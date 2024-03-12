Mehzcla Restaurant
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Steak and Eggs$34.00
8 oz hanger steak, two eggs any style, crispy potatoes
- French Toast$16.00
artisan brioche, maple syrup, fresh berries
- Buttermilk Pancakes$18.00
maple syrup, Nutella, fresh berries
- Avocado Toast$17.00
Sourdough bread, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro add - chicken +8 one egg +3 two eggs +5
- The Acai Bowl$16.00
House-made granola with berries, peanut butter, and coconut.
- Tropical Fruit Plate$16.00
seasonal fruits and berries, honey, Greek yogurt, pepitas, and Maldon salt.
- Egg Benedict$19.00
Canadian bacon, English muffin, Hollandaise, chives
- Rise and Grind$18.00
Two eggs prepared in any style, accompanied by bacon or turkey links, and served with crispy potatoes.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Buttery croissant, scrambled eggs, cheese, and mixed greens.
- Toast$3.00
- One Egg$3.00
2 eggs any style
- Two Eggs$5.00
- Breakfast Sides$5.00
- Mixed Greens$10.00
- Continental Breakfast$11.50
- Side$1.00
- croissant$5.00
Lunch Menu
Small Bites
- Grilled Octopus$18.00
Confit potato, Spanish chorizo, garlic aioli, and cilantro.
- Pork Tostones$15.00
Slow-cooked pork, roasted onions, garlic aioli, and pickled onions.
- Empanadas$14.00
Braised chicken or short rib with pico and chimichurri.
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Black truffles, Parmesan, chives
- Crispy Yuquitas$9.00
Mains
- Traditional Ceviche$20.00
Fresh snapper and shrimp, choclo corn, red onions, cilantro, sweet potato
- Mehzcla Burger$20.00
Double Angus patty, artisan brioche, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce, and French fries.
- Avocado Tomato Salad$19.00
Pickled red onions, mixed greens, cilantro, caper berries, and aged red wine vinaigrette.
- Grilled Casar$18.00
Sweet gem lettuce, Parmesan, lemon, and croutons can be added to any salad. You can add a 4 oz steak for an additional $10, 6 oz chicken breast for another $8, or shrimp for another $9.
- Mushroom Tacos$16.00
Portobello and shiitake mushrooms, red cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime dressing
- Quesadilla Chilanga$14.00
Flour tortilla, cotija, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema. Add steak for $10, chicken for $8, or pork for $9.
sides
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Traditional Ceviche$20.00
Fresh snapper and shrimp, choclo corn, red onions, cilantro, sweet potato
- Grilled Octopus$18.00
Confit potato, Spanish chorizo, garlic aioli, and cilantro.
- Crispy Pork Ribs$19.00
Guava - soy glaze, sesame seeds
- Chicken Wings$15.00
chimichurri, cotija, lemon, red pepper flakes
- Pork Tostones$15.00
Slow-cooked pork, roasted onions, garlic aioli, and pickled onions.
- Empanadas$14.00
Braised chicken or short rib with pico and chimichurri.
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Black truffles, Parmesan, chives
Mains
- 12oz Grilled Hanger Steak$44.00
House chimichurri with a side of French fries. You can upgrade to truffle fries for an additional $5.
- 8oz Grilled Hanger Steak$32.00
House chimichurri with a side of French fries. You can upgrade to truffle fries for an additional $5.
- Florida Snapper Filet$28.00
8 oz Florida snapper, green tomato salsa, tostones, red cabbage-jicama slaw
- Mehzcla Burger$20.00
Double Angus patty, artisan brioche, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce, and French fries.
- Chaufa Rice$15.00
Peruvian-style stir-fried rice with ginger-sesame, scallions, cilantro, and yum-yum sauce. Additional options include 4 oz steak for an extra $10, 6 oz chicken breast for an extra $8, and shrimp for an extra $9.
- Mushroom Tacos$16.00
Portobello and shiitake mushrooms, red cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime dressing
- Quesadilla Chilanga$14.00
Flour tortilla, cotija, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema. Add steak for $10, chicken for $8, or pork for $9.
- Short Rib$72.00
32 oz beef short rib. Cook for 4 hours. Comes with corn tortillas, Avocado salsa and pico de gallo. Allergies: allium, gluten
- RAW SNAPPER$19.00Out of stock
Sides
Salads
- Avocado Tomato Salad$19.00
Pickled red onions, mixed greens, cilantro, caper berries, and aged red wine vinaigrette.
- Grilled Casar$18.00
Sweet gem lettuce, Parmesan, lemon, and croutons can be added to any salad. You can add a 4 oz steak for an additional $10, 6 oz chicken breast for another $8, or shrimp for another $9.
- Arugula Salad$19.00
red onion, radish, figs, lime vinaigrette and Goat Cheese
Happy Hour Menu
Happy Hour
- HH Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
secret sauce, pickles, tomato
- HH Ceviche$14.00
catch of the day, leche de tigre, cilantro
- HH Steak Tacos$10.00
Monterey cheese, salsa, cilantro
- HH Queso Frito$10.00
- HH Crispy Chicken Wings$10.00
chimichurri, cotija, lemon, red pepper flakes
- HH Tequenos$10.00Out of stock
paisa cheese, salsa rosada
- HH Pina on the Rocks$10.00
- HH Mojito$10.00
- HH Gin & Tonic$10.00
- HH Margarita$10.00
- HH Whisky Lemonade$10.00
- HH Vodka Passionfruit Lemonade$10.00
- HH House Red$8.00
- HH House White$8.00
- HH House Bubbles$8.00
- HH Beer$5.00
- House Rose$8.00