz)
$6.00
Cream Cheese (Single)
$3.00
Veggies
$15.00
Deli By the Pound
The Bagel Club - Downtown 186 ne 3rd Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 558-5175
186 ne 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Open now
• Closes at 2PM
All hours
