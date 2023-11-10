The Baked Potato Factory 10008 Two Notch Rd Suite A
Signature Baked Potatoes
- Clever Spud$11.99
- Everything But A Napkin$13.99
- It's Hot Hot$12.99
- Kicking Mac N Cheesy Please$12.99
- Meatball Mania$12.99
- Nacho Average Spud$11.99
- Nothing Special$6.99
- Paw Paw's Tater$11.99
- Side Chick$11.99
- So So Southern$11.99
- Texas Way$13.99
- The Philly Philly$12.99
- The Smackin' Chicken$13.99
- The Veggie Everything$11.99
Hotdogs
Drinks
Build Your Own
- Alfredo Sauce$1.50
- Bacon$1.00
- Banana Peppers$0.50
- Black Beans$0.50
- Black Olives$0.50
- Brisket$4.00
- Carolina BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Chicken$2.50
- Chili$2.00
- Coleslaw$0.99
- Creamy Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Dices Onions$0.50
- Grilled Peppers$1.50
- Jalapeños$0.50
- Large Baked Potato$5.00
- Mac N Cheese$3.00
- Mango Haberno Sauce$1.00
- Pulled Pork$3.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Shrimp$3.25
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Steak$2.50
- Sweet Teriyaki$1.00
- Texas BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Vegan Meat$4.50
- Broccoli$1.50
Daiquiris
The Baked Potato Factory 10008 Two Notch Rd Suite A Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 667-9420
Closed