The Barefoot Cafe 2036 14th Avenue #100
Food Menu
Salads
Bed of romaine and spring mix. Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and roasted chicken
Bed of romaine and spring mix, tomato, bleu cheese, parmesan, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, and pecans
Bed of romaine and spring mix, fresh onion, candy pecans, tomato , and roasted chicken served with honey ranch dressing
Romaine, bleu cheese, croutons, and crispy chicken nuggets tossed in buffalo sauce
Roasted chicken on a bed of fresh romaine tossed with creamy caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons
Toasted Subs
Roasted chicken, bacon, roasted onions, honey ranch dressing, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato
Turkey, bacon, mayo, swiss, topped with lettuce, and tomato
Corned beef, 1000 island, swiss, and topped with coleslaw
Roast beef, roasted onions, mushrooms, pepper Parmesan dressing, and bleu cheese
Thin sliced ham, roasted onions, sweet red peppers, and Cheddar cheese
Hot Wraps
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted onions, roasted red peppers, and calypso sauce
Roasted chicken, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, basil, and artichoke hearts
Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, roasted onions, and house horsey sauce
Thin sliced corn beef, swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island
Crispy chicken nuggets, provolone cheese, spinach, bacon, and ranch
An all veggie option with provolone, Parmesan, cream cheese, basil, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, and mushrooms
Adams ranch ground beef, white American cheese, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and mustard
Cold Wraps
Sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce and tomato, bacon, and ranch
Thin sliced ham, swiss, lettuce and tomato, dijonnaise sauce
Roast beef and turkey, lettuce and tomato, bacon, horsey sauce
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, bacon, hard boiled egg, and calypso sauce
Our signature homemade chicken salad made with our roasted chicken, green onion, celery, and dill. Topped with lettuce and tomato