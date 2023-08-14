Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

M&M

$5.00

Sugar Cookie

$5.00

Parfaits

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Chocolate Cream

$5.50

Pineapple Coconut

$5.50

Chantilly

$5.50

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Cake

Lemon

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry

$6.00

7up

$6.00

Berry

$6.00

Sock it to me

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Cakes

8x11 cake feed 25-30 ppl

$135.00

9x13 cake feed 30-50

$180.00

11x15 half sheet feed 50-70

$230.00

Brownies

Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Trutle

$4.65

Walnut

$4.25

Caramel

$4.25

Loafs

Banana Walnut ( large)

$10.00

Banana Walnut (small)

$7.00

Carrot Cake ( large)

$11.00

Carrot Cake (small)

$8.00

Italian Cream Cake ( large)

$11.00

Italian Cream Cake (small)

$8.00

Turtle Cake (large)

$11.00

Turtle Cake (small)

$8.00

German Chocolate (large)

$11.00

German Chocolate (small)

$8.00

Strawberry Short Cake (large)

$10.00

Strawberry Short Cake (small)

$7.00

Butter Pecan (large)

$11.00

Butter Pecan (small)

$8.00

Cobbler

Peach

$5.50

Cherry

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Apple

$5.50

Cupcakes

Chocolate

$3.85

Chocolate Strawberry

$3.85

Cookies and Cream

$3.85

Vanilla

$3.85

Raspberry Vanilla

$3.85

Marble

$3.85

Funfetti

$3.85

Lemon

$3.85

Lemon Lavender

$3.85

Red Velvet

$3.85

Reese's

$3.85

cheesecake

Plain (small)

$8.00

Plain (medium)

$25.00

Strawberry (small)

$10.00

Strawberry ( medium)

$30.00

Turtle (small)

$12.00

Turtle (medium)

$32.00

Berry (small)

$10.00

Berry (medium)

$30.00

Oreo (small)

$8.00

Oreo (medium)

$25.00

Leches

Personal

$7.00

Large

$45.00

Small

$25.00

Gluten Free

$55.00

Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip

$2.65

M&M

$2.65

Snickerdoodle

$2.65

Sugar Cookie

$2.65

Brown Butter Molasses Pecan

$2.65

Iced Oatmeal

$2.65

Lemon Drop

$2.65

Pecan

$2.65

Red Velvet

$2.65

Peanut Butter

$2.65

Cakes

8" Two layer cake

$85.00

7' Two layer cake

$75.00

6" Two layer cake

$65.00

5" Two layer cake

$55.00

4" Two layer cake

$45.00

9" Two layer cake

$95.00

10" Two layer cake

$110.00

Red Velvet Cake

$70.00

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$80.00

German Chocolate

$85.00

Coconut Cake

$70.00

Caramel Cake

$70.00

Chocolate Cake

$70.00

Lemon Cake

$70.00

Italian Cream Cake

$80.00

Hummingbird Cake

$80.00

Additional

Flowers (artificial)

$20.00

Flowers (fresh)

$30.00

Happy Birthday cake topper

$10.00

Edible Images

$20.00

Fondant Pieces

$40.00

Fondant

$60.00

Alcohol

$10.00

Pearls

$10.00

Cupcakes toppers

$25.00

Cake Toppers

$10.00

Characters

$15.00

Fruit filling\topping

$10.00

Mousse filling

$10.00

Chocolate ganache

$20.00

Oreo filling

$5.00